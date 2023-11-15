Content warning: This article contains mentions of violence God says he modeled Dunya after Akhira this life after paradise and within each of us, the seven heavens and the light that lifted us from dust to souls who choose from wrong and right But oh how the angels are made to pay in this life, their lives perish away from the blaze of rockets like the flames of Jahannam Surely then heaven and hell are the same For oh how the children are made to pay their beautiful futures erased by the inhumane who then celebrate Surely then the devil exists within us too Decimated to dust parents are left with empty shoes For oh how some act out of selfishness, sheer spite and rage yet we’re told to keep our heads low and trust in faith love all in faith to hush in our homes and pray No. to silently watch is to flush millions of innocent lives away No. to turn our backs now is to crush the oppressed and forever lock them in their cage I have full trust in God’s plan but to turn my back now is to submit to the havoc of Shaitan I have no trust in so-called leaders like Ono and Biden For they stand on pedestals of lies to be neutral in this one-sided affair is to blindly back the oppressor How dare they claim to care? May Allah help us open their eyes May Allah protect the innocent lives May Allah free the people of Palestine

For more information and ways to help out, please visit here.

This contributor has asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons.