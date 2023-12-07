A stone brick church.
Sarah Oguntomilade/MiC. 
The story of the Good Samaritan
is one that continuously comes to mind at this time.
For those of us who grew up in Sunday School, 
we grew up hearing the story of a man 
who traveled from Jerusalem to Jericho. 

And on his route, 
he was attacked by robbers 
in the night who stripped and beat him. 

The first person to pass this man 
on the side of the road was a priest. 
When the priest saw the man, 
he ignored him and crossed to the other side. 

The next person to pass this man was a Levite. 
Levites were men who held a special role in the temple. 
The Levite also ignored the man and passed him. 

But then, we meet the Samaritan. 
The Samaritan and the robbed/bruised man on the road 
were meant to be enemies. 
These groups did not associate with one another 
yet it was the Samaritan who clothed, fed, and housed the injured man. 

As it is written, 
Jesus told this story in response to the question, 
“what must I do to inherit eternal life?” 

So as a child, 
I was comforted by the idea that if there was a world after this one - 
it would be full of good Samaritans. 

Yet, in times like this, 
my heart is continuously broken by the lack of such people 
that I encounter here on this earth. 

The number of people who claim to live like Jesus 
yet are truly nothing like him 
because they choose to continuously pass their broken neighbor 
on the street, or on their screens, or on the news 
and do nothing
And feel nothing 

Because it is all too “complicated” for some 
All too “heavy” for some 
All too “nuanced” for some

So instead they claim to praise a God of the widowed and orphaned
yet ignore the widowed and orphaned 
because they look different than themselves

So instead they claim to praise a God 
whose blood washed their sins away 
while they bathe their own hands in the 
blood of the bodies they choose to ignore

The brown ones
The veiled ones
The ones who speak a different tongue 

And they buy into the lie 
That some were just meant to die 

For the greater good 
For a whiter hood 

And they tell me it’s all too complicated

So they use the birthplace of their savior 
As an excuse to not save those that are dying 
That are starving 
That are crying out to the world for mercy 
For grace

And the following Sunday, 
They will sing Amazing Grace
How sweet the sound
While they mute their television screens
And log out of their accounts
Because it’s all too depressing 

So at a time like this 
when hope seems like such a heavy burden to bear, 
I’m constantly in awe of my brothers and sisters of a different faith 
Whose reliance on their creator 
persists through massacre and mass destruction 
Whose reliance on this idea of chosen family 
transcends beyond boundaries of race and tribe. 

I now have a better idea of what a Good Samaritan looks like. 

One who joins me in my prayer for a free Palestine. 
One who joins in my prayer that all whose freedom has been stripped may be liberated.

