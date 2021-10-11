Celestial Motion (10/12-10/18):

Hi everyone, Andy here with the semester’s third weekly horoscope! This section gives general information for all signs (such as the dates of each event). For the fullest reading experience, please read this section first before skipping down to your sign. To learn how I write these horoscopes, check out my explanatory column here.

The most important celestial events of the week occur on Oct. 18th, when both Mercury and Jupiter leave their retrograde cycles.

During a retrograde, from our vantage point on Earth, a planet appears to move backward through the sky. Thus, its associated functions (e.g. Mercury is associated with communication) become increasingly difficult to navigate and our personal challenges involving that planet’s associated functions target our inner selves. For example, Mercury is the planet of communication and intelligence, so outside of retrograde, its energy pushes us to talk to other people and share our ideas. When Mercury enters its retrograde cycle, its usual functions shut down, which is why Mercury retrograde is associated with forgetfulness and difficulty with articulating our thoughts. When a planet appears to be moving forward (the outside of the retrograde phase) its motion is called “direct.” In contrast to retrograde, directness means that planets are performing their usual functions and their energy is felt externally, so Mercury’s direct cycle encourages communication with other people. When a planet transitions from retrograde to direct, it appears to briefly stop moving as it switches directions, and this is called “stationing direct.”

Jupiter rules growth and fortune, so it mainly serves as an amplifier in every transit. When Jupiter is direct, it indicates good luck and prosperity in whatever sign and house it lands in. Therefore, the effects of Jupiter’s direct cycle largely depend on the varying position of the stars.

Keep in mind that these planets will continue this direct motion for a long time, so keep these horoscopes in the back of your mind as time goes on.

Aries Mercury stations direct in your seventh house of partnerships, so now is a great time to form new romantic and professional relationships. Along the same lines, when Jupiter returns direct in your 11th house of friendship, opportunities for new connections will open up. Now is a great time to form new platonic relationships as well. During the retrogrades, you might have spent a lot of time trying to brute force your way through your problems alone. While you may often feel that you can do everything yourself, it is good to have friends available to consult.

Taurus Mercury retrograde may have had you feeling sluggish and unmotivated. In your lethargy, you might have allowed your living space and your mind to become disorderly, especially since forgetfulness is a major trait of Mercury retrograde. However, with Mercury stationing direct in your sixth house of organization, you can find the motivation to re-organize your space possibly in a newer and better way. Now is the time to set new routines in order to keep yourself disciplined and focused. Jupiter stations direct in your 10th house of career and ambition, indicating a major work opportunity opening up for you. While Taureans are often stereotyped as lazy, you are incredibly industrious when you enjoy your work. If you can find a way to introduce your interests into your professional life and keep working hard, you will be rewarded for your efforts.

Gemini Mercury stations direct in your fifth house of pleasure, which opens up new romantic and creative avenues. You may have had difficulty finding creative inspiration and finding romantic interest. However, this is a great time to look for inspiration in new places. In turn, Jupiter’s return to its direct cycle in your ninth house of philosophy brings fortune in your education. As a sign with many interests and ideas, your education is very important to you. You are a very multifaceted person, and you should combine your far-flung interests to come up with new creative ideas.

Cancer Mercury returns to its direct cycle in your fourth house of home and family, which is your ruling house. Now is a great time to reach out to your family and childhood friends. If you’ve been lacking clarity on an issue, perhaps consider seeking out advice from those closest to you. Jupiter’s station direct in your eighth house of rebirth indicates a great period of change. You may be in the process of letting go of something you’ve spent a lot of time and energy cultivating. It might seem extremely painful and difficult now, but it will allow you to learn and grow from this experience. Your reborn self will prosper even more than you did at your highest peak in the past.

Leo Mercury is stationing direct in its house ruler, the third house of communication. You may have been feeling blocked creatively and unable to clearly communicate your ideas during the retrograde. However this fog should clear up at this time, and you should be able to tackle the issues that arose while Mercury was in its retrograde cycle. Now is a great time to get started on new creative projects. With Jupiter stationing direct in your seventh house of partnerships, you will have the opportunity to form new romantic and professional relationships. Both planets encourage you to meet new people and deepen your existing relationships. Leos love bonding with others, so summon your inner confidence and put yourself out there.

Virgo Your ruling planet Mercury returns to its direct cycle in your second house of possessions. Now is the time to communicate honestly about your romantic feelings and/or your professional desires. Now is a great time for communication, so you should speak your mind, but be a little mindful of the impact of your words. Avoid the Virgo tendencies to be overly blunt, but don’t be too passive either. Jupiter stations direct in your ruling house, the sixth house of organization. Now is a great time to reorganize your space and your thoughts. If you’ve been promising yourself you’d start sticking to a new routine, now is the time to start. You are very smart and meticulous, but you need to take action in order to achieve your desires.

Libra Mercury retrograde occurred in your first house of self, meaning you’ve had a difficult time making decisions and articulating your ideas. However, when Mercury returns to its direct cycle in your first house again, the solution to your issues are becoming much more clear. If Mercury retrograde brought you a lot of uncertainty, it is time for you to go out and seek answers. Be bold during this time and do not let your indecisiveness get the best of you. Jupiter stations direct in your fifth house of pleasure, bringing a sudden spark of creativity. This also indicates that you may have a sudden surge of luck in your love life. Overall, your mind is clearing up and you should take time to enjoy life while pushing toward your goals.

Scorpio Mercury stations direct in your 12th house of endings. Sometimes it can be difficult to bring a chapter of your life to an end. Working on projects for a long time establishes a familiar routine, and finally achieving your desires can feel disorienting. During the retrograde, you may have been holding yourself back from moving on from something because you are afraid of uncertainty. Now is the time to embrace the unpredictability of an ending and allow yourself to wander. Scorpios are wary of trusting others, but Jupiter’s return to its direct cycle in your fourth house of home and family is a reassurance that you can always rely on your family and your closest friends. Especially since Mercury is also direct, it is important to talk through your feelings in order to prevent them from consuming you.

Sagittarius Sagittarians love to talk, and the end of these two retrogrades definitely favor communication. With Mercury stationing direct in your 11th house of friendship, you should definitely make plans to get in touch with your friends. Now is the time to reach out to people even if you aren’t all that close yet. This is amplified by Jupiter’s direct cycle in your third house of communication and intelligence. Don’t be afraid to speak your mind and ask questions, because you are incredibly smart, even if others are too caught up in your magnetic and fun personality to realize it. Now is the time to articulate your ideas eloquently and make connections with others.

Capricorn As Mercury returns to its direct cycle, you’re getting back to your usual work grind too. Although that seems daunting, this is good for you. With Mercury in your 10th house of career and ambition, your ruling house, the confusion and forgetfulness regarding your work will start to dissipate. Instead, you will have a much easier time articulating and communicating your ideas. While you may have briefly questioned your career trajectory in the past, your path ahead is clear. Now is also a great time to connect with your co-workers and higher-ups. With Jupiter stationing direct in your second house of possessions, you may find opportunities for either love or money or both. This is an extremely abundant time for you, but just be careful to spend wisely and make time for relaxation among your prosperous yet hectic work life.

Aquarius When Mercury stations direct in your ninth house of philosophy, your focus turns to your education and travel. Mercury’s retrograde cycle discourages you from traveling, but now that it’s returning direct, travel plans are favored (but also we’re still in a pandemic, so be safe). Aside from travel, now is a great time to communicate with your classmates and instructors in order to better understand your course material. Mercury rules intelligence, so this perfectly aligns with the ninth house’s emphasis on education. Now is a really great time to ask questions and study hard, especially since it’s midterm season. Jupiter stations direct in your first house of self, which indicates fortune in your self-discovery. Aquarians are known for being unique and forward-thinking, so be confident in yourself and disregard other people’s spiteful judgments.

Pisces Mercury stations direct in your eighth house of death and rebirth, and Jupiter returns direct in your ruling house, the 12th house of subconscious and endings. Both planets point toward a great ending. During the retrograde period, you may have resisted the change and spent too much time in your own head to craft a plan forward. This is a difficult period of transition, but these planets’ direct motion empowers you to fully let go of the past. You’ve spent a lot of time fantasizing about your life once you have made this change, and now is the time to take your first steps toward that dream. This is a turbulent period in your life, but this great period of metamorphosis will ultimately help you grow.

