Celestial Motion (9/21-9/27)

Hi everyone, Andy here with the semester’s third weekly horoscope! This section gives general information for all signs (such as the dates of each event). For the fullest reading experience, please read this section first before skipping down to your sign. To learn how I write these horoscopes, check out my explanatory column here.

On Sept. 22, the sun enters Libra. This time is known as Libra season and it stretches for the whole time that the sun is in Libra (about one month). This is a great time to socialize, meet new people and deepen your existing relationships. You may also feel more creatively inspired at this time. The most unique characteristics of Libra season are peace and harmony. Libra season brings compromise and conflict resolution as we are more inclined to examine perspectives other than our own. However, this same perspective shift is also Libra season’s biggest challenge because we can become very indecisive. Libras seek fairness, but not every issue has a clear and just solution. Libra season can also force us to yield our own desires just to restore peace.

At the very end of the week, Mercury begins its retrograde period. A planetary retrograde is an optical illusion in which a planet looks as if it is moving backward. In the astrological sense, planets each rule over an aspect of someone’s personality. When a planet is in a retrograde cycle, their associated personality aspects may become more difficult to navigate. Mercury rules over communication and intelligence, so the most notable effects of Mercury retrograde are forgetfulness, misunderstandings and unclear communication. While this is generally a time of misfortune, it pushes us to be more understanding of one another and put conscious effort into the clarity of our words.

Since both Mercury and the sun are in Libra, these astrological events occur in the same houses for each sign. Because the sun’s ingress (when a planet changes signs) is typically positive and Mercury retrograde is usually negative, this means they will push and pull at each other. It may be disorienting to feel incredibly disorganized and indecisive one day and extremely sociable and clear the next, but at least it’s better than being unable to communicate.

Aries The Libra sun’s position in your seventh house of partnerships creates an incredibly passionate and harmonious relationship. Whether your partnerships are work- or love-related, you and your partners are totally in sync with one another. This is a great time for honest communication as you can rely on each other to support one another. Building upon this partnership will help you achieve whatever you desire. However, Mercury retrograde disrupts this harmonious connection. Communication may be difficult and you may have different visions for the future than your partner. As an Aries, you may get frustrated when your ideas aren’t followed unquestionably. You should not ruin this partnership over one conflict, so you need to control your anger and see things from the other person’s perspective. Be honest and direct in your communication, but don’t be too aggressive.

Taurus The sun moves into Libra, coinciding with your sixth house of health. Taureans love indulging in self-care, and now is the perfect time to do that. Take this time to relax and enjoy life. This is also a good time for self-improvement, so you may want to engage in more fulfilling routines. When Mercury enters its retrograde phase, you may feel inundated by work. While you’re wrapped up in work, it may feel impossible to properly take care of yourself. It is vital to carve out time in your schedule to unwind in order to prevent burnout.

Gemini When the sun enters fellow air sign Libra, your social battery becomes supercharged. With the sun in your fifth house of pleasure, this is a good time to start pursuing a relationship — as long as you’re ready to commit. If you’re not looking for romance, then this is a good time to start working on your creative pursuits. Mercury retrograde will also occur in your fifth house, leaving you feeling a little stuck creatively. You may also have difficulty communicating in your relationships. For both these issues, it may be best to revisit the past. What caused your previous creative breakthroughs? How did you create a comfortable environment for honest communication in the past? How can you apply those elements to your current situation?

Cancer The sun’s transition into Libra occurs in your fourth house of home and family. Now is a great time to spruce up your home environment and call your parents. While Libra energy is usually great for socializing, staying home and resting will also energize you. An unexpected discovery may stir conflict within your family or possibly your circle of childhood friends. While it is typically Cancer nature to withdraw into your shell and become defensive, you should try to be honest and direct with how you feel. If you are vulnerable and see the situation from their side, they will reciprocate. While communication during Mercury retrograde is difficult, it is vital to repair these relationships with the people you love.

Leo This week’s Libra sun enters your third house of communication, which is every other sign’s worst nightmare since Leos already never stop talking. However, you’ve never been one to care about other people’s judgments. (They’re just jealous that you’re the main character.) Now is a phenomenal time to meet new people and deepen your existing relationships. This is also a great time to explore your intellectual interests and actively pursue a meaningful idea. However, Mercury retrograde grounds your electrifying energy. Since Mercury is the ruler of the third house, this retrograde will hit hard for you. Your jokes may fall flat and you may not always get across to the other person in conversation. This can be very frustrating especially for a fiery sign like Leo. If this happens, it’s best to control your temper and try interacting with someone else.

Virgo With the Libra sun in your second house of possessions, you want everything. Virgos can often get too caught up in the small details of work and forget to place value on themselves. Your strong sense of responsibility can lead to excessive cautiousness. If there’s an item you’ve been eyeing for a while, you should buy it as a reward for all your hard work. However, with Mercury retrograde on the horizon, you should be warned to not overspend, even though as a Virgo you are very careful by nature. Your biggest concern during this time may not be carelessness, but rather the value you place on wealth. Discussions of career prospects and material desires may dominate your conversations, but remember that your worth as a person isn’t dependent on your ability to generate profit for exploitative companies.

Libra The sun is finally shining upon you! Libra season brings out the best qualities of your sign: harmony and socialization. Now is a great time to let loose and enjoy yourself! After five days of uninterrupted bliss, Mercury enters its retrograde period. Since Mercury is currently in Libra and your first house, it brings out your sign’s worst qualities: indecisiveness and insecurity. Communication is prone to misunderstanding at this time, but as a Libra, you are usually careful with your words all the time. For you, your biggest challenge will be having confidence in yourself and your decision-making. You should take time to really think about what you want, and you should stand firm in your choice. Remember that Mercury doesn’t eclipse the sun; you are still empowered to do anything you put your mind to.

Scorpio The sun moves into Libra in your 12th house of subconscious, pushing you to explore your inner world. You may come to some sort of mental and emotional breakthrough. Libra’s energy may convince you to open up to other people, which in turn can allow you to gain insight into your own situation. However, Mercury retrograde may cause you to feel a little distrustful of other people. You may be very uncomfortable with communicating your innermost thoughts. On the other hand, it is possible that you end up sharing too much with the wrong people. To prevent either case, you should assess whether or not your conversation partners are close enough with you to support you even if the discussion turns to heavy topics.

Sagittarius Your social energy reaches its peak with the sun in Libra and your 11th house of friendship. Now is an amazing time to meet new people and develop your existing bonds. Take this time to liberate yourself and relish the social atmosphere. When Mercury enters its retrograde phase, your attention may turn to your goals. Sagittarians are known to be free spirits; thus, it may be difficult to orient yourself in a fixed direction. Your exploration of other prospects may also come up dry. Take some time to yourself in order to think about your deepest desires, and then figure out how to pursue that.

Capricorn Once again, your week is all about work. This week, both the sun and Mercury reside in your 10th house of career and social status, which is ruled by your sign. Now is a great time to be proactive in your professional life, making connections with people in your field and deepening your relationships with your higher-ups. This is also a good time to go out and have fun — after your work is finished, of course. Once Mercury enters its retrograde period, you may feel stuck in your position. You want to introduce new ideas and take on more responsibilities, but your talents are not being recognized. It may be best to dig through your past projects and incorporate the elements that worked into your current endeavors. If you can organize your thoughts and have an open and honest conversation with your supervisors, you may be able to achieve what you’ve been working toward.

Aquarius When the sun transitions into fellow air sign Libra, you may feel much more energized in your social life. The sun is in your ninth house of philosophy, meaning many of your conversations right now may involve intellectual or philosophical topics. Don’t be afraid to go to office hours and talk with your professor to not only do better in class but to gain insight into their views on life as well. Use this great time for communication to expand your worldview and learn anything you can. Once Mercury enters its retrograde cycle, your mind may feel clouded. As a minor side effect, you may be a little careless and forgetful. A much larger symptom of retrograde is that something may shatter your philosophy on life, and it may be difficult to regain your sense of self. You should keep a to-do list to prevent forgetfulness and a journal to express and organize all of your thoughts and ideas.

Pisces The sun in Libra lands in your eighth house of rebirth, marking a time to make big changes to your inner world. For you fish signs, this is an evolution event bigger than the Cambrian explosion! Prehistoric references aside, you’re finally coming to some mental breakthroughs and reinventing your approach to life. The waters become a little murky once Mercury enters its retrograde phase. The current previously carried you along your personal journey, but now you have to swim for yourself. This Mercury retrograde is a test to see if all your growth will stick with you through rough waters or merely dissipate like seafoam. Pisceans are prone to zoning out and leaving their heads in the clouds when there is strife, but you should be brave and confront your challenges head-on.

