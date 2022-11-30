Denial

“You know, I’m glad we did this,” the blonde smiles coquettishly. “I really vibed with your profile.” She dips her spoon into her dessert, a swirl of chocolate, strawberry and vanilla melting on the metal. Daniel grins from across the dinner table and nods at her.

“Yeah, I could tell from the profile that you were just the girl I was looking for,” he trails off, searching his memory for her name.

“Betty,” I interject.

“Betty!” Daniel quickly adds. He shoves Neapolitan ice cream into his mouth, sheepish. I laugh, “Nice save!” His eyes narrow ever so slightly.

“That’s sweet of you to say,” Betty flushes red, a blush lightly dusting her cheeks even in the dimness of Daniel’s apartment. In the candlelight, you could better appreciate the gentleness of her beauty. She was all soft curves, breathless laughs and quiet smiles. Contrasted with the stark red and white hellscape that is Tinder, Betty is simply an angel descended from the algorithm cloaked in Reformation. “Compliment her dress. It’s expensive as shit.” Daniel’s hand clenches the spoon; Betty blinks obliviously. Daniel stammers, “You look amazing in that dress.” I giggle, a shadow hovering over the two of them. “You obviously haven’t gotten smoother since you ended things.” Daniel flinches.

“What are you looking at?” Betty’s head tilts as she tries to discern the meaning behind Daniel’s blank stare. “Nothing,” he says dismissively. Betty rests her hand against his bicep. “Lost in thought?” she offers. He places his palm on top of her hand. “Just trying to enjoy the moment with you.”

Bargaining

Daniel gestures to the couch and asks her if she wants to watch a movie. She politely nods; he puts on “The Way We Were,” a classic romance film. Both sit attentively on the couch, churchlike in both posture and distance. I rest myself along the top of the couch in the space between them, an imperfect triangle, and graze Daniel’s shoulders as the couple in the film sprint around in the sand. “Remember swimming to the beach from the boat? It was so far away and we were both out of breath but you swam all the way with me. Is it because you wanted to? Or is it because you wanted to come with me? To be with me? You never told me why. Your arm was turning purple, crawling up your body, and we couldn’t figure out why. That was scary. But you still followed me anyway. I know I never thanked you for that, but I am now. Thank you. Could we go back to that?” Betty shivers delicately. Daniel covers her with his arm, pulling her closer. He rubs her shoulder. “Do you want a blanket?” She smiles adoringly at him, “I think I’m fine now.”

Anger

The movie is close to over, but the show is about to begin. Betty yawns conspiratorially, “You know, it’s getting awfully late.” She runs her French-tipped nails against his chest. “You’re welcome to spend the night. I’m feeling awfully lonely after that movie,” Daniel says as he nuzzles his face against her neck. I sit straight up.

“Look at you, playing Mr. Nice Guy yet again. You just want to get in her fucking pants, you piece of shit.” He pauses his burrowing, glaring in my direction before continuing.

“Don’t do this. Please. Fuck.” I pause. “What about me? That used to be me on that couch. That was our moment. This was ours. You were mine. You’re still mine.”

Betty beams against his face and lets out a full laugh.

Depression

“I’ll never stop haunting you the way you haunted me.”

She kisses his cheek, “I guess I might take you up on that offer.” Pressing her forehead against his, Betty looks adoringly into his eyes. “Let’s go somewhere a little bit more… intimate.”

Guiding Betty by the hand, Daniel brings her to his room. The lights are off and the moon is high, gleaming onto the wooden floors of his bedroom, turning Daniel and Betty’s shadows into some sort of two-headed monster. The room is sparsely decorated — pale white walls and white bed sheets. It smells of sweat and regret, and Daniel can’t sleep.

Acceptance

He stares at the ceiling. There, in the stillness after, he finds me, embraces me. But it’s time for me to go.

Daniel turns, “Could you stay here longer? I miss you.” Betty stirs. I ghost my finger along the bridge of his nose.

“You know I can’t stay.” My shadow glides to the window, a breeze pushes the doors open.

Daniel rises, pausing to look at Betty once more. “You promised you wouldn’t leave me.” I shake my head.

“It’s not like swimming to the beach, Daniel. You can’t follow me.”

Daniel smiles rebelliously. “But I followed you regardless.” He steps past the doors, climbing over the windowsill.

“You have to let me go.”

“I can’t.” He reaches for my hand, greeting the emptiness as I let go.

