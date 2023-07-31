You can only become a Real Living Boy if you run fast enough.

Contrary to popular belief, you can lie as much as you want. In fact, you should lie, especially to yourself — as long as you can, as much as you can bear, and then a little bit more for good measure. Nothing will happen to your nose, I promise, but it will only turn from wood to flesh if you can go to recess and run fast enough to beat every boy in the sixth grade at soccer.

Rules & Requirements of Real Living Boyhood:

If not acquired at birth, must have valid identification in the form of proof that you are unequivocally a better soccer player than any Real Living Boy at your middle school (card-carrying members only). This must be accompanied by no less than six accredited witness statements in the form of invitations to hang out after school, and/or secret handshakes, signed and notarized between the years 2012-2015.

Everyone knows that if you can master the Maradona spin and prove your worth during every recess game of 5-on-5, your wooden legs will smooth into flesh and you will be invited to every birthday party. Lanky arms will be slung over your shoulders in casual affection, and shirts will always fit your chest perfectly. Most importantly, no one will even remember that you were ever wooden in the first place.

Unfortunately, you had glasses in middle school and never learned how to do a header properly for fear of the ball smashing the metal into your skull and gouging out your eyes. On top of that, you were always kind of a slow runner, so real boyhood remains quietly, tauntingly, out of the reach of your short wooden fingers.

Ten years later, you’ll be on a co-ed rec team, playing through an injury because if you don’t, they won’t have enough girls on the field.

“We need you please come on just do it get up.”

Even though you know you’re doomed to remain wooden, it’s prudent to play as much soccer as you can, just in case. When you complete a good pass and help the guys score, you could believe that you feel your limbs softening into flesh.

Even if you can’t be a Real Living Boy, it feels good to be needed by them. Even if “good” feels more like “bad” and even if none of them ask if you’re doing okay as you slowly limp onto the field, you keep playing. Even though it feels like someone is swinging an axe and driving it into the middle of your thigh, you will still force your wooden legs into a sprint. And when you can’t run after the other team’s striker fast enough and they score the first goal of the game, your fellow defender will yell at you with eyes so angry, bright and real.

“What the fuck are you doing? You need to run faster.”

You now know that there are others like you.

You know that where you see wood and name it shame, there are others who call it pride.

You know that the divide between wood and flesh is not as clear as you once thought it to be.

You know that if you keep lying to yourself, the hurt will soon become unbearable.

You know this, but you don’t believe it, until a Saturday in July.

You spend hours in the hot Chicago sunshine, burning your neck, running around a tiny turf soccer field, all the while surrounded by others just like you.

And something strange and wonderful happens:

There are parts of yourself that you have known for as long as you have loved to run in the grass and chase glory, parts that you had named: ugly, dirty, disgusting, sinful.

But on that afternoon, when you see those parts reflected back to you in voices moving across octaves, healed scars on shirtless chests and newly-long hair, you find yourself calling them by new names: familiar, admirable, desirable, beautiful.

No one is yelling at anyone else to run faster, but everyone is Real and Living in a new way that doesn’t seem to require a stamp of certification. And when your legs get sore and your breath scrapes your throat, you don’t think twice about jogging to the sidelines, arm outstretched for someone to sub in and take your place. You touch your hand to theirs, fingers briefly clasping, warm with recognition.

And in that moment, you decide: You are real, and it’s time to start living.

