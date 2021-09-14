Celestial Motion (9/14-9/20)

This section gives general information for all signs (such as the dates of each event). For the fullest reading experience, please read this section first before skipping down to your sign. To learn how I write these horoscopes, check out my explanatory column here.

The major event of this week’s horoscope occurs on Sept. 14, the very start of the week. Mars, the planet of anger and passion, enters the pacifist sign Libra. At this time, we should view arguments from every side in order to best assess our stance. In many ways, this is a great approach as it allows us to truly understand one another before debating, but it can also lead to indecisiveness. Libra’s energy is very cordial and diplomatic, but it can quickly turn passive-aggressive. On the same day, the sun opposes Neptune, leading to general confusion and possibly even deceit. Try to organize your thoughts and be careful who you trust.

On Sept. 16, the sun forms a trine with Pluto, leading to added intensity in our lives. Pluto’s presence gives us great power and a stronger sense of control over our lives. This is a good time to take charge at work or reorganize your living space. The next day, Venus creates a square with the sun, causing difficulty in our relationships. Though this may be an exhausting period of time, if you can put in the effort to maintain peaceful relationships, your bonds will grow much stronger.

On the last day of the week, Mercury forms a trine with Jupiter, meaning our vision for the future is perfectly clear and it is incredibly beneficial to plan for the future. Now is a good time to launch projects, try new things and generally have an optimistic outlook on life.

Aries Your ruling planet Mars enters your opposite sign Libra, prompting a much more mellow approach to your relationships. Now is an important time to take things slow and communicate your needs rather than just letting the relationship become defined by a passionate flame that burns bright and fizzles out quickly. Don’t be tempted by the latest health scams, like dieting fads with no basis in science, when the sun opposes Neptune, as this transit creates uncertainty and dishonesty. When the sun creates a trine with Pluto, you may feel more in control of your life, and this is a great time to develop your professional relationships and strive to achieve your career goals. Your worries in your relationships may cause strife, and it may be best to take time for yourself (Sept. 17). You may receive some good news regarding potential new social connections when Mercury makes a trine with Jupiter (Sept. 20).

Taurus As the bold and passionate Mars enters Libra, you may feel a sudden burst of mental strength and motivation. Taureans are often dismissed as lazy and stubborn, but in reality, your impenetrable fortitude allows you to tackle any obstacle in your way. People may attempt to abuse your kind nature when the sun opposes Neptune, so you should stay close with your most trustworthy friends. The sun’s trine with Pluto is the perfect time to relax and treat yourself. When your ruling planet Venus forms a square with Saturn (Sept. 17), you may feel discord within your relationships due to a multitude of reasons, and it may be best to just spend time alone until all the tension blows over. Mercury’s trine with Jupiter indicates strong potential for career success.

Gemini Your motivation and passions will draw from genuinely enjoying life when Mars enters your fellow air sign Libra. You may feel more creative than usual, so now is a great time to work on any passion projects that you’ve been putting off. When the sun opposes Neptune, you may struggle with separating your work life from your home life, so you should try to schedule a time to relax without worrying about work at all. The sun’s trine with Pluto imbues you with more control over your life, empowering you to start new cycles and revise old routines. Socializing may become difficult when Venus forms a square with Saturn, so it may be best to spend some time alone and possibly do some introspection in order to get over this social hurdle. The week ends with your ruling planet Mercury creating a trine with Jupiter, empowering you to explore your intellectual interests and just have fun seeking life’s most enjoyable thrills.

Cancer Mars enters Libra in your fourth house of home and family, which is ruled by your sign. Now is a great time to decorate your living space and spend time with your loved ones. When the sun opposes Neptune, you may have difficulty organizing your thoughts in your mind and communicating your ideas with other people. Don’t feel embarrassed if you can’t find the right words to express your thoughts; it happens to everyone. Once the sun forms a trine with Pluto, you should be able to communicate much easier, and you may feel more in control of your relationships. However, conflict may arise in your relationships as Venus squares Saturn. As a Cancer, you are incredibly strong at empathizing with others, so as long as you are patient and understanding, you can resolve any issues in the relationship. The last transit of the week between Mercury and Jupiter once again affects your fourth house of home and family, so be sure to keep your space organized and relax after such a turbulent week.

Leo It seems like Leos somehow always get favorable horoscopes, and this week is no different. Mars enters Libra in your third house of communication, which means this is an incredible time for you to socialize and form new connections. This is also a great opportunity to explore any intellectual or creative pursuits. The sun’s opposition with Neptune causes general confusion, and since the sun is in your second house of material possessions, you should especially mind your excessive spending. Once the sun forms a trine with Pluto, you will have a much clearer picture of your relationship with both money and health. Your most intimate relationships may suddenly feel unstable when Venus creates a square with Saturn. As long as you are patient with your loved ones and don’t cause more drama, these issues should be quickly resolved, and your relationships will be stronger as a result. The planet of communication, Mercury, lands in your third house of communication and makes a trine with Jupiter, ending the week with yet another burst of social energy. Take this opportunity to develop your existing bonds or meet new people.

Virgo With Mars moving into Libra in your second house of possessions, your mind is solely focused on your finances and your career. If you’ve been too shy to pitch an idea or have discussions about a promotion, now is the time to be forward. Outside of work, the sun’s opposition with Neptune indicates an identity crisis. Virgos are often characterized as extremely hard workers, but you may not know who you really are without your career aspirations. Luckily, the sun’s trine with Pluto will give you the opportunity to focus on having fun instead of working constantly. Communication difficulties may cause strife in your relationships. Virgos have a tendency to be blunt, so you should carefully consider your words before you express your opinion to avoid accidentally hurting someone’s feelings. After letting loose for a bit, Mercury’s trine with Jupiter will bring you back to your work. This is a good time to explore new career prospects and form new professional relationships.

Libra Mars is entering your sign, fueling you with the passion and drive to totally reinvent yourself. Though you are often indecisive, the picture of your ideal self has never been clearer, and now is the time to become the best version of yourself. Your subconscious mind may start to feel hazy when the sun opposes Neptune, so try not to overthink situations or get lost in your own sea of thoughts. The sun’s trine with Pluto grants you a lot of agency in your home life, so now is a great time to reorganize your living space and connect with your family. When your ruling planet Venus squares Saturn, you may be more susceptible to overspending, so make sure to be responsible with your money. The Mercury trine Jupiter transit is a phenomenal time to socialize and make new friends, as Libras often enjoy doing.

Scorpio Mars’s transition into Libra may prompt you to revisit a lot of repressed, painful thoughts. It may be difficult to reconcile with all of these ruminations, but you shouldn’t be afraid to open up to your loved ones about these feelings. The sun’s opposition with Neptune may cause confusion and distrust regarding your friendships, but ultimately these rough patches will strengthen your relationships overall. When the sun forms a trine with Pluto, you may feel much more in control of your life. Now is a great time to catch up with friends and explore your intellectual interests. Your inner problems may bleed into your relationships with your family and friends, and it may be best to spend some time alone to think while Venus creates a square with Saturn. The week ends on a high note with good news about both your family and friendships. Though interpersonal relationships have been up and down this week, now is a great time to talk with your loved ones or meet new people.

Sagittarius Mars’s transition into Libra encourages you to spend a lot of time with friends. Not only is hanging out with friends relaxing, but exchanging ideas with other people is a great way to find inspiration in your own life. Sagittarians are often wild and free spirits, and whether you want to settle down or continue to roam the world, friends are great resources for new ideas. When the sun opposes Neptune, people at work may try to take advantage of your easy-going nature or you may run into difficulty at your job. However, the sun’s trine with Pluto later in the week will give you the opportunity to overcome these challenges as long as you stay focused and persevere. You tend to be a little disorganized and scatter-brained, which can cause conflict when Venus creates a square with Saturn. Take extra care to prepare your thoughts for class early, so you don’t struggle to articulate your points. Mercury’s trine with Jupiter indicates a great boost to your social life, so this is a great time to meet new people.

Capricorn As a Capricorn, you’ve never had a break from work your entire life, and this week is no different. Mars’s transition into Libra takes place in your tenth house of career and ambition, which is the house your sign rules. This is the time to launch new ideas and pour your soul into your passion projects. The sun’s opposition with Neptune can lead to a clouded mind and inability to articulate your thoughts. However, the fog lifts once the sun forms a trine with Pluto. When Venus creates a square with your ruling planet Saturn, you may have difficulty making time for your friends amid your busy work schedule. While money is incredibly important to you, you should still try to make time to see your loved ones. Your Mercury in your tenth house forms a trine with Jupiter in your second house of possessions, so your mind is once again fully immersed in your work life (though it’s not like you ever stop thinking about work).

Aquarius Aquarians have an extremely active curiosity, and this zest for knowledge is amplified when Mars moves into fellow air sign Libra. But in your quest for answers, don’t venture out alone; you can gain a lot of wisdom by interacting with others. Something you’ve purchased may not live up to the value you’ve placed upon it, leaving you feeling swindled and confused, but this ultimately may help you redefine your relationship with material goods. Though you may not usually enjoy deep introspection, the sun’s trine with Pluto may make you feel more empowered to transform into a more ideal version of yourself. Some sort of failure in your career may leave you feeling deeply uncertain and insecure when Venus forms a square with Saturn, but you should try to remember that your worth as a person is not defined by your capitalistic value. Much like Mars’s entrance into Libra, you should share your philosophical ideas with your peers when Mercury forms a trine with Jupiter.

Pisces Pisceans are always lost in their own thoughts, but this Libra-Mars alignment may trigger a sort of rebirth as you make massive breakthroughs in your own introspection. The sun in your seventh house of partnerships opposes your ruling planet Neptune in your first house of the self. Confusion in relationships may leave you vulnerable to leeches trying to take advantage of your kind heart. Nevertheless, the sun’s trine with Pluto indicates that your friends will be there to support you through this period of fogginess. Venus in your ninth house of philosophy creates a square with Saturn in your 12th house of subconscious, which is the house your sign rules. You may feel lonely but have a difficult time trying to unpack why you feel this way and how to remedy it. Mercury’s trine with Jupiter brings the good news that could snap you out of the rut you’ve been in lately. Now is the time to plan for your future while your mind is completely focused.

MiC Columnist Andrew Nakamura can be reached at ajkn@umich.edu.