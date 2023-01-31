It is interesting to think about humans existing almost robotically alongside one another, with their own stories to tell and rabbit holes to climb out of. There is something fulfilling about having an exchange with a stranger — a chance encounter that unexpectedly sparks joy in a way that takes me by surprise.

Last weekend, after leaving a friend’s house, I stepped into my Uber, ready to go home and melt into my pillow. As per normal, I immediately scanned my surroundings for anything out of the ordinary. To be on the safe side, my friend swiftly received a ‘track your ride’ notification. I always have my wits about me — it’s a feminine instinct, I guess.

It was approximately 12:30 a.m. on a Friday and I was already dozing off. Unwilling to engage in conversation and hoping for a silent car journey, I was met with an eager conversationalist.

“Where are you from?” The driver asked. Half-heartedly, I answered “London.” To which he said “Oh wow! How do you like living in Ann Arbor?” To which I said, “It’s great.” And so on.

Usually, I am wary of speaking to Uber drivers. Having lived in Pakistan, I am all too familiar with the unfortunate reality of unrelenting stares and fixations from men, a constant feeling of being watched. In Western countries, men are more cognizant of this, and yet, existing in public spaces as a woman is frightening and I always feel the need to be one step ahead. For better or worse, I have carried this sentiment with me since I was a child.

This man, to my surprise, was lovely. I told him I was originally from Pakistan, and coincidentally, he had spent four years studying in Karachi during his twenties. Driving down State Street in the middle of Ann Arbor, I found myself discussing my hometown in great depth with someone who could actually relate. I felt a sense of warmth in being able to speak with someone who understands where I come from. From reminiscing over hours spent in Karachi traffic, with aggressive drivers and street vendors drowning out all other noises, to laughing about Sattar Buksh (Karachi’s own rendition of Starbucks), we found unexpected commonalities in our unique experiences.

I left the car with a smile on my face and began wondering how old he was, where his accent was from and what he looked like. I realized how absorbed I was in the conversation because I had not once seen his face — just a dark but friendly silhouette. Turning on my phone, ready to stalk his Uber profile, I stopped myself. It actually felt refreshing to speak to someone without being able to see them.

Whenever I return to school at the start of every semester, I find myself having to alternate between two very distinct mindsets: the unparalleled comforts of home versus unrestricted freedoms at college. Leaving home and coming to Michigan feels like I am stepping out of one reality and entering another. Large gatherings overflowing with countless family members turn into lecture halls filled with unknown faces. So, rare instances such as these — where I am able to bridge the gap between these two identities — strangely reassure me.

I was a shy child, but as an adult, I like to think that I confidently push myself outside my comfort zone. Interacting with this man, how ever silly it may sound, was an example of this. I’ve discovered that engaging with strangers is invigorating. Each individual comes with their own distinct set of experiences, which in turn inform my own. Though my conversation with this Uber driver led me to no profound realizations, I was able to appreciate the encounter for what it was — a brief moment of connectivity. We are conditioned — sometimes, rightfully so — to disengage from strangers, but if we choose to share more of ourselves, I find that others are willing to do the same.

Sometimes it is easier to be honest with strangers because, to them, I am a blank slate. In our modern world, the one caveat that holds us back from such experiences is our inability to disengage from technology and social media. Not knowing the age, ethnicity or background of a person eliminates many of these self-imposed barriers and makes room for the simple pleasures that still exist around us, how ever caught up we may be in our own little world.

