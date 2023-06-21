Content warning: Graphic description of hair.

Let me draw you a story: I see several of them drawn on the walls of my shower, vague pictures colored by black snaking strands, portals to the past sticking with moisture. They are planted as thoughts within my skull, germinating into memories and growing out of my head as stories. There are times I wish I could be rid of them all, but I can’t shave my head.

Every time I wrestle with them in the shower, applying whatever new conditioner and shampoo combination that’s advertised for curls, advertised for volume, advertised for cleanliness, I inevitably end up with their black fibers staining the palms of my hands. I place these clumps on the wall. I’ve lost count of the calls to maintenance to unclog my drain when I foolishly let the locks wash away with everything else.

I choose something to play in the background — something existential to enshrine my attempt at this bi/triweekly ritual. It rings out and fades into the background as a test of progress. The first song swells as I’m hypnotized by one strand swirling on my wall, drawing me in as my fingers rifle through my hair, trying to break the clump.

I don’t see much in this story. Instead, I feel — I feel an all-too-uncomfortably-familiar sensation. It’s the feeling of hands, unclean, unasked-for fingers fidgeting through my hair. The hands are large, they’re small, they’re thin, they’re pudgy, they’re washed, they’re not. My reactions vary. Sometimes I submit in subdued silence; other times I bat at the hand that fondles. Their reactions vary too, from delight in the texture to shock at the possibility that I don’t want it touched. I don’t want it caressed, coveted or even complimented at the point where my permission isn’t a factor. Is it really that alluring? Fluffy? Exotic? My vision starts to clear, and I finally see something. I’m staring into someone’s eyes as they rake through my curls. I don’t know if I like the look in their eyes.

The clump breaks. I’m left with another bushel on my hands, so I spread it against the wall, reapply and go again. The product I’m on now is some ethically-sourced-designed-for-curls-neem-coconut-fragrant-beauty-shine shampoo & conditioner. It smells a little odd to me, and I still don’t quite know if it’s working better for me. Before I had that, I was on some tropical brand my best friend recommended. She has wavy hair; I very much don’t. Before that, it was some big-name-brand that had “curl” on the bottle, so I grabbed it, and before that was the horrifying past of two-in-one, from when I had started growing my hair out.

I always hated haircuts as a kid. It always felt like the cut was too short, short enough to make my hair lose its curls. Still, my parents would insist on getting my hair cut as short as they could reason. My senior year of high school is when I finally put my foot down with them. After my senior photos were taken with short hair, I’d grow it as much as I could: and it did, radiating out from my head and defying gravity rather than growing down like most everyone else around me. Mostly everyone would call it an Afro. I’d grow to be uncomfortable with that term — it was geographically and perhaps linguistically inaccurate. However, I don’t know what would be geographically accurate.

My parents call me Sardarji when I video call them on WhatsApp. I swiftly correct the error in their statement, knowing they might not know better, but they probably should. The only person who has hair like me is my father, who keeps his hair short for that reason. He doesn’t have the patience to contend with his curls like I do. That’s how I, this curly-haired brown child, grew up without any guidance — between my curly-short-haired father and my long-straight-haired mother.

I’d been growing out my hair nonstop since July of 2020 until my best friend found out and needed to give me the shocking news.

“i’m going for a trim,” she texts me.

“imagine getting haircuts,” I reply, thinking this might be a flex on my part. I am sorely mistaken.

“everyone needs a trim every 3 months, what are you a heathen,” she begins, and I balk at the information.

“so you got split ends mf,” she continues. “i cannot believe i have raised u”

“my hair has not been cut for like,” I start, doing the math in my head, “1.5 years.”

“okay so you need a trim”

Do I? How did I miss this? Of course, I missed this. There’s so much I don’t know about my own hair and how it works, and I barely have the time to learn. But as I’m stuck in this shower, battling my clumps, I realize how terrified I am of losing it, somehow. Is it in a male-pattern baldness sense? Is it in a bad haircut sense? Is it in a trichotillomaniac sense? I am stuck in the shower, determined to untangle everything and force myself to see its stories. I begin my battle with another clump. As I run my fingers down my hair, my eyes again follow the spiral of strands curlier than the rest.

This time, I see the ceiling of my house. Not a crackly popcorn ceiling like our old house, but a blank void that I just stare into as my curls simultaneously weigh down my head and let out muffled screams in their festering pressed-against-the-non-silk-pillowcase existence. I’m at home for the first time in a while, and I cannot help but cease functioning for a while. I barely shower, I overeat, I don’t leave the house. I don’t exert myself. I have a car to get groceries for the first time in months; I want to have some time to myself in my quiet suburbia before I return to the breakneck life of college.

But, of course, the rationale doesn’t excuse this slightly self-destructive cycle. It might have started from the first time I came home from college — landing myself in crutches in my first week of classes. I tried to avoid the shower as much as possible when I couldn’t stand to be in it. Maybe that stupid mistake of an injury has sabotaged the joy of coming home for me. Maybe I’m depressed, or maybe this is just the consequence of being in my parents’ house. Maybe this is a cycle I can’t break.

The clump breaks. These stories are getting harder to relive. My arms are getting sore from holding the weight of my hair up, and my neck will become sore if I hold my head the other way. I’m fighting with another story I need to break free of, and I don’t know if I’ll win. I stop struggling for a second and examine my hands. There is a single strand against my hand; it’s pure white.

I get too many white hairs. My friends find bushes of them in my head and point them out with tones of amused concern. My parents have these same white hairs. It sticks out so starkly against my jet-black curls. It’s aged hair, rapidly brought near death. The clumps on the wall are dead hair, or so I’ve been told. Did I kill them? Am I ripping these stories away from me, or did I need to leave them behind to begin with?

When my mother became enraged at me asking if I could shave my head, she explained that there are two significant times when a Hindu man does so: at birth — to cut away the sins of past lives — and when his father dies. I reflect on this small memory while I put the white strand against the wall and prepare for another go at the clump. The white hair blinds me and I find myself in one last story.

I’m sitting. The cold leather of my seat feels like it’s sucking my body heat away as I stare at my phone. I try to tell myself I’ve done everything I could.

I’m afraid this might be a cycle, as well. This wasn’t the first time, nor will it be the last. One last message, one last phone call, one last conversation — and that’s it. It’s happened this way too many times: I’ve decided I’ve had enough, I’m told that this has been enough or maybe nothing is said at all. My next course of action will be to talk to my best friend for immediate comfort. Eventually, this will be an anecdote. Not enough time has passed for this to be comedy, however. I want to kill this time away, to hunt down these next minutes of existence until they travel in packs of hours for safety, packs of days and months so I can put them in the ground all the same.

I’ve lost again — but not in the way people are supposed to, I think. My grandfather’s portrait sits in our house, resting among the gods in our homemade temple. I can remember my father’s head, free of black and white hairs all the same. I don’t think I can remember the man in the portrait, someone I couldn’t get to know for all the oceans and age between us. And all these other people, who have now become nothing but footnotes in the stories I tell myself — I’ve realized I really didn’t know any of them. I’ve never lost anyone I knew.

The clump isn’t breaking. I want to be rid of these stories I don’t understand, but I’m so scared of losing them at the same time. I’m so scared of losing anything and anyone in my life. I’m scared of losing myself. I mourn for that I have never known because that is all the loss I have ever known.

The walls of my shower surround me now. The curtain is gone. Four story-stained walls are closing in on me. One hair falls from my head, then another, then every single one. The bathtub floods to an impossible amount and I am drowning — drowning in stories and salty bathwater. The dead hair revives, the black snakes biting and jeering at me. They threaten to turn me to stone, but the conditioner will get in my eyes if I open them. The music swells as the album reaches its climax, and I realize it’s still making me spiral. Or I’m making myself spiral, blaming my decisions.

How stupid was I to think I had made any progress at all? I AM THESE STORIES. How could I ever hope to escape them, to escape myself? My hair is me. It rebelliously curls itself in some absurd hope of standing out, yet it succumbs to just the slightest heat. I hate my hair. I hate mys-.

The clump finally breaks. The final song ends, and I’m back in my shower — my hair thoroughly washed. Running my fingers through my detangled hair, I stand on my own two feet as I listen to the gentle rain of the shower. I turn the shower off, and the drips evaporate into silence. I towel myself off, step past the curtain and stare at the hair still stuck to my shower walls. I stare into the continuing silence. I reach out my hand and start gathering the clumps, tying them all into one. As I gather them, memories come flooding back. These stories I tore away from myself are not complete. I hold their happy resolutions within myself.

My mother massages my hair with oil. My best friends ask if they can play with my hair, and I happily agree.

The stepstool I used to sit on for showers now sits unused under my bed. I’ve found out that State Street CVS sells the products I currently use, and I’m grateful that I’ve eliminated all my reasons to use InstaCart.

My father and I are on the driveway. “Someday soon, when we’re able to visit India again, I can tell you more about your grandfather. Would you like that?” I respond with a hug. For this brief, perfectly appreciated moment, we understand each other completely.

I catch a glimpse of myself and my hair in the mirror as I wrap up my post-shower routine. It spills over my shoulders in chaotic black curls. My hair is me and I love my entropic existence. I love myself, and I can’t regret a single thing that brought me to the person I am. My hair is beautiful, but it does need a trim. My best friend’s texts ring back to me.

“a little bit of shed is good. brings in the new growth.”

There’s so much hair from the shower I need to hold it between two hands. They’re going to be flushed down the toilet, hopefully down a drain that won’t get clogged. I make peace with them and let these stories wash away.

