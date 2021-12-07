Celestial Motion (12/6-12/13):

Hi everyone, Andy here with the semester’s eleventh and final weekly horoscope for the semester! I’m extremely thankful for your readership, and I’m so glad that the horoscopes have been so well received.

This section gives general information for all signs (such as the dates of each celestial event). For the fullest reading experience, please read this section first before skipping down to your sign. To learn how I write these horoscopes, check out my explanatory column here.

Both major celestial events this week occur on the same day, Dec. 13. First, Mars enters Sagittarius, which is a major change from its previous transit through Scorpio. While Scorpio encourages introspection and careful preparation, Sagittarius throws caution to the wind. In some ways, Sagittarius’s carefree energy is very helpful in pushing us to stop over-deliberating on ideas and just start pursuing our desires. However, it can also make us restless and overly optimistic.

Several hours later, Mercury leaves Sagittarius and enters Capricorn. Unlike Mars’s shift into a more chaotic sign, Mercury takes on a much more focused and industrious nature in Capricorn. Our thoughts become much more grounded and tunnel-visioned. Communication takes on an abnormally serious and straightforward tone, and many conversation topics may turn to professional subjects. We may come across as more harsh and insensitive at this time, so always be mindful of your tone before you speak.

Aries This week’s celestial events perfectly align to favor academic success for your sign with the end of the semester quickly approaching. Your ruling planet Mars moves into fellow fire sign Sagittarius and your ninth house of philosophy, allowing your intellectual pursuits to move to the forefront of your mind. Now is a great time to dedicate your relentless drive to your studies so you can learn all that you can. With Mercury entering Capricorn and your tenth house of career ambitions, your mind is likely set on your future career and the steps necessary to achieve your goals. Combined, these two transits will definitely push you to focus on finishing the semester successfully.

Taurus When Mercury enters fiery Sagittarius and your eighth house of rebirth, your passions may become reignited. If you’ve been wanting to start a new project, now is a great time. However, be realistic with your expectations; otherwise, you may be too discouraged to continue if your plans don’t blossom into fruition. With finals week just around the corner, Mercury enters fellow Earth sign Capricorn and your ninth house of philosophy at the perfect time. Since Mercury represents your intellectual pursuits and the ninth house oversees educational pursuits, now is a great time to focus on studying.

Gemini With Mars moving into Sagittarius and your seventh house of partnerships, now is a great time to socialize, which is one of your favorite activities anyway. The seventh house rules over all kinds of relationships, not just romantic ones. Even if you’re not searching for love, you can still gain a lot from a new platonic or work relationship, and you may develop a bond with someone you hadn’t expected to get along with. When your ruling planet Mercury moves into the eighth house of rebirth, you may find yourself pursuing a new intellectual interest. Now is a great time to explore this topic and share your knowledge with your friends.

Cancer When Mars enters Sagittarius and your sixth house of organization, you may feel the energy to tie up unresolved academic or personal matters before the semester is finished. Now is a great time to clean up your space and revise your self-care routine in order to transition cleanly and effortlessly into Winter Break after finals. With Mercury in Capricorn and your seventh house of partnerships, you may feel more willing to form new connections, especially in regard to work relationships. Now is a great time to get to know your coworkers on a deeper level.

Leo Mars shifts into fellow fire sign Sagittarius and your ruling house, the house of creativity. Now is the time to pursue your wildest ideas. Don’t be afraid to let your imagination sway you into new directions with your artistic process; you may unexpectedly create something extraordinary. Becoming overly particular about crafting the next masterpiece may prevent you from finding genuine enjoyment in your creative pursuits, so don’t place too much pressure on yourself. With Mercury entering Capricorn and your sixth house of organization, now is the time to set new daily routines, especially in your work. This is also a good opportunity to clean up your physical workspace and declutter your mind so you can clearly focus on your professional ambitions.

Virgo Mars enters Sagittarius and your fourth house of home and family, spurring you to turn your attention to your home. Now is a good time to initiate a renovation plan or reach out to a family member. With your ruling planet Mercury entering fellow earth sign Capricorn and your fifth house of creativity, you may benefit from sharing your creative ideas with others. Now is a great opportunity to start working on projects you’ve been planning for a long time.

Libra With Mars entering Sagittarius and your third house of communication, you may feel inclined to socialize even more than usual, but be careful not to lose track of time with friends and miss any important deadlines which may be fast approaching. Since Mercury also rules over intellectual pursuits, this is a good opportunity to ask your instructors any final questions and form a study group before finals. When Mercury enters Capricorn and your fourth house of home and family, you should talk with your family and reach out to childhood friends.

Scorpio When Mars enters Sagittarius and your second house of love and finances, you may develop more confidence in speaking candidly to others about both romantic and monetary matters. Scorpios can often be very guarded, but now is the time to let down your walls and express your honest thoughts. On top of that, Mercury enters Capricorn and your third house of communication, encouraging you to socialize, especially with coworkers since Capricorn is associated with career ambitions. Communication takes on a much more business-like tone, so organize your thoughts well and be confident in your frankness.

Sagittarius This week, Mars enters your sign and your first house of the self. At this time, you may feel more invigorated to pursue anything you’re passionate about. Especially with a new semester starting soon, if you’ve been wanting to take a class outside of your major or join a new organization, this is a great opportunity to do so. When Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Capricorn, you may find yourself with an abundance of social energy. Since Mercury is also entering your second house of love and finances, now is a great time to form new romantic connections or spend time just talking with your partner. This is also a good time to get your finances in order and avoid careless spending.

Capricorn When Mars enters Sagittarius and your twelfth house of the subconscious, you may enter a state of great optimism. This is a wonderful time to work on creative projects. And not to bring down your mood, but you should also be sure to manage your expectations since it is easy to be too optimistic and somewhat careless at this time. Fortunately, Capricorns are fantastic at staying grounded, so just continue to approach each situation with some caution. With Mercury entering your sign and your first house of self-identity, you may find a sudden urge to socialize. This is a great time to connect with new people or deepen your existing bonds.

Aquarius Mars enters Sagittarius and your ruling house, the eleventh house of group dynamics. This could bring a sudden surge of energy in your social life, as well as ease any possible anxieties you may have when talking to people. Now is a great time to confidently introduce yourself to new people. Mercury’s transition into Capricorn and your twelfth house of the subconscious also suggests that you may be recognizing and sharing thoughts that you had previously repressed. However, be careful not to divulge your innermost thoughts until you’re ready.

Pisces When Mars enters Sagittarius and your tenth house of career ambitions, you’re potentially taking a new course of action to achieve your career goals. Pursuing a field of study or extracurricular activity unrelated to your career goals may provide you with an important transferable skill you may otherwise not have developed. Everyone’s path in life is different, and following your own passions may eventually help you in any field you enter. Mercury enters your eleventh house of group dynamics, encouraging you to break out of your shell and connect with people who share your passions — especially if those interests revolve around subjects that the eleventh house represents such as social justice and technology.

MiC Columnist Andrew Nakamura can be reached at ajkn@umich.edu.