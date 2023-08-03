Content warning: mentions of weight gain/loss

It’s 9 p.m., and you just missed dinner from a club meeting that, if you were being honest, could have been an email. You reach your dorm room, and with only a microwave and a pack of noodles at your disposal, you know exactly what you’re gonna spend the rest of your night doing: a movie and noodle night, for the third time this week.

This was one of many experiences of my freshman year that gave me first-hand experience with the fabled Freshman15: a phenomenon where college freshmen are said to gain or lose 15 pounds (approximately 6kg) in their first year of college. As someone who gained, proceeded to lose and now remains in a limbo in between, I have some… thoughts.

To preface this, I must start by saying I grew up in a home that valued the process of slow cooking and eating. I witnessed the entire journey of food, watching it move from produce to pan to plate, each step an integral part of the process. Living at home also provided me with numerous privileges: easy access to food right from the kitchen, regular restaurant visits and samplings, and the ability to order food without worrying about the cost — privileges that, in hindsight, I realize I fully took for granted.

But now that I was embodying the (broke) college student persona, and in America more so (the land of the free(?)) I lost a sense of that privilege and, unfortunately, paid the price for it. And with the many stresses that came with being a freshman — the sudden all-nighters, the constant demands and the pending deadlines — I had turned to fast food and vending machines, and turned away the food I had grown up on. Spoiled by the vast choices of fast food places, I quickly lost control over my grip over my diet and became exactly what I consumed: unhealthy and lethargic.

Unfortunately, the dining halls’ layout and options quickly too became another hurdle to overcome. The allure of unlimited soft serve and soda, buffet-style dining and a tempting array of desserts took strong (or at least moderate) willpower to avoid. This was a sense of discipline I quickly realized I did not possess, losing the battle to overcome the temptations every single time.

So the weight piled on, starting slowly at first, but increasing in intensity until I lost track and could no longer hide behind the shield of dark colors and baggy t-shirts.

In retrospect, I won’t sit and pretend that I wasn’t partly to blame for the drastic change. I was just as much of the cause as I was the effect — the enactor and recipient of the change. But it must be said how difficult it was to actively choose to live healthy in college. The limitations on what appliances were allowed in our dorms, compounded with the lack of kitchen amenities, made the choice to live healthy much harder. Not to mention the age-old tale of how much more accessible fast food is to its more nutritious alternatives — Doordashed food versus its home cooked alternative, for instance. It seemed all arrows pointed to a dangerous spiral, a trap I quickly fell prey to.

And when winter rolled around, as the days shortened and the temperatures plummeted, so did the time I spent outside. I opted to join classes virtually more, I went out only if absolutely necessary and I avoided the Midwest’s belligerent cold as much as I could.

Interestingly, while you would imagine this would make me less active, it did quite the opposite. Living in Bursley Residence Hall, there were only a few places I could comfortably go without bracing the cold: the Bursley dining hall, the North Campus Recreation Building (NCRB) and the Duderstadt Center. Bursley’s notoriously limited food selection had reached new heights at that point, and I slowly, but surely, stopped eating as much as I did. It just no longer felt like the pastime it once did, but something I just had, but often forgot, to do.

So to pass the time, I started going to the gym more regularly than ever before. I wouldn’t say it was a deliberate decision, but rather a way to pass the time and find some respite from the freezing cold. Surprisingly, this unintentional change had a remarkable impact on my physical health. As the temperatures fell, my physical health rose against it, bringing with it a sense of lightness and newfound freedom.

And yet, despite losing the weight physically, the mental burden still lagged behind. Even after losing the “15,” I still felt different. Perhaps it was the way in which I lost the weight, which, if I’m being frank, was less of a conscious decision, but a matter of circumstance — the same situation that led me to the weight gain in the first place.

I could still “perceive” a difference in my body composition, whether it be apparent or imagined. I still noticed that my body sat differently; my arms rested more ajar, with slightly more thickness in their movement, more softness in their texture. And as the seasons changed, winter becoming spring-turned-summer, these differences became even more glaring. With more events by the poolside, beaches and barbecues, where everyone was outside and outside, I was forced to reckon with the impact on my ever-changing body.

Thus, to overcome this feeling, I just kept going — going more, going harder — until I could finally see the changes those around me saw. The cliches really proved to be true, that the physical battles paled in comparison to the mental hill I found myself at the foot of. But once I reached the journey’s apex, I felt I could finally leave the vestiges of my old self behind, with a new one waiting at my door.

Till this day, I can’t tell what exactly made the mental switch for me, the sudden push to remain active beyond the mental hurdles to climb. Perhaps it was the sudden number of photos that I was eager to take, opting more and more to remain in front of the camera’s unexpectedly flattering glare. Perhaps it was finally being happy with what I saw in the photograph beaming back at me, a reflection of a happier, healthier self. Perhaps it was the feeling of finally choosing what I consumed, no longer feeling like the choice had already been made for me.

Perhaps it was a combination of all these things, of the way I looked, and felt, that kept me coming back for more.

So if asked, what would I do differently if I was to redo my freshman year? I would prioritize going out and soaking up the sun (while we still had it). I would not necessarily hold myself back from food, but I’d savor each meal in moderation. I would go out more — for a swim, impromptu morning runs and sunset walks, hikes in the Nichols Arboretum and bike rides in Kerrytown — to show appreciation and gratitude for the work my body does for me.

And I would prioritize my health over everything … even if that means skipping that meeting to actually have a decent meal.

MiC Columnist Ayeyi Asamoah-Manu can be reached at ayeyiyp@umich.edu.