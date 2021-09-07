Celestial Motion (9/7-9/13)

Hi everyone, I’m Andy, and I’ve been publishing a horoscope column every week since the summer. I’m very excited to continue writing this semester as well!

The most notable astrological event of the week occurs on Sept. 10, when Venus, the planet of love, enters intensely passionate Scorpio. You crave intimacy and vulnerability. However, it can feel terrifying to open up to others right now. Your relationships may feel a little turbulent as we go back and forth between extreme oversharing and complete withdrawal. Though this sounds serious, Scorpio is Venus’s detriment, indicating weaker energy from this connection and offsetting Scorpio’s intensity.This horoscope is short as there is only one planetary ingress and no transits and retrogrades. I look forward to seeing what the next week has to offer and sharing it with all of you. Thank you so much for reading!

Aries Aries and Scorpio are two of the most passionate and intense signs, and Venus is the planet of love, so this Venus in Scorpio period will be very fiery for you. You may meet some new people or broaden your relationships with others. Without getting too explicit, let’s just say that this is a great time to form some deep interpersonal connections.

Taurus Venus’s entrance into Scorpio hits hard for you since Venus is your ruling planet, and Scorpio is your opposite sign. Fortunately, this energy is fantastic for you. You may feel the urge to explore relationships again, and you should take this opportunity to deepen your existing connections or meet new people. Even if you’re not looking for love, this is a great time to socialize in general.

Gemini You’re never one to stick to a single schedule for long, so you may want to overhaul your routine when Venus enters Scorpio. At the same time, you may feel some confusion surrounding the intimacy and commitment of some of your relationships. Your sign is known for excellent communication, and it is critical to use those skills to understand how to move the relationship forward.

Cancer As Venus enters your fellow water sign Scorpio, you may feel especially driven and creative. Now is a great time to have fun without worrying so much. Take this opportunity to get to know the people around you on a deeper level.

Leo When Venus enters Scorpio, you may want to reorganize your home and invite more people into your space. You may find yourself reflecting on past love, and you’re especially drawn to people who want to get to know about your life.

Virgo Money is at the forefront of your mind when Venus enters Scorpio. No matter what challenge has come your way, you’ve remained committed to your work. However, perhaps you should examine if that commitment has been worth it. You’re a careful and industrious worker, and you deserve to be recognized and rewarded for your efforts, so don’t be afraid to stand up for yourself.

Libra When your ruling planet Venus is entering Scorpio, your focus may turn to your work life and professional relationships. You’re known to be a diplomat, but you shouldn’t sacrifice your own ideas and desires just to please others. Scorpio brings intensity, and that energy will help you advocate for yourself.

Scorpio Venus is entering your sign! Now is a phenomenal time for your love life, and you may attract the attention you desire. While you’re often suspicious of others, you should embrace the love you are receiving. You should also show love to yourself, and maybe pick up an item you’ve been eyeing.

Sagittarius Venus’s transit into Scorpio may have you re-evaluating your relationship with money. You should be more careful about frivolous spending, but don’t be afraid to accept the new opportunities that approach you.

Capricorn You may feel a large increase in your social battery once Venus enters Scorpio. This is a great time to join new clubs and organizations, especially ones that pique your intellectual curiosity. Don’t be afraid to meet new people and share your inner values and desires.

Aquarius While Venus is in Scorpio, your attention may fixate on your career. Your efforts in your career may not have felt adequately compensated in the past. If you take this opportunity to advocate for yourself, you may receive some sort of recognition or reward.

Pisces When Venus moves into your fellow water sign, Scorpio, your relationships may break past the surface level stage, and you can explore the depths of each other’s minds. If you’re feeling bored or restless, don’t be afraid to break from your routine and do something fun and relaxing.

MiC Columnist Andy Nakamura can be reached at ajkn@umich.edu.