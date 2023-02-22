In this episode, Pass The MiC explores the nuances and complexities that come with the fetishization of races and cultures. Lauren (Content Producer), SJ (Content Producer), Aman (Executive Producer), and Eesha (Executive Producer) discuss power dynamics, preferences in dating vs. marriage, inter-minority prejudices and more.

The content producers for this episode were Sadia Islam, Lauren Kouassi and SJ Shin. The audio producers were Eilene Koo and Wendy Qian. The audio engineer was Ayden Williams. This episode was produced by Aman Khandaker and Eesha Nagwani.

Sources from the episode include: Porn Hub Insights, How Data is Tracked, Hidden from History: Reclaiming the Gay and Lesbian Past by Martin Duberman, Black Feminist Thought: Knowledge, Consciousness, and the Politics of Empowerment by Patricia Collins, Introducing the New Sexualities by Steven Seidman, Nancy Fischer and Chet Meeks, and “Visibility as Privilege and Danger: Heterosexual and Same-Sex Interracial Intimacy in the 21st Century” by Amy Steinbugler.