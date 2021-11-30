Celestial Motion (11/30-12/6):

Hi everyone, Andy here with the semester’s tenth weekly horoscope! This section gives general information for all signs (such as the dates of each celestial event). For the fullest reading experience, please read this section first before skipping down to your sign. To learn how I write these horoscopes, check out my explanatory column here.

The first major event of the week occurs on the very first day of the new month. On Dec. 1, Neptune stops its retrograde motion. During a retrograde, from our vantage point on Earth, a planet appears to move backward through the sky; thus, its associated functions become increasingly difficult to navigate and our personal challenges involving that planet’s associated functions largely turn inward. For example, Mercury’s associated functions are communication and intelligence, so outside of retrograde, its energy pushes us to talk to other people and share our ideas. When Mercury enters its retrograde cycle, its usual functions shut down, which is why Mercury retrograde is associated with forgetfulness and difficulty articulating our thoughts. When a planet appears to be moving forward (outside of the retrograde phase) its motion is called “direct.” In contrast to retrograde, directness means that planets are performing their usual functions and their energy is felt externally, so Mercury’s direct cycle encourages communication with other people. When a planet transitions from retrograde to direct, it appears to briefly stop moving as it switches directions, and this is called “stationing direct.” Neptune rules dreams and the subconscious. When it turns direct this week, we may become incredibly optimistic, but our judgment can become easily clouded, so tread lightly.

The second and final astrological event of the week is the new moon and solar eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 4. A new moon in astrology signals a new beginning, which is great if you’re looking for motivation to start a new project at work or redecorate your home. This energy is intensified by the solar eclipse, which blocks out the sun and leaves us in the dark. In the shadows, it is up to us to light our own path forward. This can sound intimidating, but this combination of celestial events allows us a much-needed moment to stop and reflect.

Aries Neptune stations direct in its ruling house, the twelfth house of the subconscious. Now is the time to look inward for motivation and creative inspiration. However, don’t get sidetracked by your own mind; keep a list of priorities and stick to them before starting any new projects. When the new moon and solar eclipse occur in your ninth house of philosophy, you have the opportunity to broaden your horizons through travel and/or education. Aries is the first sign in the zodiac and is often marked by new beginnings, and this is a great opportunity to explore an area that you haven’t considered before. Now is the time to embrace your intense passion and drive to see all that the world has to offer.

Taurus With Neptune in your eleventh house of friendships, you may start to over-romanticize being in a group. Of course, it is natural to yearn for inclusion; however, peer pressure could also force you to conform to everyone else’s standards. Neptune has the tendency to make us over-romanticize people, but you need to remain true to your own feelings. Don’t place others on a pedestal at this time, and recognize your own inherent worth. The new moon and solar eclipse occurs in your eighth house of death and rebirth, implying that you may undergo a great change. You may be letting go of a great emotional weight, and while you may feel slightly lost in life, you will ultimately be much more free to pursue your own desires.

Gemini When Neptune stations direct in your tenth house of career ambitions, your work life may suddenly become jumbled as projected plans don’t pan out the way you had intended. However, adaptability is a Gemini’s specialty, so just stay on your toes and keep in mind alternate paths you can take. Ever the social butterfly, Geminis often form new connections just as quickly as they lose old ones. The new moon and solar eclipse in your seventh house of partnerships asks you to think about who you can truly rely on. It is not enough to simply meet a lot of new people, it’s important to strengthen your connections as well. Otherwise, you may become lonelier than ever before. Pay attention to your closest friends and make sure they can rely on you, too.

Cancer With Neptune in your ninth house of philosophy, you may suddenly have grand ideas about travel and educational pursuits. Now is a great time to chase this heightened motivation. However, it can be easy to become swept up in the fantasy of travel or grandiose intellectual pursuits. Make sure you plan your time and energy wisely, and don’t be discouraged if your desires do not turn out as planned. Since the moon is Cancer’s ruling planet, new moons are always especially impactful for your sign. This week’s new moon and solar eclipse take place in your sixth house of organization. When emotionally overwhelmed, it can be easy to retreat into your shell and hide away from the world. This may not always be the best thing for you, since support from other people can be incredibly healing. If you’ve lost motivation to enjoy the things you previously loved, now is a good time to consider rearranging your living area in order to at least regain the feeling of a clean space.

Leo When Neptune stations direct in your eighth house of death and rebirth, your ideal aspirations may not pan out exactly the way you had hoped. Leos can get especially frustrated when they don’t get what they want, and this can further hinder their opportunities to move past their obstacles. When your dreams are crushed, don’t dwell on the disrupted past, but instead look toward an even brighter future. The new moon and solar eclipse occur in your ruling house, the fifth house of creation. Now is the time to search within your soul to find new inspiration. If you’ve been experiencing a creative block, these two transits will help you uncover a new path forward, as long as you’re willing to put forth the effort.

Virgo With Neptune in your seventh house of partnerships, you may need to re-evaluate some of your relationships. Neptune can cause us to see people as better than they really are. Virgos are great at observing small details, and this is the time to be critical. If certain partnerships are causing you distress, there is no need to continue silently tolerating the harm they’ve caused you. The new moon and solar eclipse in your fourth house of home and family may cause you to examine your relationship with your family. You may gain greater clarity into your emotional relationship with your family, home and childhood. Now is a good time to identify any issues and resolve them by returning to square one.

Libra When Neptune stations direct in your sixth house of organization, you may have great ideas about reorganizing your schedule or your space. This is a great time to think of new plans, but be careful that you don’t over-commit yourself or begin a reckless renovation process. The new moon and solar eclipse in your third house of communication and intelligence is asking you to take a moment alone. You often try to accommodate everyone in conversation, but this can force you to take a much more submissive role in your relationships. You deserve to lead the conversations and express your interests as well. Now is the time to evaluate your relationships in private and spend more energy on people who respect you and your voice.

Scorpio With Neptune in your fifth house of creation, you may come to some incredible creative breakthroughs. Now is the time to harness this positive energy and use it to create something you’re passionate about. The new moon and solar eclipse in your second house of materialism may cause you to reapproach your relationship with money. You should examine your expenses and aim to eliminate anything that isn’t necessary. On a more emotional note, you may grapple with your relationship to love itself. The solar eclipse tends to push us to introspect. When you’re alone, are you happy with yourself? Are you avoiding anything by pushing relationships to the front of your mind? This is a great time to be alone and reflect.

Sagittarius When Neptune stations direct in your fourth house of home and family, you may suddenly have new ideas to rearrange your living space. However, Sagittarius’s typical carefree attitude combined with Neptune’s fantastical influence may cause you to act recklessly. Before making any major changes to your home, be sure you think carefully about every decision you make. The light of the new moon shines upon your sign. Or at least, it should, but this week’s solar eclipse in your first house of self-identity is blocking out all of the moonlight, leaving you to sit with your own darkness. Amid the shadows, you can only rely on yourself to light the way. Who are you? Are you satisfied with your current self? What do you want to change? Sagittarians can be sporadic and reckless, but now is the time to pick one path and follow it.

Capricorn With Neptune in your third house of communication, you may view conversations and intellectual pursuits through a much more optimistic lens than usual. This can be more relieving, but you must also approach your studies critically as well. If you’re passionate about a certain interest, don’t settle for “good enough”; strive to be as proficient as possible. Capricorns are known to be emotionally avoidant, which is why it is simultaneously difficult and rewarding whenever an important moon transit occurs. Especially since the new moon and solar eclipse occur in your twelfth house of the subconscious, you are encouraged to reach deep within your mind and come to terms with your current emotional state. Are you truly happy? What can you do to become more satisfied with your life? This can be a painful process, but it will be immensely helpful in the long run.

Aquarius When Neptune stations direct in your second house of materialism, be wary of frivolous purchases. Neptune can cause us to see the world through rose-tinted glasses, and this can be especially dangerous when it comes to money. Now is not the time to splurge since it is easy to overspend. Love can also be dangerous at this time as well. Think critically and don’t over-romanticize any potential connections, since this may cloud your judgment and come back to sting you later. The new moon and the solar eclipse occur in your ruling house, the eleventh house of friendships. Now is a good time to be alone to reflect on the people around you and the causes you’re aligned with. If you’ve been wanting to get involved in new opportunities for change, now is a great time to start.

Pisces This is an intense week for you. Your ruling planet, Neptune, stations direct in your sign and your first house of self-identity. This is a great opportunity to generate new creative ideas and you may come to a sudden emotional breakthrough. However, your extremely active imagination can cause issues as well. You may tend to over-romanticize opportunities or people, which can cause you to overlook underlying issues. Don’t rush into commitments without thoroughly examining how you will benefit from it. The new moon and solar eclipse occur in your tenth house of career and ambitions. This is a great time to sit down and think about where you see yourself in ten years. Is your current career path fulfilling? Will it still be enjoyable in the long run? Now is the time to seriously consider your true ambitions and commit yourself to working toward them.

