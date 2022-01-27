In business law, there is a concept called the principal-agent relationship. In this relationship, the principal authorizes an individual to be an agent, and the agent represents and acts on behalf of the principal. As a first-generation low-income (FGLI) college student, I think the aforementioned business law concept conspicuously describes a prominent aspect of the nature of relationships between FGLI students and their parents. For many FGLI students, we assume the agent role for our parents at incipiency, no matter how inexperienced, innocent, or hyper-aware of social class we are.

The aforementioned observation is just one of many factors that have contributed to the decline of college enrollment since the onset of the pandemic, resulting in a staggering 1 million fewer students. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a huge setback for many individuals, and FGLI students have been hit particularly hard. Given the extensive set of challenges that FGLI students face — both new ones that have arisen and existing ones that have been exacerbated by the pandemic — it is no surprise that they have put their higher education pursuits on hold in order to assist their families.

There are several cascading consequences of declining FGLI enrollment for society, particularly for collegiate institutions that espouse egalitarianism. One less FGLI student means diminished prospects for their upward mobility. One less FGLI student means a loss of new perspectives, beyond Canada Goose-adjacent insights. One less FGLI student means one less family is on the steadfast route of accruing generational wealth through college.

This lower enrollment is of concern for many stakeholders — employers, high schools, municipalities with flimsy tax revenues — and society at large. Higher education experts frame this as a “short-term gain, long-term loss” conundrum for affected students. Many working-class families have to live in the here-and-now, and adolescents that are on the precipice of adulthood can alleviate some of the present-day challenges by forfeiting school for immediate work.

Regardless of when a FGLI student had to assume the mantle, serving as an ongoing agent for their parents is not an easy role to occupy. The weight of the multiple worlds we frequently traverse across — working-class home, upper-class college — can be cumbersome on our minds. We are always cognizant of the sheer gravitas of our duty. These thoughts are incessant, ruminating inside our heads during moments of doubt. Bound by blood, our role as agents acting on behalf of our parents creates a parent-of-a-parent dynamic.

From parent-teacher conferences to trips to the bank, I often served as a neophyte translator for my parents, frequently getting flustered whenever I struggled to bridge the mix of English and Spanish dialogue. Translation of conversations and documents alongside other tasks — babysitting younger relatives, ad-hoc grocery errands, transportation arrangements — is difficult for working-class families to delegate unto others besides their children. After exhausting stretches of strenuous work, my parents are drained of energy and have little to no mental bandwidth left for extraneous matters, whether it be political activism or pontificating on social media. Additionally, given that my parents are not tech savvy, the procurement of information outside of their organic reach falls on me.

Due to the additional responsibilities we obtain, FGLI students learn to be quite self-sufficient. Our self-sufficiency arises in part from fulfilling the agent role over the span of many years. But this self-sufficiency machete that enables us to cut through the dense foliage of social class calamities can cause self-inflicted wounds. There were times when I clung onto my rugged individualism and stifled attempts to seek help from others. One reason for not disclosing one’s struggles is optics. Much like how a client might question a financial advisor’s competency in fulfilling their fiduciary duties, parents of FGLI students might begin to pry and nitpick their offspring agents. Given the limited knowledge and insight that the parents of FGLI students have on college, their well-intentioned concerns and input might not be best constructed to provide the necessary emotional support, nurturement and advice to their budding trailblazer. Since it is uncharted territory for the family, some parents have deep skepticism over college, especially due to the exorbitant financial costs and social class cultural differences. These remarks can be misinterpreted as harsh rebukes to a FGLI student’s’ precarious collegiate experience and ossify feelings of doubt, discouragement and bewilderment. Conversely, parents simply can have higher expectations of their FGLI children, and can genuinely be harsh when expectations aren’t met, such as receiving lower financial aid amounts than expected. As a result, FGLI students might become reticent and shun off future instances to exhibit vulnerability towards other people.

FGLI students are at heightened risk of burning out if they bottle up their collective personal and familial responsibilities and concerns. These burdens can negatively warp our outlook, and subsequently skew our decision-making process to hedge against additional suffering. For example, my own tribulations made me feel disjointed from other students, particularly those who self-identify as Latinx, even though a considerable portion of this group are also first-gens and working-class. I sought spaces where Latinx salience was diminished in order to avoid anything — canciones de bachata y corridos, actividades de Dia De Los Muertos y otras festividades, conversaciones sobre la experiencia Latina — that might serve as triggers and reminders of the arduous parent-of-a-parent dynamic that was involuntarily bequeathed onto me during my upbringing. As a result, I forfeited the opportunity to be embedded in and engaged with the Latinx community on campus.

The implications of a bootstrapper mentality left unchecked are profound. It is pernicious, and if left unattended over a prolonged period of time, can cause feelings of depression and anxiety to fester. Its corrosive properties can dissolve fastened straps, disintegrate battle-tested boots and render our self-sufficiency machetes ineffective. Once the malignant bootstrapper mentality oozes into our pores and seeps into our mind’s deep crevices, it can liquify our vulnerable, malleable psyche into darkness. However, opening up to others can truncate our suffering, soothe our worries and supplement our resilient fortitudes.

FGLI students: we are the imperfect mavericks, generalists, jack-of-all-trades, modern-day Renaissance people, exemplifying our grittiness and scrappiness on a frequent basis. We are the latchkey kids, the children who ate free and reduced school meals, the trailblazing expeditioners spelunking in our environments for opportunities. I will never acquiesce or relinquish my agent role because my family has given their unconditional love and support despite meager resources and unfavorable environments. I won’t give up because my parents and families are counting on me, and I know many others won’t either.

