January 27, 2023

Congratulations, Gael!

I am pleased to inform you that you have been admitted to the University of Michigan College of Literature, Science, and the Arts class entering fall 2023.

We are thrilled to welcome you into a vibrant, lifelong academic community of scholars and alumni who are making a difference everywhere in the world. Once you become a Wolverine, you will always be distinguished by this achievement.

I sat in my room staring at the decision letter on my screen in shock. The University of Michigan had been my dream for three years and the acceptance was the crowning achievement of my senior year. All the sleepless nights, endless extracurriculars and crippling imposter syndrome had seemingly paid off. I had the golden ticket, the opportunity to do what my parents could not — get a college degree. Every moment since then in Ann Arbor has been filled with the motivation to be able to make them proud by realizing the career objectives that I’ve had since I was a little kid.

However, as we continue progressing through the year, I find myself battling between two worlds: the traditional Mexican environment that I was raised in and the affluent circles of students at the University. Peers throw around phrases like “back when my dad went here,” “I only spend $50 a week at Frita Batidos and Joe’s” and “my family’s vacation home” — all sentiments that I simply cannot relate to. These things may seem normal to others, but for me represent an unattainable reality I desperately wish I could reach. I wish I didn’t have to concern myself with saving money and could rely entirely on my parents to support me financially. Being a first-generation college student, especially with immigrant parents, means having to navigate being away from home in an unfamiliar environment alone, and getting frustrated with each other when we’re all equally clueless. My parents never dealt with demanding professors and the reasons they left their home are completely different from mine. They look to me for answers that I can’t give them and get mad at me when I tell them I don’t know. Despite these challenges, I can’t help but feel grateful for the opportunity to climb up the social ladder. Students of Color have been led to believe that we shouldn’t share the same sense of belonging in certain spaces that our counterparts have. This piece is a message of hope, encouragement and satisfaction from a freshman with some pretty big shoes to fill.

I never truly understood what my parents meant when they would tell me that being an American is one of the best labels to have in this nation. It is so easy to forget that pursuing higher education is a gift that not everyone can receive. My entire family comes from a small village in rural Oaxaca — a state in southern Mexico with one of the lowest human development index scores, the lowest literacy rate and one of the largest Indigenous populations. The perception of Oaxaca, as a result, is a place of political turmoil where Indigenous peoples have been displaced from their homelands. My parents had aspirations of leaving their town, pursuing a big-shot job in the city and providing themselves and their families with a comfortable lifestyle. My parents were disillusioned by the lack of support available to them from their own parents and the underserved educational system, but sought refuge in the American Dream — an idea open and accessible to anyone who dared to take a giant leap into an unknown world. What came next was decades of intense labor and consistent overtime, but slowly my parents “paid their dues” to give their only child a chance to build a firm foundation in a new country. I have pressured myself to live up to the expectations they have set for me, to not disappoint them and to not let their efforts go to waste. Nevertheless, I don’t back down from the challenge; my fear of not making use of parents’ work turns into a desire to excel.

My parents do not see how I am different from any other multi-generational American. “¿Como de que allá eres una ‘persona de color?’ Eres gringo, mijo.” (“What do you mean that over there you’re a ‘person of Color’? You’re American, son.”) The brutal truth is that we can own a blue passport, speak their language, eat their food and go to their schools, but we will never be just like them. In my eyes, however, this isn’t a weakness, but rather the key to being a proponent of true change in our communities. From a young age, my mother taught me to take pride in my Hispanidad, to make sure that everyone around me knew for certain that I was Mexican and that I was to be treated with the same respect that any white American would get. It’s this upbringing that has always guided my personal view of race relations and the hope that local communities of Color can be catalysts for educational equity within the University. It is up to us to find the resources to succeed in college on our own, but it’s that same drive that my parents possessed that allows me to go the extra mile in our work. There should be no need for us to overcompensate to get what we deserve, but we do it anyway because we have no other choice. We are more aware of other individuals’ stories and how diverse perspectives can only improve ourselves. We have greater empathy for the people around us because we understand what it’s like to be mistreated.

I refuse to be the pity party of this university. Being a first-generation college student and American is what empowers me, not belittles me. Everyone seems to forget one of the principal incentives that first-generation, low-income and students of Color have that not everyone at the University does — the desire to prove themselves, something that other students don’t have to do. We want to show the world that despite the setbacks we face, we have the innate drive to break out of the boxes we’re pushed into. As a proud Latino, it is because of the work that la Raza has done that we are even able to have a seat at the table. It’s our job now to use this opportunity to make our voices heard — make those with the privileges of education and high socioeconomic status around us aware of our presence just as much as we are aware of them. Enough with the stereotype that Latinos are too loud: With only 9% of the student body being Hispanic, we aren’t being loud enough.

Growing up Mexican American eclipses my identity in many ways compared to being a Michigan Wolverine, but that doesn’t mean the two can’t coexist. I hope to teach others that all people deserve to be regarded on equal footing as we have been created. Most importantly, I hope to learn from interacting with other people during my time here at the University because there are stories I have yet to listen to.

