Content warning: mentions of sexual assault

Conditioned to rule, born being told that they are destined.

He stinks of pride. He believes the ground rises with every step he takes.

That day, he was walking to dinner.

He grew agitated with the increased wait time, though he knew it was rush hour. He wanted the best pick of the lot, but with hunger and unease, I knew he would begrudgingly settle.

He believed the world’s natural order was to please him.

By evening, his hunger turned into greed. I knew it was my job to keep him contained. As we spoke, I started to forget that he was there to eat. We spoke of family and passion. We spoke of understanding. I let myself fall into his words, twisting my memories and blurring my vision. I let myself forget.

When he offered me a drink, I obliged. The metal bars disguised themselves as extravagant pillars. I walked myself into his castle and called it my “home.” The illusion of empathy.

Men tend to linger in the doorway for the promise of sex.

By nightfall, sufficiently drunk, our arms interlocked, he led me to the kitchen. He danced around the idea of a meal. I was too drunk to notice. I was too naive to care.

Maybe I got too close to the stove, made myself too sweet and irresistible. It’s only inevitable that he wanted a taste. Destined to be devoured. Born to be craved.

He cooked me tender, easy, delicious, reducing me down to nothing but the individual ingredients that satisfied him.

He believed he owned me, and I believed I had the power to stop him.

He flipped the light switch off so naturally. He had done this a million times before. Flames erupted from the stovetop. I was afraid. I did not want to upset him. His eyes glazed over, commands rolling off his tongue. I smelt myself on the stove and knew he would have me for dinner.

As the temperature of the room slowly crept to a boil, I frantically searched for the familiar porcelain pillars. I searched for the nights of quiet laughter, the stories of hometown friends and curated playlists. I reached my arm out to find him but was met with nothing but my own reflection in the metal bars he had put up around me. Frothing at the mouth, the eagerness in his eyes, his entitled nature, his deep sense of longing — he was the predator and I was the prey.

Clawing the parts of him that he hated the most into me, it was my fate to be resented by him. It was stupid of me to think the only thing between me and freedom was the door.

I carried the weight of his hand as it unbuttoned my top, the coercive whispers in my ear.

When the familiar heat of the shower’s scalding water hits my frame, each individual spear cannot wash off the handprints.

Forced to speak his name to whomever it may please, spears inverting into my throat.

As I wash a little harder and scrub a little faster, I smell his breath in the fog of the glass and feel his hand curl around my thigh under the film of the water. The lick of his lips. The rise of his pants.

“At least it wasn’t sex.”

Overcompensating for his guilt with moans of dissatisfaction. I’ll know how he gasped as his hands entered me. How he waited patiently till he could have me. Till I obliged. He wore my complacency as a medal.

Even then, he could not fathom failure. As if he was God and his actions had no consequences, but mine defined me.

He believes I will be back at the once familiar steps pleading to be let inside. To make myself feel “useful.” To make myself feel seen.

To not be seen by man is to not be seen at all.

He thought I would open my legs for him and let him crawl inside. Greet him at his feet, palms pressed together, praying for more. Without those pillars he is just a man with nothing but his deluded pride. Vodka spilling onto the floor, slurring his speech, begging for attention.

He craved my being while he only spared me his hands. He’s a man of tradition. It’s the prey’s duty to be hunted. The tattoo on my chest, the sweetness of my lips, the warmth of my embrace. He needs a bite. His castle is empty without me, falling into his own trap. The predator is nothing without its prey.

Grasping at my reflection, licking me off of his fingers fantasizing about making me his own. Nothing more than a few bones scattered onto the plate.

He would’ve eaten them too if he could.

MiC columnist Bhavana Iyengar can be reached at bhavanai@umich.edu.