Celestial Motion (11/16-11/22):

Hi everyone, Andy here with the semester’s ninth weekly horoscope! I took a short break from the horoscopes in order to focus on academics and my own health. Regardless of the position of the stars in the sky, it is always most important to take care of one’s own needs.

This section gives general information for all signs (such as the dates of each event). For the fullest reading experience, please read this section first before skipping down to your sign. To learn how I write these horoscopes, check out my explanatory column here.

This week brings us two major celestial events. On Nov. 19, the moon becomes full while it is orbiting through Taurus. While new moons typically signal new beginnings, full moons often herald endings and large revelations. This can sound very intimidating, but it is important to recognize that by letting go, we can make space for new interests and ideas. On top of the full moon, there is also a lunar eclipse. In astrology, eclipses augment the powerful emotional energy of the moon. They typically bring larger and more sudden changes than full moons on their own. Again, do not fear, for these changes will ultimately grant you important insight and opportunities in the long run.

Sagittarius season begins when the sun shifts from Scorpio to Sagittarius on Nov. 21. While Scorpio places great emphasis on intimate relationships and deep dives into our own psyches, Sagittarius has us focused on the world at large. Since Sagittarius is ruled by the ninth house of travel and education, the zest for knowledge becomes much more prominent. Now is a great time to broaden your perspectives and listen to different sides. The world is so vast, and there is so much out there for you to explore. Harness Sagittarius’s exuberant energy and seek out the answers to your deepest questions.

Aries When the moon becomes full in your second house of material desires, your finances may be at the forefront of your mind. Now is not the time to spend frivolously as you may experience sudden income changes. However, new work opportunities may present themselves, so keep your eyes open. The fiery passion of Sagittarius season synthesizes perfectly with your ninth house of philosophy. Sagittarius season pushes us to understand the world around us and gain new insights into issues we’ve never examined before. The ninth house rules over travel and higher education as a vehicle for learning more about the world. Together, the sun in Sagittarius and your ninth house indicate that your intellectual pursuits will become a major focal point for your life at this time.

Taurus The full moon shines upon you! The lunar eclipse and full moon in your first house of self mean that you may undergo a great transformation. Change can be quite intimidating, but this moon phase promises a lot of prosperity and happiness as you grow into your most authentic self. Expanding on the theme of transformation, the sun moves into Sagittarius and your eighth house of rebirth. Much like the moon, the sun encourages you to leave behind your old self in order to embrace new growth. It can be difficult to embrace your most authentic self due to lack of energy and fear of judgment; you deserve to allow yourself to see the light of day.

Gemini The lunar eclipse occurs in your 12th house of endings. You may be going through a really difficult emotional and personal change right now. Even though Geminis are often characterized by their energetic nature, it’s important to take time to slow down and relax. Check in with and don’t overexert yourself. When the sun shifts into Sagittarius and your seventh house of partnerships, you may re-evaluate your own relationships with relationships themselves. What are you willing to put into a relationship, and what do you hope to receive? Nevertheless, now is a great time to form new connections, which is one of Gemini’s strongest abilities.

Cancer Full moons and eclipses are always especially impactful for Cancerians since the moon is your ruling planet. This week, the full moon occurs in your 11th house of community, placing great emphasis on your friendships. Conflict between friends may arise and create tension within the group. Empathy is your strong suit, and you can help resolve these disagreements by de-escalating the conflict and sincerely listening to both sides. When the sun enters into Sagittarius and your sixth house of organization, you may reframe your daily routines in order to make time for new activities. Now is a great time to explore new interests that you may not have had time to try before.

Leo The moon becomes full in your 10th house of career ambitions. Your work life may face a major change, relieving you of your current responsibilities and re-routing your course on a newer and possibly more fulfilling career path. Sagittarius season is especially promising for you. Your ruling planet, the sun, enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius and your ruling house, the fifth house of creation. Now is the time to unleash your wildest creative fantasies. Don’t focus too much on the small details — focus on the big picture. What are you trying to say? Who are you trying to reach?

Virgo The lunar eclipse occurs in your ninth house of philosophy. You don’t always prioritize your desires, Virgo. Synthesizing your productive nature and your own wishes, you should pursue your intellectual interests — not just the subjects that are most “productive” or conventional. If you’re interested in traveling, now is the time to seriously think about putting together an itinerary. When the sun enters Sagittarius and your fourth house of home and family, your childhood memories may prompt you to examine your place in the world. How does your upbringing fit in or add to wider conversations of privilege and marginalization? Sagittarius season encourages you to gain a better understanding of the world, and your experiences can provide important context through which you may examine the world around you.

Libra The full moon in your eighth house of mysteries reveals the secrets you’ve hidden yourself to avoid having to make difficult decisions. Air signs such as Libra often avoid their emotions, and Libras especially want to project a balanced and put-together image. However, it is time for you to examine your relationship with intimacy and finances. Are you truly satisfied with your life right now? What can you do to improve? Sagittarius season encourages you to expand your conversations as the sun enters your third house of communication. Now is the time to speak with people of various backgrounds and understand their experiences and beliefs. This is also a good time for your conversations to discuss broader social issues.

Scorpio The lunar eclipse occurs in your seventh house of partnerships, indicating a radical shift in your platonic and romantic relationships. You may suddenly let go of old feelings or quickly develop new ones. While tensions may arise, there will also be many opportunities to deepen your relationships as well. When the sun enters Sagittarius and your second house of possessions, you should evaluate your relationship to material goods. Sagittarius season can be a little detached from the consequences of reality, so you may be more inclined to spend money on unnecessary items. Remain careful and don’t spend frivolously. Now is a good time to save toward investments later and keep track of your highest priority expenditures.

Sagittarius The sun finally shines upon you! With the sun in your sign and your first house of self-identity, now is your time to explore your deepest passions and meet new people. This is also a great time to step back and analyze your overarching vision of your dream life. Think about your aspirations and then work toward them. Sagittarians are often known for their scattered attention and free-spirited nature. The full moon in your sixth house of organization may limit your potential to throw caution to the wind and neglect your responsibilities in favor of chasing fun. At this time, you should get your daily tasks squared away before leisure time.

Capricorn With the full moon in your fifth house of creation, you may experience a shift in passion for your creative projects. Perhaps you’ve lost the inspiration for a project you’ve been working on for a long time. Eclipses lead to sudden changes, and this can be very disorienting and stressful, but once you let go of projects you no longer feel connected to, you can find new inspiration. With the sun in Sagittarius and your 12th house of endings, you may have to let go of a small fixation that is preventing you from progressing in your life. It can be easy to lose the forest for the trees, but it is important to always keep the big picture of your life in mind. Who are you? What do you want to do with your life?

Aquarius The lunar eclipse in your fourth house of home and family points to internal struggles relating to your personal life. You may be processing difficult memories or struggling to deal with family issues. Aquarians often avoid emotion, but confronting your feelings head-on will allow you to move forward with your life. When the sun moves into Sagittarius and your ruling house, the 11th house of community, you may feel inclined to learn more about the world and expand your horizons. Now is a great time to read more about the problems affecting our world and listen to the voices of those most harmed by these issues.

Pisces The full moon and lunar eclipse in your third house of communication may stimulate your social life. You may suddenly encounter new opportunities to meet new people. Try to be open to trying new things, because they may lead to new connections. When the sun moves into Sagittarius and your 10th house of career ambitions, your work takes a much more central focus in your life. Pisceans can often find comfort in detachment from reality, but you must focus on the tasks at hand. Now is the time to focus on your responsibilities in order to work toward your overarching career aspirations.

MiC Columnist Andrew Nakamura can be reached at ajkn@umich.edu.