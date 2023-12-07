The story of the Good Samaritan is one that continuously comes to mind at this time. For those of us who grew up in Sunday School, we grew up hearing the story of a man who traveled from Jerusalem to Jericho. And on his route, he was attacked by robbers in the night who stripped and beat him. The first person to pass this man on the side of the road was a priest. When the priest saw the man, he ignored him and crossed to the other side. The next person to pass this man was a Levite. Levites were men who held a special role in the temple. The Levite also ignored the man and passed him. But then, we meet the Samaritan. The Samaritan and the robbed/bruised man on the road were meant to be enemies. These groups did not associate with one another yet it was the Samaritan who clothed, fed, and housed the injured man. As it is written, Jesus told this story in response to the question, “what must I do to inherit eternal life?” So as a child, I was comforted by the idea that if there was a world after this one - it would be full of good Samaritans. Yet, in times like this, my heart is continuously broken by the lack of such people that I encounter here on this earth. The number of people who claim to live like Jesus yet are truly nothing like him because they choose to continuously pass their broken neighbor on the street, or on their screens, or on the news and do nothing And feel nothing Because it is all too “complicated” for some All too “heavy” for some All too “nuanced” for some So instead they claim to praise a God of the widowed and orphaned yet ignore the widowed and orphaned because they look different than themselves So instead they claim to praise a God whose blood washed their sins away while they bathe their own hands in the blood of the bodies they choose to ignore The brown ones The veiled ones The ones who speak a different tongue And they buy into the lie That some were just meant to die For the greater good For a whiter hood And they tell me it’s all too complicated So they use the birthplace of their savior As an excuse to not save those that are dying That are starving That are crying out to the world for mercy For grace And the following Sunday, They will sing Amazing Grace How sweet the sound While they mute their television screens And log out of their accounts Because it’s all too depressing So at a time like this when hope seems like such a heavy burden to bear, I’m constantly in awe of my brothers and sisters of a different faith Whose reliance on their creator persists through massacre and mass destruction Whose reliance on this idea of chosen family transcends beyond boundaries of race and tribe. I now have a better idea of what a Good Samaritan looks like. One who joins me in my prayer for a free Palestine. One who joins in my prayer that all whose freedom has been stripped may be liberated.

MiC Columnist Sarah Oguntomilade can be reached at soguntom@umich.edu.