Celestial Motion (10/19-10/25):

Hi everyone, Andy here with the semester’s seventh weekly horoscope! This section gives general information for all signs (such as the dates of each event). For the fullest reading experience, please read this section first before skipping down to your sign. To learn how I write these horoscopes, check out my explanatory column here.

On Oct. 22, Mars forms a square with Pluto. A square occurs when two planets are 90 degrees apart from each other on the zodiac wheel. This aspect creates tension and stress between the areas of life that each planet governs. For example, Mars is the planet of aggression and passion and Pluto is the planet of power and control. This week, the square between these two planets leads to power struggles and arguments. The deep desire for control leads to a lot of confrontation and conflict between people during this time. Since anger is running high, now is the time to lay low and keep your emotions in check when challenges arise.

The next day, the sun moves into Scorpio on Oct. 23. This is often known as “Scorpio season,” and the sun will stay in this position for close to one month. While Libra season was very carefree, Scorpio season’s most prominent trait is emotional intensity. Our relationships have the potential to vastly deepen as we open up and trust each other more. Innermost wishes also come to the forefront of our minds, and Scorpio season grants us the will to chase our desires until we can achieve them. However, Scorpio season’s intense emotions can lead to jealousy, vindictiveness and aggression. Conflicts can blow way out of proportion, and it is extremely important to keep your emotions in check at this time.

Aries When your ruling planet Mars in your seventh house of pleasures forms a square with Pluto, your creative pursuits may be at odds with your professional aspirations. As an Aries, you may be stubborn in your ideas and unwilling to compromise, but when conflict arises, you should try to listen to the advice of your peers. Be mindful and calm your temper when your ideas are not as well-received as you would like them to be. With the sun shifting into Scorpio and your eighth house of death and rebirth, you’ve been repressing a strong desire for a change in your life. Scorpio season will allow you to unearth your most passionate wishes and allow you to transform into your innermost self. This is an intensely emotional time, and as an Aries, you can often lend yourself to aggression and shortsightedness. Always think before you speak and quell your impulses before you make sudden outbursts.

Taurus Mars in your sixth house of organization and Pluto in your ninth house of philosophy form a square, leading to conflicts between your schedule and your education. While you may not be particularly interested in all of your classes, you still need to devote time and energy to them. Taureans place a lot of importance on rest and relaxation, and while that is important, it’s also important to invest effort into your educational pursuits. If you cannot balance relaxation and work, you should consider shifting your schedule around. When the sun enters Scorpio in your seventh house of partnerships, your relationships will become much more intimate. You will grow closer with both romantic and professional partners, leading to revelations of innermost desires and healing from internal conflicts. However, Scorpio season can also lead to conflict becoming much more dramatic than it needs to be. Taureans can be stubborn and headstrong when confronted, but now is not the time to get worked up over nothing. Recognize when an issue is unimportant and let it go.

Gemini When Mars in your fifth house of creativity forms a square with Pluto in your eighth house of death and rebirth, you may feel creatively blocked. Perhaps your numerous ideas keep getting rejected or you are simply bored with your current creative process. This is a good time to explore new mediums or sources of inspiration. As a Gemini, you are great at adapting to new situations, so try to challenge yourself with a prompt you’ve never tried before. With the sun in Scorpio and your sixth house of organization, you may revamp your schedule in order to pursue your intellectual passions. Keep an active to-do list so you can prioritize your most passionate interests without leaving any responsibility behind. Now is also a good time to perform acts of service for other people.

Cancer With Mars in your ruling house, the fourth house of home and family, squaring Pluto in your seventh house of partnerships, you may struggle to balance relationships with your family and your friends or partners. Each group may be vying for your attention, and you have to set boundaries in order to attend to everyone. When the sun shifts into your fellow water sign Scorpio, in your fifth house of creativity, you will become deeply fixated on your creative pursuits. The intense and intimate energy of Scorpio season will lead you to explorations of deep emotions through your creative pursuits. However, Scorpio season often brings jealousy, which may lead you to become envious of other people’s creative success. The fifth house also rules drama, which could turn into passive-aggression and bitterness at this time. Cancers are very sentimental, so these darker emotions can lead to deep resentment. When faced with jealousy and drama, take a deep breath and let it go, it isn’t worth your time.

Leo When Mars in your third house of communication squares Pluto in your sixth house of organization, your busy schedule may conflict with your desire for socialization. You may not be able to hang out with friends as often as you’d like due to your academic priorities. However, you can overcome this by reaching out and making friends within your classes and organizations in order to work and socialize at the same time. The sun moves into Scorpio and your fourth house of home and family, meaning that you will long for the familiarity of childhood and parental affection. Now is the time to check back in with family and childhood friends in order to reconnect or develop your relationships further. However, Scorpio’s intense energy can also cause arguments and aggression, so try not to get too heated when conflicts arise.

Virgo Mars in your second house of possessions forms a square with Pluto in your fifth house of creativity. It seems your desire for material wealth and security is at odds with your creative passions. You may feel forced to give up with creative aspirations in order to survive in a capitalistic society. Now is not a great time to upheave your life since emotions and impulses are running high. Virgos are extremely meticulous, so you should use your strong planning skills to strategize a way to balance your work life with your creative interests. When the sun shifts into Scorpio and your third house of communication, you may become deeply enthralled by your intellectual pursuits. Now is a great time to spend time researching your intellectual interests and learn more about the world around you. This is also a good time to explore deeper topics in your conversations.

Libra With Mars in your first house of self squaring Pluto in your fourth house of home and family, conflicts between you and your family may arise. Your desires may not align with your family’s, or maybe you are becoming a very different person than you were as a child. As a Libra, you are great at understanding different perspectives around an issue, so you are great judges of fairness for all parties. However, Libras can sometimes be too submissive, so make sure you stand up for yourself. When the sun moves into Scorpio and your second house of possessions, your values in your love life may turn much more intimate. Rather than flirting with multiple options, you may want to form a deep connection with just one person. If you’re already in a relationship, you and your partner may reach a deeper connection than before. However, Scorpio’s energy could also lead to jealousy and vindictiveness, so try to be rational and mature. Outside of love, you may feel extremely drawn to material items. It’s okay to treat yourself, but don’t spend your money too frivolously.

Scorpio The sun is finally shining on you. As the sun moves into your sign and your first house of self, this is your time to shine. Scorpio season is marked by emotional intensity and desires. Now is the time to chase your passions and give everything your fullest energy. This is also a good time to introspect and unearth your deepest wishes. This is a very intense energy, and you can harness it to manifest all your desires. However, Scorpio season lends itself to jealousy, manipulation and vindictiveness, so keep yourself in control. With Mars in your twelfth house of subconsciousness forming a square with Pluto in your third house of communication, you may have a difficult time articulating your innermost thoughts. Your ideas are extremely valuable, and you shouldn’t be afraid to share them with others.

Sagittarius Mars in your eleventh house of friendships squares Pluto in your second house of possessions, which indicates that your material desires and/or love life may cause strife within your friendships. You may disagree on matters of the heart or the importance of material worth. As a Sagittarius, you relish in your own freedom and chase your own desires without any second thought. Thus, any external criticism or disagreement can be frustrating; it feels like people are trying to tie you down. However, other people’s perspectives can be very illuminating, so you should at least be open to listening. When the sun enters Scorpio and your twelfth house of endings, you may finally have to let go of something. Sagittarian energy is very sporadic and you love to keep every option open for exploration. However, when your attention is so scattered, you cannot make meaningful progress on any creative idea. You may be resistant to move on from something you’ve spent a lot of time creating, but this is necessary to invest more energy into other pursuits.

Capricorn Mars in your ruling house, the tenth house of career ambition, squares Pluto in your first house of self. Work is so integrated into your self-identity, and any conflict that presents itself in your work may feel like a personal attack. You’ve put so much of yourself into your work that any criticism of your work can come off as a moral failing. However, you aren’t a bad person if your professional life can still be improved. You may be drawn to fight back against any professional criticism, but it is most important to take these ideas in stride and focus on improving your work. When the sun enters your eleventh house of friendship, a friend’s revelation may lead to the development of a very deep friendship. In turn, you may feel much more comfortable trusting them. Emotions are intense at this time, so you may feel more comfortable trusting the people around you. However, Scorpio season can often lead to unnecessary drama, so try to stay out of any illogical arguments among your friends.

Aquarius When Mars in your ninth house of philosophy squares Pluto in your twelfth house of subconsciousness, your educational pursuits may be at odds with your creative spirit. You may feel stuck in a field of study that doesn’t really align with your creative interests just because of other societal or familial pressures. Now is not a great time to stir conflict since anger tends to run high at this time. It may be beneficial to try to synthesize your creative passions with your educational pursuits in order to enjoy a creative outlet without needing to upend the entire trajectory of your life. The sun moves into Scorpio and your tenth house of career ambitions, leading to an intense focus on your work. Scorpio season’s emotional intensity clashes with Aquarius’s detached objectivity, but you can make this work by incorporating both logical and emotional approaches to your work. However, Scorpio season can also lead to envy, so be careful to refrain from jealousy when other people achieve success.

Pisces Mars in your eighth house squares Pluto in your eleventh house of friendship. Conflicts in your friendships may arise because you’re undergoing change or perhaps you are resisting change. It can be easy to internalize every problem as your own personal moral failing. Don’t let yourself spiral; it’s important to reach out and try to resolve the conflict, they’ll probably understand where you’re coming from. When the sun enters fellow water sign Scorpio in your ninth house of philosophy, you’re becoming deeply entrenched in your studies. Now is a great time to actively study your areas of interest and invest yourself in deepening your appreciation for the subject. This is also a great time to look into travel. As a Pisces, you have an extremely active imagination, so channel that creativity into your educational pursuits.

MiC Columnist Andrew Nakamura can be reached at ajkn@umich.edu.