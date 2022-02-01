It was 8 p.m. on the Saturday before Winter term began, and I was sitting on my bed at home in Chicago unraveling my box braids — the most recent hairstyle I had that soon grew outdated for me after a few weeks. I was planning on having a peaceful night filled with self-care practices and HBO movies, but as soon as I finished undoing my braids, I got a text from the hairstylist who was supposed to do my hair: “Sorry, I have to cancel tomorrow, something came up.” While it may seem inconsequential for her to cancel on me, reading this text made my stomach drop. Usually, I prefer to wear protective hairstyles whenever I can because they require less maintenance, which is perfect considering how busy my day-to-day schedule is. I wanted to do this before coming back to campus because I knew I would quickly become busy as soon as I got to Ann Arbor. But having my stylist cancel on me completely threw a wrench in my plan.

Before panicking, I immediately texted my usual go-to stylist, and she regrettably informed me that she was on vacation. Next, I called a friend, asking if she could do my hair, and she apologetically told me that she wouldn’t have the time to do so before classes started. Lastly, I even tried booking a hairstylist that I’d found on Instagram, with whom I immediately made an appointment when I saw an opening … just for her to cancel on me within the hour. I soon became fed up with trying to find a new stylist to do my hair — I was leaving at 6 a.m. the next morning for Ann Arbor, and my options were slim. I was left with only one choice: I had to get it done myself.

I immediately went to my bathroom and started brainstorming what to do with my hair. I knew I couldn’t attempt a style that was too complex considering the limited time that I had. Every time the frustration with my hair reaches a new peak, I always grab my scissors, only half-jokingly thinking about shaving my head entirely. It would surely be a lot less work to deal with. I’ve experienced this moment too many times before — getting frustrated with my hair to the point where I just don’t want to deal with it anymore.

During my sophomore year of high school, I was invited to an extravagant 16th birthday party at a bowling alley for one of my friends. On the morning of the party, I woke up and instantly knew I was going to have a bad hair day. With every style I tried, I grew increasingly annoyed with my hair, and finally, I texted my friend that I woke up with a sore throat and that I wouldn’t be able to make it to the party. In hindsight, my hair didn’t look that bad, but I was so bogged down by the idea that I had “difficult” hair that I had just given up completely for the day.

When I was a junior, I did in fact take a pair of scissors to my hair, cutting nearly all of it off and forcibly beginning my natural hair journey. At the time, I got so fed up I felt it would be simpler to start all over from scratch. This moment served as a catalyst for a transformational hair journey in which I had to learn how to do my own hair, rather than relying on my mom to take care of it for me. Since then, I’ve slowly been on the path to becoming better at styling my hair by myself. For the first year, doing my own hair felt incredibly tedious. I endured many long nights and sore arms from just washing, conditioning and trying to style my hair into two-strand twists. Now, I can tell when it’s time to give my hair a detox, I always know when I’m in need of a trim and I have my wash day routine down to an exact science.

However, I’m still a novice at braiding my own hair, so when all of my stylists canceled on me, I was forced to enlist some help. I came knocking at the doors of my two older sisters’ bedrooms and to my relief, they came to the rescue. Around 9 p.m., my sisters began to help me part my hair and braid it down. For over six hours, we watched movies, listened to music and had amusing, yet heartfelt, conversations about relationships and our love lives. We got the chance to spend quality time together, which doesn’t happen as often now that we’re all so busy with our academic and professional lives. I’m not sure if I had ever been more grateful to have two older sisters. By 3 a.m., we were exhausted, and our fingers were beginning to cramp, but finally, my hair was done. Even though I knew I’d be running on three hours of sleep, I was filled with the immense relief of not having to worry about my hair for the next few weeks. At the end of it all, my eldest sister turned to me and said, “This was cute and all, but don’t ever let it happen again,” and we laughed. While she didn’t show it on her face, I knew she was glad that she got to spend the time with us as well. A situation that started off as stressful and anxiety-inducing ended in a tiring, yet heartwarming, moment between my sisters and me.

My problem was never about learning how to love my hair, but more so about learning how to take care of it and appreciating the process of doing so. Western, eurocentric beauty standards that have historically praised straighter hair textures have left type 4 Black hair to be stigmatized in academic and professional settings. These standards used to warp my perception of my own hair, making me overly critical out of worries of it looking “unkempt.” For me, unlearning internalized texturism meant recognizing I won’t love my hair every single day — nobody does. However, I’ve begun to view doing my own hair as less of a chore and more of a chance to become more in tune with what my hair needs to continue thriving. My hair journey is one that has no end; I continue to navigate through the natural hair world, learning how to take care of my hair and experiment with it to figure out what styles and regimens work best for me.

As I grow and evolve, my hair will too. I’ll grow out of hairstyles just like I grow out of my old sneakers. I’ll experiment with new hair products just as I’d try my hand at an unfamiliar hobby. A lousy hair day is just as inevitable as a crappy day at school. While there surely exists a love-hate relationship with my hair sometimes, the appreciation for how healthy my hair is and how versatile it is when it comes to styling outweighs the frustrations of any bad hair day. I’m learning to no longer let temporary setbacks come between me and the withstanding love I have for my hair.

MiC columnist Udoka Nwansi can be reached at udoka@umich.edu