- What you need: flour, yeast, water, salt and olive oil. Focaccia is a no-brainer for beginner bakers. It’s the perfect bread for college students who commute back and forth between classes and club meetings. The yeast respiration allows the dough to rise in the fridge overnight, without excessive kneading or complications.
- My mother says only food sticks in my memory. Her secret noodle recipe which became a go-to whenever we were too lazy to cook. The individual drops of rice swimming in the porridge for my sick days as a child, with a perfect consistency achieved from being boiled on low heat for hours. The vegetarian bao, bursting with bok choy, shiitake mushrooms and tofu, that she and I always picked up on Friday afternoons in Shanghai. She hates that I forget to bring my homework to school, but never the packed lunch. She hates that I forget she’s a light sleeper when I lurch into the kitchen at 2 a.m., shoving Kirkland Mixed Nuts down my throat until my heartbeat slows.
- Measure yeast and mix it with room-temperature water. Using warm water nurtures the yeast and helps it grow.
- My mother’s birthplace is named after its proximity to water. The area of the country is 江南, which is “South of the River” in Chinese. The women of 江南 were known to be honey-voiced, moon-skinned with hips that homed oceans and swayed liked fishtails. We know this because male poets wrote about them for dynasties. My mother was raised by her grandparents on sticky rice rolls that wrapped youtiao, marinated egg, zhacai, yellow croaker noodles and shengjianbao. Later, she moved to Beijing for schooling, where her parents worked as aerospace engineers.
- Pour the yeast water into the salt-and-flour mixture. Mix gently until a mass forms in your bowl. Pour the olive oil and begin kneading.
- 晋 is the abbreviation of my father’s home province, named after the state of 晋 from the Spring and Autumn period. But the only seasons I remember of his city are the summers and winters, when my family visits for the holiday. My father comes from the land of black vinegar, knife-sliced noodles, millet porridge and coal mines. My mother told me that he never tasted fish before the age of 12. The eldest son in a peasant family of six, my father was his family’s pride for attending a top college in the capital. After graduation, he drifted toward the seaside and settled there, where he gradually grew accustomed to the breakfast xiaolongbao and plum rain.
- Olive oil should alleviate the stickiness of the dough. Once all the flour is properly incorporated into the mixture, you are more than halfway there. Cover the bowl and leave it in the fridge for at least 12 hours.
- Even after my parents got married, my grandparents never approved of my father. They say he eats like someone who starved to death in their past life. He slurps up noodles like a hurricane demolishing a village and gulps down his rice with the force of a ghost general who can make things disappear into thin air. They trace his crude manners to his peasant lineage, saying no matter how smart a monkey is, it can only paddle in the ocean. My grandparents always called me a fat Shanxi girl, because I bear no resemblance to the women of 江南. Whenever I ask for more rice, they take my bowl to refill it. But the bowl that appears before me is only half-full, with a familiar warning that crawls up behind my ear: “Don’t eat too much, or else you will be like your father.”
- Perfect! By now, the dough should have expanded to at least double its size. Be as gentle as possible with the dough while removing it from the bowl. Be careful not to pop any air bubbles that give your bread its tender texture.
- My mother presses her fingers into my stomach. I can feel her cold touch through my thin pajamas as her nails dig into my skin. I tell myself again to suck in my gut when I am around her. On my bed, my fingers trace the pink marks that my belt imprinted around my waist, reminding me of my excess as well as lack. I curse my father’s peasant blood that gave the women in his family sun-dried tofu complexions and oak trunks for waists. I curse my skull and my jaw and my limbs and my flesh. I curse the pain that hollowed my hunger — if only I could be stronger.
- After your dough is laid on a sheet pan, spread it out toward the corners with your fingers. Cover with thin cloth and let it breathe once again for another two hours. I like to use cherry tomatoes, onions and some fresh rosemary (they can be found in my freezer ) as toppings. But don’t rush into it. First, dip your fingertips into the dough to make more air bubbles. Drizzle olive oil and maybe even some garlic salt before finally tucking her into the oven.
- Breadmaking is building a kingdom from scratch. With each squeeze and tug, liquids and solids crash and merge under my command, erecting mountains and raising shores. I am the daughter of 晋 and 江南. Instead of oceans, there are only streams that spill over hilltops; monkeys and fishes are extinct, heads bitten off by snakes and rain, rolling down the heights like rotten apples. A land where I reign over my own body. A land that is moist and soft, that lost Chinese daughters can call home.
