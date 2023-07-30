I have been tormented by police lights and sirens my entire life. At the age of 4, my family and I unconsciously began playing a new game whenever we were on the road and saw a police car. The game consisted of sitting completely still and holding our breath, fearing the bright lights and sirens would go off at any second; as I got older, I was tasked with teaching this game to my younger siblings. Other families may also play this game, but in my family’s case, the stakes are extremely high if we lose.

15 years. For more than 15 years, the state of Michigan has prevented undocumented immigrants from obtaining a driver’s license or state ID — more than 15 years of structural barriers that seek to undermine the power of immigrants, forcing them to navigate a system that fails to recognize their existence.

The state of Michigan has failed to adequately address and take a proper stance on issues relating to immigration. In doing so, it has failed thousands of undocumented residents who continue to live with unease. The attitudes and lack of support toward immigrants is one that has been reciprocated by the country as a whole. This has led to implications that form part of larger immigration issues, issues centered on continued efforts to remain oblivious to the undocumented population residing in the United States.

In April of this year, the Drive SAFE (Safety, Access, Freedom, and the Economy) bill package was introduced in the state of Michigan. The bills came after previous introductions in 2019 and 2021 that, unfortunately, were not adopted. The Drive SAFE bills would make it possible for Michigan residents, regardless of their immigration status, to apply for and obtain a state ID or driver’s license. The reintroduction of the Drive SAFE bills brings with it a new sense of hope and opportunity for immigrant communities, feelings that have been withdrawn in the state of Michigan and the country in recent years.

In December of 2007, Michigan Attorney General Michael Cox led efforts that stripped undocumented Michigan residents of the right to a state ID or driver’s license. Since being instated in 2008, undocumented immigrants have faced barriers to their ability to succeed and feel safe in their own communities. The inability of undocumented individuals to obtain a driver’s license or state ID serves as one example of the racially driven systemic policies that target undocumented immigrants in this country, especially in the state of Michigan.

Recognizing the repercussions this decision has had here in the state of Michigan is crucial to understanding the importance of ensuring the Drive SAFE bills pass. Without access to a state ID or driver’s license, immigrant communities will continue to purposefully be put in vulnerable positions that make it harder for them to execute everyday tasks that require driving. By passing the Drive SAFE bills here in the state of Michigan, we are able to build a path toward comprehensive policies aimed at overcoming generations of symbolic and systemic violence that undermine undocumented Michigan residents. Moreover, we are paving a future in which individuals are no longer limited by the fear of being stopped by the police, a reality that once existed in Michigan.

Prior to 2008, undocumented immigrants in Michigan were allowed to obtain a driver’s license. In fact, in 1995, Michigan Attorney General Frank J. Kelley claimed that, under the law, immigration status had no effect on an individual’s ability to apply for a driver’s license, a ruling that was overturned in 2007. Why is it that the state has gone backward? For too long, Michigan has allowed xenophobic attitudes to surface in legislation that directly attacks immigrant communities. The state has chosen to remain silent, a silence we must not comply with any longer.

The ignorance that has taken place throughout the past 15 years is damaging. It is a reality that has become destructive to my family and forced us to lower our standards of human dignity, tricking us into believing my father doesn’t have a driver’s license because he doesn’t belong here. But he does belong here, and so do the thousands of other undocumented immigrants in Michigan.

The Drive SAFE bill package is one step toward ensuring undocumented communities here in Michigan have the rights and access to resources they need and deserve, providing a sense of relief and a breath of fresh air that has been missing in this country. This piece of legislation is about no longer entitling police sirens and lights to dictate our lives, and ending the game my family has unconsciously adopted on the road for all immigrant families. Above all, it is a calling to a new era of reform that is needed here in Michigan to protect the lives of undocumented Michigan residents, residents that have been purposely neglected and left to fend for themselves in a system that simply cannot be overcome without adequate change.

