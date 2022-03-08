I have a hometown; it is Beijing. But I also have a laojia (老家), my “old home.” When someone asks me where my laojia is –– where my family is from –– I would tell them my laojia is Yunnan, meaning “south of the clouds,” where my extended family reside, but I only visit sparsely. Our little family home stands behind a poplar tree that was planted by our ancestors many, many years ago before anyone can remember. The poplar holds a unique gravitas that even the most hurried people in town would stop to admire. My family is proud of that tree. “This tree shows that we have deep roots, our family,” my uncle would rub my head and tell me with a big grin, “no matter where you go, you should never forget your roots.”

*

It was early July. The narrow concrete streets were covered with wheat. Several leathery farmers were slowly pulling rakes through the grains, as if they were brushing hair. Third Cousin pointed towards the ocean of grains. “See how slowly they move? Not like you people in Beijing.” She tutted. “We don’t have to run around. We eat breakfast, lunch and dinner, and we stare at the clock until time runs out and we go home.”

Third Cousin showed me pictures on her iPhone of her son and husband. “See our lives? Our lives are simple. Before we know it, we’ll be fat and retired, happily eating and drinking all day.” My cousins all laughed and agreed.

We bought reams of yellow, tissue-like paper at a convenience store and carried them through empty fields and over bridges to the cemetery just across the river from the village. Most of my cousins came to the cemetery in April during the Qingming Festival, or “Tomb Sweeping Day,” when family members reunite for several days of feasting and paying respects to ancestors. Following tradition, they swept the family graves but now, just three months later, the cemetery was overgrown again with weeds.

“Where are the goats when you need them,” First Cousin muttered.

“My dress is caught,” Twelfth Cousin complained, wobbling in her platform sandals and trying to unhook her flowery dress from a thorny bush.

“I hate all these bugs,” Fifth Cousin said, swatting at gnats and mosquitoes.

Each grave consisted of a concrete mound that resembled a large, hardened anthill, marked by a tombstone. There were hundreds scattered across the riverbank. Many were topped with two inverted flowerpots, their bottoms touching. We found our grandparents’ plot, made a clearing in front of the tombstone bearing their names and began burning stacks of paper to send “money” to them in the afterlife.

The thick smoke made my eyes burn and soon, all of us were sweating from the heat of the blaze. To move things along, First Cousin took charge. “Grandpa and Grandma, your grandchildren have come to see you,” she announced. “And one has come all the way from America.”

I only met my grandparents a few times. We couldn’t understand one another because I didn’t speak the local dialect. Grandpa passed away before I could read and write. Grandma outlived him by nearly a decade but was sick through most of it. She spent many afternoons sitting in the village with her few surviving friends, cackling away at something only they understood.

“How are you doing on the other side?” First Cousin continued, as she bowed graciously to the graves. “We miss you very much.”

“I don’t know how many times our parents told me about those days,” Fifth Cousin said, smiling. “To think, she lived to see ninety. They were real survivors.”

“Your grandmother spent her whole life raising not only her own kids but some of your extended family’s too,” Third Cousin said. “Your grandfather supported six children on ten RMB a month.” Currently, that’s less than two U.S. dollars.

I imagined them receiving our paper emissaries. I saw my grandfather spending it on good cigarettes and liquor, and my grandma on fatty pork belly. They had no reason not to indulge their worldly vices, now that they had crossed over.

“Everyone, kowtow three times,” First Cousin directed us.

My cousins and I turned to the grave and got on our knees in front of the blackened mass of burnt paper. If any of them felt as self-conscious as I did, I couldn’t tell. I bent over and dipped my head three times, then a few more for good measure.

“Your great-grandfather was a giant of a man,” First Cousin said, as we made our way towards his grave, some fifty paces over. “He could pull a plow as well as an ox, and he ate a whole pot of rice for dinner. The Guomindang was afraid to pillage the village because of him. It’s a pity our Grandpa took after his tiny mother. Right there, a whole genetic line – ruined!”

“See that grave over there?” First Cousin pointed. “That’s Grandpa’s younger sister. He had a soft spot for her. I remember—” he stopped and chuckled. “I remember your grandparents fighting many times about her. Why are you so good to her when we don’t have enough to go around, Grandma used to say.”

“I didn’t know that,” Twelfth Cousin said.

“You don’t go to enough family meetings,” First Cousin said. “Look over there. That’s your great-great-grandfather’s brother’s grave. Three of the five brothers are buried here.”

I pictured strong brothers spending their entire lives together, now lying ten meters apart in death. They embodied the Chinese character 家, which doesn’t distinguish between “home” and “family,” because for them and millions of other Chinese peasants, family was home and home was family. I thought of the contrast to Chinese migrants today, my own itinerant life, and the life of my parents, uprooting themselves to relocate thousands of miles away for the sake of a “better” life. I thought of my cousins, and my aunts and uncles, who had dispersed to cities and had dreamed of sending their children far away to attend the best schools. It seemed that for all of us, family was growing further away from home.

The six of us walked through the village to visit our laojia next to the old poplar tree. No one has lived there since Grandma passed away years ago. The narrow streets, bleached bone white by the summer sun, were exactly as I remembered it. The courtyard, full of tiles and potted plants, with an outdoor sink and wood-burning stove, were frozen in time. The same watercolor painting of mountains and charging horses hung on the wall, with calligraphy poems running down both sides. I ran my fingers over the white bust of Mao next to old liquor boxes and green tea tins on the table and tried to picture my grandmother in her favorite reclining chair, which was now collecting dust.

We studied the family photos on the living room walls. I saw familiar faces at spring festivals, weddings and funerals in the images. There was First Uncle as a young man in his soldier’s uniform, his smooth, unlined face handsome and doll-like. Second Aunt in a red dress on her wedding day. And I even found myself, standing with three of my cousins on another visit to laojia years ago.

There was weight to the space within that old house that I didn’t feel in the apartments of my relatives in the city, with their cheap plywood floors and flimsy furniture. Perhaps it was because things back then were built to last while, today, they are made to adapt to change. Or perhaps it was the accumulation of so many moments over the years — of joy, pain, sorrow, laughter. Perhaps it was these moments that now lived in the sturdy wood beams and fortified the house with special strength.

I took photos. I sat in the chairs. I lingered with my eyes shut for so long that when First Cousin said “Shall we go?” I thought I had imagined it.

*

As we head back to the city, the mood in the car is one of relief. My cousins are sleepy, and eager to get on with their weekends now that family duties have been fulfilled. I look around, and wonder where they will be next time I return.

My visits over the past years have been sporadic, but each time I gain a little more self-awareness. I am reminded that I’m not merely a daughter in a far away city, but a niece, cousin and a grandchild in a small town in Southwestern China. When I go back, I will encounter new additions and subtractions to the family ledger. We will celebrate the new arrivals and mourn those who passed, and I will be reminded that no matter how dislocated I feel when shuffling from one place to another in this ever-shrinking world, there is a strain of continuity that runs within me. It is this family who links my past to my future, who nurtures my roots and helps me extend my branches.

MiC Columnist Haoyu Du can be contacted at haoyudu@umich.edu.