Celestial Motion

Hi everyone, Andy here with this semester’s second monthly horoscope! This section gives general information for all signs (such as the dates of each event). For the fullest reading experience, please read this section first before skipping down to your sign. To learn how I write these horoscopes, check out my explanatory column here.

The first major celestial event this month is the new moon in Aquarius, occurring on the very first day of the month. New moons are generally a time of rejuvenation, and they mark the beginning of a new cycle. Aquarius is a very emotionally stunted sign, meaning that this new moon places emphasis on seeing situations from a very objective perspective. This is also a good time to contact your friends and keep close with your communities.

On Feb. 3, Mercury finally ended its retrograde cycle. While communication may have been hazy and technology was prone to malfunction over those preceding few weeks, life should be returning to normalcy. On Valentine’s Day, Mercury enters Aquarius, opening us up to be more receptive to new ideas. While Mercury is traveling through Aquarius, our ideas may become more progressive and inventive, but our thoughts might be more fragmented.

The monthly full moon occurs in Leo on Feb. 16. While new moons are associated with beginnings, full moons bring about endings. This could indicate the final culmination of a work project or a great progression in romance. With the full moon in Leo, now is the time to introspect and try to ascertain our purposes in life. This is a fruitful time for both love and wisdom, and we must accept the light of the Leo full moon with open hearts.

The final transit of the month occurs on Feb. 18 when the sun shifts into Pisces. The start of Pisces season indicates a period of powerful introspection. We are less tied to pragmatic ideas, and thus we can dream of a life unburdened by our current sufferings. Pisces is a sign of empathy, love and wisdom, but it is not particularly a sign of tangible action. As a result, people may feel less inclined to invest their energy into initiatives in the real world.

Aries

While Aries is a very independent sign, this month’s new moon in Aquarius and your eleventh house of friendship emphasizes the importance of community. Now is the time to retire your stoicism and open up about your emotions to other people. Fortunately, Mercury moves into Aquarius and your eleventh house as well, meaning that you may suddenly connect with new friends, especially through a shared intellectual interest. The moon becomes full in Leo and your fifth house of creativity, indicating that a creative project may blossom into fruition. However, you may realize it is better to scrap the idea. The sun’s shift into Pisces and your twelfth house will have you feeling much more reflective than usual. Now is a good time to ponder your greatest aspirations and work to achieve them.

Taurus

This month’s new moon in Aquarius and your tenth house of career ambitions encourages you to start planning for your future professional life. With Mercury also moving into your tenth house, you may find new work opportunities or consider new career paths through conversing with those around you. While the first few transits of the month focused on your work life, the full moon in Leo and your fourth house of home and family is asking you to turn your attention toward your home life. It’s important to spend time away from your work and enjoy time spent with your loved ones. While the full moon focuses on your family life, the sun’s movement into Pisces and your eleventh house of friendships signals that you may find fulfillment through interacting with your communities.

Gemini

The new moon in fellow air sign Aquarius and your ninth house of philosophy is pushing you to settle down and focus intensely on one interest. The new moon may also dredge up repressed emotions. Both of these actions are uncharacteristic for Geminis, but fortunately your ruling planet, Mercury, is entering Aquarius as well, giving you more energy for deep introspection. The full moon occurs in your ruling house, the third house of intelligence and communication, placing more focus on your interpersonal relationships for emotional support. Finally, the sun enters Pisces and your tenth house of career ambitions, meaning that your energy is best focused on your work life. Now is a great time to plan your professional future, making sure that you are staying true to yourself and your beliefs.

Cancer

If you’ve been working hard on a creative project, under the light of the Aquarius new moon in your eighth house of rebirth, you may harvest the fruits of your labor. This accomplishment may also come with a sudden realization or the urge to transform your life. With enough conscious effort, you can achieve anything. Mercury also moves into your eighth house, amplifying the new moon’s energy. The moon becomes full in your second house of romance and finance, encouraging you to rest and relish in comfort. Now is the time to balance giving and receiving love, as well as making sure your needs are met without stepping on the toes of others. Finally, the sun moves into fellow water sign Pisces and your ninth house of education and travel. This is a good time to really invest in your studies and explore any topics that interest you.

Leo

This month’s new moon in Aquarius shines upon your seventh house of partnerships. Now is a great time to pursue new romantic or professional relationships. Mercury also enters Aquarius and your seventh house, granting you more clarity in communicating with others, especially about topics of shared intellectual interests. The moon becomes full in your sign, placing the spotlight on you. Now is the time to assert yourself because your ideas and emotions are important. However, you must not become so self-absorbed that you lose all consideration for others either. The month’s major transits end with the sun in Pisces and your eighth house of rebirth, indicating that you may need to question your life path and perhaps undergo a great change. However, change can only happen if you are willing to work for it.

Virgo

This month’s Aquarius new moon occurs in your ruling house, the sixth house of health and organization. You may not want to confront your unkempt space and mind, but now is the time to push yourself to tidy up your space and take care of your mental health. Mercury also enters your sixth house, giving you more energy to clean your spaces. The full moon in your twelfth house places extra emphasis on your inner repressed thoughts. Now is the time to sweep your mind and pull out any underlying issues. In order to reach contentment, you must push yourself to keep your space and your mind in order. Finally, the sun moves into Pisces and your seventh house of partnerships, turning your focus to romantic and professional relationships. It’s good to make new connections, but you should also keep in mind that your worth isn’t defined by other people.

Libra

The new moon in Aquarius and your fifth house of creativity indicates a major creative breakthrough. Don’t let this idea slip from your mind; invest your energy into this project. With Mercury entering your fifth house and the full moon occurring in your eleventh house of friendship, speaking with your peers may help you effectively execute your creative ideas. However, don’t let these ideas infringe on your artistic vision, since Libras can often be over-reliant on others. The final major transit of the month is the sun entering Pisces and your sixth house of health and organization. Now is a great time to reorganize your home and work spaces in order to find a new sense of fulfillment.

Scorpio

The new moon casts its light upon your fourth house of home and family. Now is a chance to spend time with your loved ones. Through reconnecting with your roots, you may find inspiration for your future plans. Mercury moves into Aquarius and your fourth house, encouraging you to speak more with your family or roommates. Moving away from your personal life, the full moon in Leo and your tenth house of career ambitions may indicate new work opportunities or recognition in the workplace. You may also need to take charge for an upcoming project. Finally, the sun’s transition into your fifth house of creativity may grant you a sudden burst of creative energy.

Sagittarius

The new moon and Mercury, which are both in Aquarius and your third house of intelligence and communication, are asking you to speak your mind unapologetically. Don’t fret too much over small details, and don’t try to conform to others’ expectations of you. If you speak your ideas and emotions honestly, people will value your input. When the moon becomes full in your ruling house, the ninth house of philosophy, you may feel more curious about the world around you. Now is a good time to seek out fun, especially in the form of academic interests and travel. Finally, the sun enters Pisces and your fourth house of home and family, indicating that you may feel fulfilled by spending time with your loved ones.

Capricorn

The new moon in Aquarius and your second house of romance and finances indicates a new development in either your love or professional life. Now is a good time to remain open to new experiences while still treading carefully. Mercury’s shift into your second house indicates that conversations may become more oriented around romance or finances at this time. When the moon becomes full in Leo and your eighth house of rebirth, you may need to redraw your boundaries surrounding shared finances and intimacy. While Capricorns often try to silently carry their burdens themselves, it may be beneficial to lean on others for support. The month ends with the sun entering Pisces and your third house of intelligence and communication, encouraging you to put yourself out into the world and strive to talk to new people about emotions or intellectual interests.

Aquarius

The light of the new moon shines upon your sign and your first house of self-identity. Now is the time to challenge your beliefs and align your actions with your inner thoughts. This marks a period of immense growth and transformation within your internal self. With Mercury entering your first house, you should speak your mind more often, because your words are important. The full moon sheds light on your seventh house of romantic and professional partnerships, emphasizing the importance of balancing needs between you and another person. You may need to compromise on each other’s needs, and you must evaluate if these are compromises you are willing to make. When the sun enters Pisces and your second house of romance and finances, then will be a great time to balance your budget and track your savings. You may feel more invested in your love life, but you must not lose track of your beliefs when engaging with new romantic prospects …

Pisces

The new moon occurs in your ruling house, the twelfth house of subconsciousness. Your imagination is especially active during this period, and you should take note of your ideas now for further exploration later. When Mercury also enters your twelfth house, you may find value in discussing your ideas with other people. Even if you feel that your ideas are too far-fetched, you may find valuable support in others. The moon becomes full in your sixth house of health and organization. You may be inspired to make smaller changes to your routine in order to improve your life. Finally, the sun shines upon your sign. With the sun in Pisces and your first house of self-identity, you may feel suddenly more optimistic about life. Now is the time to enjoy yourself and achieve anything you desire.

