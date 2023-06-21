As a child, when I asked my dadu (my grandmother) how much she loved me (really loved me) she’d say, “I love you more than everything that ever existed and everything that will ever exist.” At least, that’s what I thought she said. Bengali is considered a “strange” language by many, in the way that words expressing feelings are virtually nonexistent. In English, you could go off on a whole tangent about love. In Bengali, the closest you can get to expressing your appreciation and affection for someone is by saying “Ami tumake bhalobashi,” which directly translates to “I like you/feel good about you.” To add more to confusion, this could be used both completely platonically and in the romantic sense. Nevertheless, while in Bengali we don’t necessarily have a word for love, it’s not that we don’t feel it. What we don’t, or can’t, say through words, we say through our gestures.

From the first day of preschool to my last day in high school, my time with my dadu was marked by silence, but filled with actions. That silence expressed all that we couldn’t say to each other. To me, love was my dadu molding pithas (traditional fritters) in the kitchen with her weathered hands while she gently spooned (shoved) piping hot chai into my mouth as I scowled down at my math homework. The expression, or lack thereof, of feelings isn’t just limited to love. In Bengali culture, we do acknowledge the feeling of grief; however, since we tend to not verbally express our emotions, our grief is usually confined and intricately compartmentalized within ourselves.

In the years preceding my dadu’s death, our family knew our time with our beloved grandmother was getting more and more limited by the day. Although she was mentally strong, she fought an ongoing battle with her health and needed physical assistance for almost every part of her day-to-day life. No one wanted to acknowledge it, but we knew the grim moment was looming ahead. Yet, even with acceptance of the inevitability of death, there was no true way that I could have ever prepared for the moment when my mom shook me out of bed at 3 a.m. on a windy May morning. Whatever sleepiness and irritation that I had quickly morphed into frantic panic when I heard her desperate whisper: “Dadu is dying.”

My dadu and I had talked just a week ago at her home. I had just gotten my driver’s license after years of putting it off because I “never had time,” and was set to graduate high school in two weeks, right after I finished my IB exams. My dadu, the most strong-willed person I’d ever met, spent the entire day trying to convince my dad to buy me a car as a gift. “She’ll crash into a fence again!” he yelped. “I didn’t raise a scared son,” she scowled in return. “Cars can be fixed and remade. Memories can’t. Buy the car.” As I left, she waved me out the door and shoved greasy fried pithas into my hands. “Stay safe!” she shouted, brandishing her cane as a goodbye.

When I next entered her home, it was cold and smelled of sterile antiseptic hand sanitizer — a far cry from the warmth and fragrant wafts of spicy curry that I was so used to. The same weathered hands that I had fond childhood memories of cooking, talking and spending time with — the same hands that had never stopped moving out of sheer energy — were now stiffly laid at the sides of a nursing bed. I sat numbly in a corner of the dining room, surrounded by untouched trays of food as relatives upon relatives piled into the room, tears streaming down their faces, to say goodbye in hushed tones. The woman that I had left a week ago was strong; she had a fake eye and a toothless smile, but her gaze had rivaled that of a hardened warrior. She was spiteful, never giving in to the “quiet housewife” stereotype that was expected of women in her position, but instead always voicing her thoughts and advising all her children and grandchildren to do the same. The pale, brittle woman I saw lying on the bed in front of me was not my grandmother.

In Islam, we’re taught to recognize from a young age that life, though beautiful, inevitably comes to an end, so it is our responsibility to appreciate and embrace it. To me, preparing for death, or preparing to deal with death, is like preparing to be hit in the face with a bag of rocks. You know it’s coming. You just don’t know the important parts, like when it’s coming, how fast it’s coming at you or how badly it’ll hurt. Knowing and accepting the inevitability of death doesn’t take away its pain.

There was never a moment I could have prepared for holding my dadu’s hand for the last time, physically feeling the warmth leaving her body. There was no WikiHow on how to deal with the tormenting screams and wails of my loved ones surrounding me. And there was no moment, no YouTube video or scientific article that could have prepared me for hearing the rattle of her last breath, subsequently followed by the screams and wails of her children. It all happened in under 30 minutes. But as if on cue, her last exhale was followed by sunlight breaking through the clouds, breeze lightly streaming through the windows and the distant call of the afternoon prayer at the local mosque. Although in death she would be alone, she passed away with her children and grandchildren surrounding her at home — the place she always felt most at peace.

In the weeks following her death, my family became closer than ever. We laughed, we talked, we cried. We bonded over shared stories of how our dadu was as much of a permanent fixture on her porch as the light was and laughed about how she always had something to say about someone. We reminisced over how her daily nighttime routine involved calling up all the aunts and uncles each night to have a 30-minute individual conversation with them and her devotion to the Amla hair oil that inevitably stained her white hair green. Sometimes, I visit my aunt’s home, where my dadu lived, and smile as I pass her old bed and her chipped purple mirror. Whenever we laugh and share stories, it’s as if she’s still with us.

Grief may never end, and I honestly don’t think I’ll ever fully be able to get over seeing my own grandmother die before my eyes. Before my dadu’s passing, I never really gave the idea of death much thought. I simply reduced the intricate concept to its biological definition: the moment when all bodily and cognitive functions cease to occur. Although I’ve dealt with death before, this was the first time where it really struck me just how fast I could lose someone and just how important it is to spend time with my loved ones. Now, following increased reflection upon the word and process after my dadu’s passing, I believe that death itself is an abstract concept and not as concrete as the “time of death” or the flatlining beep of the heart rate monitor makes it sound. In my eyes, someone only truly dies when there is no one left to remember them and nothing to remember them by. We all die, physically; it’s an inevitable fact. But in spirit? We remain alive, through laughter and tears and the retelling of fond memories.

Love is love, whether it is a simple “I love you,” a sincere “Ami tumake bhalobashi” or just the act of making pithas and chai. And although we may not live forever, our love is eternal.

