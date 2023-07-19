Here’s a fun fact about me: I have been taking one-second video clips nearly every day for the last five years. I attempt to candidly capture all the little beats that make up my life, and my compilations contain everything from grand concerts to clips of my family cooking, snippets of midterm season struggles, friends around a picnic table or a few seconds of the steaming soup I am about to eat. It takes time and dedication to play the part of a historian, but the history I’m recording here is my own, and in doing so, I have manufactured my own collection of nostalgia.

Often a bittersweet emotional experience, nostalgia can offer an escape that returns us to brighter, more romanticized places in our memories. Our senses can trigger such bouts of wistful longing, which explains why Taylor Swift’s “Mine” still feels as electrifying as it once did to my 8-year-old ears, or how the smell of sesame oil and sight of overgrown winter melons makes me miss the blissful days I spent milling about my grandparents’ kitchen and gardens. Yet, though fond reminiscing can act as a positive outlet during periods of unhappiness, excessive amounts of nostalgia may keep us from fully appreciating the present, encouraging overattachment to the past despite the fact that change cannot be resisted forever.

A few weeks after I first moved to Ann Arbor, I experienced my first excruciatingly melancholic college day. Anxious about the increasing difficulty of my classes and uncertain about whether I was capable of forming new lasting relationships, I decided to get out of my head by taking a walk around campus while listening to one of my old playlists. As the sun slowly sank and those familiar notes washed over me, all the songs I used to love evoked a particularly strong wave of nostalgia. I suddenly felt an intense longing for the comfort and predictability of my suburban upbringing. In my mind, I affectionately revisited the design of my favorite Korean supermarket, neatly traced the path of my walks home from school as I turned 11, and then 14, recalled the taste of my mom’s cooking and the constant dirt trailed in from my brother’s shoes. Even though my brother has retired those soil-stained Nikes and my favorite Korean supermarket has long since been replaced with a Panda Express, I wanted to trade the stresses of this uncomfortable new setting for home. Mostly, I found myself craving the familiar and shying from the pain of growing.

I did eventually go home after the first few months — I had anticipated ease, for suburbia to match the natural warmth it always held in my homesick memories. Instead, I came back only to find that home did not feel quite like the return I envisioned. Maybe my reminiscing has lied to me; amid new university stressors and routines, I did not solely miss this physical setting, but more so the life I had and the person I was during a now inaccessible moment in time. I longed for a simpler past when I did not need to reintroduce myself to everyone I met, when I had a singular attainable goal — get into university — and could trust my academic abilities, when dinners consisted of delicious home-cooked meals instead of pink dining hall chicken. I wondered, then, if nostalgia acts as more of a harmful force than a helpful one if it leads to this kind of disappointment.

When I was 13 and first started recording my one-second clips, I certainly did not set out with a mission to track the ways in which my life subtly shifted over half a decade; nevertheless, the nostalgia I have created for myself when I play my old compilations turns out to be a happy unintended consequence. After playing my clips back, I realize that in order for nostalgia to exist, two factors must be present: distance and change. In the context of my compilations, the visual progression of change allows me to view it as less of a daunting force. My aspirations and identity at 13 stretched into who I became at age 16, who then grew into my 18-year-old self, every version miles apart but each necessary for the next to exist. If I place nostalgia on a pedestal and wistfully hope that all aspects of my life can feel as they once did — whether it be my home, relationships or identity — I will always continue to be disappointed because I am ever-evolving. By loosening my grip and embracing nostalgia or change by extension, I learn to soften and open myself to fresh sources of happiness. When hundreds of mundane days flash before my eyes, I finally have the ability to zoom out and put my life into perspective — I am able to look back fondly at the past without losing sight of my current life and the new seconds that will soon be added to my reel. I understand now that though there is a tinge of sadness in knowing that I will not return to the moments captured, there is a simultaneous sweetness in being able to remember them while still moving forward to experience new moments of future nostalgia.

