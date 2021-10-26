Celestial Motion (10/26-11/1):

Hi everyone, Andy here with the semester’s eighth weekly horoscope! This section gives general information for all signs (such as the dates of each event and their general descriptions for all signs). For the fullest reading experience, please read this section first before skipping down to your sign. To learn how I write these horoscopes, check out my explanatory column here.

The first transit of the week occurs on Oct. 26, when Venus forms a square with Neptune. This indicates a sudden lack of confidence in self-image, which can cascade into relationship difficulties. You may also tend to over-romanticize other people. It’s important to understand that these perceptions do not reflect reality, and you shouldn’t fantasize or catastrophize your relationships, lest you become unable to view them through an objective lens. The next transit on Oct. 28 also involves Venus. This time, Venus forms a sextile with Jupiter, which indicates fortune in your love life. Now is a great time to enjoy yourself and socialize.

The biggest event of the week is Mars’s move into Scorpio on Oct. 30. When Mars is in Scorpio, all signs become laser-focused on their passions and desires. Conversations at this time aim to dig at the depths of one’s psyche in order to uncover their deepest values and insights. At this time, we are more likely to stop running from conflict because resolving these issues allows for transformation and growth. However, this is a very emotionally intense time period, so try to keep your feelings in check. On the same day, the sun squares Saturn, which leads to many difficult tests that can cause disappointment and a lack of self-confidence. These trials aim to break your self-assurance, but in order to overcome these challenges, you must continue trying in the face of discouragement. Don’t let temporary failure get in the way of your path to success.

The week ends with Mercury trining Jupiter on Nov. 1, indicating good news and fortune; this is a great time to make plans for the future.

Aries Your ruling planet Mars enters Scorpio in your eighth house of rebirth. You may have been avoiding an underlying issue in your life. However, now is the time to charge forward and face your problems head-on. Aries is known for its perseverance, and you have the strength to crush any obstacle in your way. When the sun in your eighth house squares Saturn in your eleventh house of friendships, a series of challenging tests or conflicts with friends may lower your self-confidence. You may just want to sit idly by and hope everything works out, but you need to take an active role in resolving these issues. Fortunately, Mercury in your seventh house of partnerships trines Jupiter in your eleventh house, indicating an opportune time to work out any interpersonal issues that could have arisen from the sun’s square with Saturn.

Taurus When Mars moves into Scorpio in your seventh house of partnerships, you will aim to deepen all kinds of relationships, whether they are romantic or professional. Taureans can be stubborn, so be sure you aren’t too close-minded at this time. When the sun in your seventh house squares Saturn in your tenth house of career ambitions, a professional relationship at your workplace may suddenly rupture, and you may lose confidence in your professional abilities. Don’t let this conflict discourage you from fulfilling your responsibilities. Worry about yourself first and slowly try to resolve this conflict. Mercury in your sixth house of organization trines Saturn in your tenth house, which marks a great time to organize your office space and your work files. A cleaner workspace may help you become more productive.

Gemini With Mars entering Scorpio and your sixth house of organization, it’s time to get it together. Geminis are known for being very sporadic and energetic, but this also means you cannot be contained by a schedule or deadlines. Mars in Scorpio encourages you to rein your zeal in by placing your absolute focus on one thing at a time until you see it to completion. It is time to set rigid rules in order to prevent yourself from becoming overwhelmed and irresponsible. When the sun in your sixth house squares Saturn in your ninth house of philosophy, you’re especially having difficulty focusing on your classes. You should create a priority list in order to understand the most pressing matters to address, or else you might be stuck with too many important assignments to handle. You have a lot of different interests you would like to pursue, but you need to narrow your focus to what is most important to you. Finally, your ruling planet Mercury in your fifth house of creativity trines Jupiter in your ninth house of philosophy, indicating a major creative breakthrough regarding travel or your academics. This is also a great time to plan a trip or create your schedule for next semester.

Cancer When Mars enters fellow water sign Scorpio in your fifth house of creativity, you will become deeply immersed in your creative work. You may come to some emotional breakthroughs that can fuel your creative process. Now is the time to face conflict directly, even though it can be intimidating. This is a very emotionally intense time period, so don’t forget to take care of yourself. The sun in your fifth house squares Saturn in your eighth house of rebirth, indicating that you are resisting a change in your creative process. You may be afraid to venture out and try new creative outlets or tackle new ideas. Now is the time to overcome these fears and just start creating, even if your first work isn’t the best. Allow yourself to fail sometimes. Mercury is in your ruling house, the fourth house of home and family, and it trines Jupiter in your eighth house. Your relationship with your family and childhood friends may suddenly take a turn for the better at this time. Now is also a great time to make plans with other people.

Leo Mars transitions into Scorpio in your fourth house of home and family, which indicates that your relationships with your family and childhood friends may suddenly become much closer. Now is a good time to reach out and ask them how they’re doing. They may be able to give you helpful insight on your life. When the sun in your fourth house squares Saturn in your seventh house of partnerships, you may struggle to balance forming new connections with maintaining your old relationships. Try to plan things out evenly and carefully evaluate your own social priorities in each group. Mercury in your third house of communication trines Jupiter in your seventh house, meaning that you may have a lot of luck when forming new romantic or professional relationships.

Virgo When Mars enters Scorpio and your third house of communication, you really want to have more intellectually and emotionally stimulating conversations. Virgos are always great communicators and meticulous listeners, and Mars in Scorpio is about to bring this intensity to the next level. Now is a great time to strike up a conversation with just about anyone in order to gain some valuable insight. When the sun in your third house squares Saturn in your ruling house, the sixth house of organization, your lack of a strict schedule and well-thought-out plan may lead you to academic failure. If the cold weather has made you become lazy and lethargic, you may not be absorbing information as well as usual. Now is the time to create a schedule that works for you and stick to it. On a brighter note, Mercury in your second house of possessions trines Jupiter in your sixth house, indicating possible fortune in money or love.

Libra Mars moves into Scorpio and your second house of possessions, indicating a greater emphasis on either money or love, or both. Now is a great time to get to know people on a much deeper level and evaluate your compatibility in a relationship. If you’re currently in a relationship, this is a great opportunity to deepen your relationship even further. In terms of money, now is a great time to look at new job opportunities or developing a new savings strategy. Now is also a good time to treat yourself to a purchase you’ve been eyeing, but don’t get too carried away. The sun in your second house squares Jupiter in your fifth house of creativity, indicating that failure in your creative projects may take a toll on your self-confidence. However, it is important to make mistakes in order to learn and grow from them, so don’t become too discouraged. When Mercury in your first house of self-identity trines Jupiter in your fifth house, this is a great time to plan out new creative projects.

Scorpio Mars is moving into your sign and your first house of the self. This means that in all aspects of life, you are extremely driven by the desire for knowledge and emotional understanding. This is a great time to start a creative project or pursue an intellectual idea. Now is also a great time to resolve any lingering conflicts you may have with yourself or others. While conflict resolution may be difficult, you will feel incredibly invigorated if every problem is fixed. This is also a very emotionally intense time, so be careful to keep your emotions in check. When the sun in your first house squares Saturn in your fourth house of home and family, you may feel like you are not meeting the expectations of your family. Their visions of you and your future may not reflect your wishes. However, you are your own person, and it’s okay to want different things than those around you. When you’re ready, you should have an honest conversation with your family and try to come to an understanding with one another. When Mercury in your twelfth house of completion trines Jupiter in your fourth house of home and family, your relationship with your family may evolve to become much more harmonious.

Sagittarius When Mars enters Scorpio in your twelfth house of subconsciousness, you may feel a lot more passionate about your creative pursuits. Sagittarians enjoy chasing many different desires, but this is the time to commit to one idea and see it through. The sun in your twelfth house squares Saturn in your third house of communication, meaning that you may have difficulty conveying your ideas to others. This can be frustrating and discouraging, and you may start to question your intelligence as a result. However, you need to have faith in yourself and stand by your vision. You are very intelligent, and your finished creative projects will perfectly display your creative prowess. When Mercury in your eleventh house of friendship trines Jupiter in your third house, you may find fortune making new friendships and as a result, gain new insight.

Capricorn Mars transitions into Scorpio and your eleventh house of friendships. At this time, you may really start to deepen your bond between friends you didn’t view as close before. You could unearth a lot of their virtues and desires, which may allow you to gain incredibly wise insights to apply to your own life. When the sun in your eleventh house squares Saturn in your second house, your desire for love and material goods may come at odds with your personality and interests. You may feel pressured to hide away parts of yourself in order to appeal to others, but you shouldn’t be afraid to be yourself. Finally, Mercury in your ruling house, the tenth house of career and ambitions, trines Jupiter in your second house, meaning you may receive great news regarding your job and your material wealth.

Aquarius When Mars enters Scorpio and your tenth house of career ambitions, you will dig deep in order to find clarity in your professional goals. Are you satisfied with your current life path? Do you see yourself pursuing this career for the rest of your life? Aquarians often repress their emotions and desires, but this is the time to confront them head-on. The sun in your tenth house squares Saturn in your first house of self, indicating that a failure at work is taking an immense toll on your self-confidence. You may suddenly feel unqualified or demotivated because of this issue. However, you are great at your job and you shouldn’t let one mistake bother you so much. You can afford to be more forgiving of yourself. When Mercury in your ninth house of philosophy trines Jupiter in your first house, you may receive good news about a grade, class or travel plan. This is also a great time to plan things for the future (especially since the Winter 2022 Course Guide just came out).

Pisces Mars transitions into fellow water sign Scorpio and your ninth house of philosophy, which means that your mind is going to become much more focused on your education. Pisceans are very imaginative and curious, and now is a great time to feed your curiosity by pursuing an intellectual topic you feel passionate about. When the sun in your ninth house squares Saturn in your ruling house, the twelfth house of endings, you may feel discouraged by losing an educational or travel opportunity. An academic plan may not have worked out the way you had thought, and now you feel a little unsure of how to proceed. When this happens, it can be easy to just dissociate from reality and avoid getting back on track, but you must remain focused on creating a new plan for your future in order to move past this obstacle. Speaking of planning, with Mercury in your eighth house of rebirth trining Jupiter in your twelfth house, now is the time to reach into your imagination and create a new path forward for yourself. Although this ending may be difficult for you, it will help you realize your full potential.

