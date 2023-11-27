Come rain or shine, my grandpa has faithfully embarked on his daily three-mile adventure for the past 20 years. Rising at the ass crack of dawn, he completes a regimen that includes a brisk hot-girl walk, a cold shower, a nutritious breakfast and a perusal of the news, all accomplished before I wake up. As a Gen Zer living in the era of indulgence and compulsive overconsumption, marked by technology and instant gratification, I struggled to comprehend his unwavering discipline. It wasn’t until recently when I came to realize that real peace comes from living a life of presence, a life in the now.

The brain orchestrates every facet of our existence — our thoughts, feelings, actions and interactions. It is the seat of intelligence, character and the arbiter of every decision we make. Last summer, inspired by my grandpa’s unwavering dedication, I committed to prioritizing my physical and mental well-being, embracing the concept of “brain envy” — the conscious care for our brain’s pivotal role in our lives.

We live in a pretty superficial world: We care more about our bodies than our brains. I realized the need for a conscious commitment to reshape my brain’s functioning when I observed my unexamined thoughts and habits influencing my decisions and overall life in a negative manner. If I let myself slump for a couple of days without being intentional with my actions, I would notice that I am not making decisions that align with who I am. If I have learned one thing throughout the past couple of months, it is the awareness to seriously invest in and nourish my health. Our brain is what keeps us content and purposeful. It is always something that I create time and space for. Every single day, I aim to take small actions to boost my brain!

Understanding that a well-functioning brain is fundamental to a healthy mind, I embarked on a journey to instill discipline. Delving into a Reddit rabbit hole on how to concoct a routine that would work for me, I discovered the popular 75-Day Soft — a dopamine detox (fasting from dopamine-producing activities. The irony wasn’t lost on me, given my penchant for media consumption at 3 a.m. (it’s the effort that counts). Despite the humorous coincidence, I’ll share what I’ve learned about dopamine and how I’ve strategically applied this knowledge to my advantage.

Dopamine, often hailed as the “feel-good neurotransmitter,” serves as a chemical messenger that facilitates communication between neurons in our brain. It affects many physical and behavioral functions including sleep, learning, motivation, mood and attention. The brain releases it during moments of pleasure, like when we taste something good or while having sex, weaving a tapestry of pleasure and contentment that fuels our brain’s reward and motivation system. While dopamine does rise in response to rewards or pleasurable activities, it doesn’t actually decrease when you avoid over-stimulating activities, so a dopamine “fast” doesn’t actually lower your dopamine levels. Instead, as our brain strives for optimal function, it adjusts neurotransmitter levels for balance. In the face of excessive stimulation, however, it adapts by diminishing dopamine receptors through downregulation. Consequently, to attain the same level of satisfaction in the future, more dopamine becomes necessary. This cycle, over time, diminishes the capacity for genuine satisfaction. Dopamine is the molecule of more — the more we get, the more we want until it turns into a vicious cycle of trouble. By giving into this perpetual cycle, we are exhausting the dopamine centers in our brain with overconsumption. Ultimately, we are being thrilled to death, wearing out the pleasure centers in the brain and making the highs less satisfying, leaving us wanting more.

Dr. Cameron Sepah is the creator of the dopamine fast. Sepah aimed to free his clients from dependency on specific stimuli, like phone alerts, texts and social media notifications. Grounded in cognitive behavioral therapy — a therapy technique that aims to help people find new ways to behave by changing their thought patterns — his research diverged from the common understanding of the term “dopamine detox.” Dopamine fasting does not advocate for complete abstinence from all pleasures. Instead, the emphasis is on pinpointing specific behaviors that contribute to stress, impair daily work or life performance, or foster addictive tendencies. Dopamine fasting doesn’t alter one’s health state, but entails curbing problematic habits by substituting them with activities that promote well-being and align with individual goals. Sepah identifies six compulsive behaviors as targets of the dopamine detox: emotional eating, excessive internet usage and gaming, gambling and shopping, porn and masturbation, thrill and novelty seeking, and recreational drugs. By refraining from engaging in activities that activate the brain’s neurotransmitters, individuals reduce their reliance on the emotional “hits” provided by dopamine.

The 75-Day Soft is a popular program centered around self-discipline and personal development. During a dopamine detox, addictive activities that provide instant gratification are limited to heighten awareness of impulses. By recognizing how your brain sends these signals, you can then initiate the process of breaking free from established patterns. The challenge aims to reset participants’ mental habits and increase discipline. By temporarily stepping away from instant rewards, individuals may experience heightened focus, improved mental resilience and higher creativity.

The daily rules for this detox are “simple”:

Follow a diet of your choosing

No alcohol or cheat meals

Two 45-minute workouts, one of which must be outside

Read 10 pages of a nonfiction book

Drink one gallon of water

While this may seem simple to some, I was definitely stumped at two 45-minute workouts a day. I spent a lot of the summer on healing and inner work as a method to dismantle the repetitive cycles of my life. Once doing this, I began to realize how much power I truly have to direct my brain versus allowing my brain to direct me, and started to subtly implement more of these dopamine detox practices. When we learn how to increase blood flow and take better care of our brain, it improves our mental health, happiness, energy and vitality. Although I could not completely commit to this detox, I have been actively taking the steps to get to a point where I’m not fearful of implementing a refined version — catering to my needs and priorities — of this detox in my life.



To allow myself to ease into this detox and reduce addictive and over-stimulating activities, I started off by creating micro-habits that act as mood boosters to stabilize my experiences and leave me feeling content at the end of the day. I have been off social media for more than a month now and when I do go back on, I am able to regulate myself more and use it more intentionally instead of mindlessly scrolling for hours. I am more intentional about what I put in my body. Every day after I wake up, I tell myself, “Today is going to be a great day.” This allows me to direct my mind and puts my brain in a positive state. Right before I go to sleep at night, I ask myself, “What went well today?” I like to go on a treasure hunt looking for what went right in the day. It allows me to create a mindset of abundance and positivity that carries onto the next day and how I perceive my experiences.

Following through on these basic habits has allowed me to accept, then act. I no longer am a reactive person toward an experience but rather am able to view it from a more open-minded perspective. I am able to take whatever the present moment and circumstance contains and view it as my ally rather than an enemy. I am able to accept the situation as if I had chosen it and transform it to my advantage — all because I have made the simple decision to take care of my brain, simultaneously shifting my mindset in the process. The tiniest habits can be the most life-altering!

Here are a few simple micro-habits (that have helped me tremendously) to increase your dopamine.

Cold showers: Cold therapy has been shown to increase norepinephrine (another neurotransmitter) and dopamine.

Morning bright light therapy (open your fucking windows): It improves your dopamine and cognitive function.

Exercise: Our muscles are our protein reserve. You should be walking three to four times a week for 45 minutes a day like you’re going to be late somewhere and eventually add in light strength training.

Circadian rhythm: Use it to your advantage. If you know you have higher dopamine levels and motivation in the morning, finish your shit in the morning and vice versa.

Food: You can eat in certain ways to boost the neurotransmitters in your brain. Eat your protein, almonds and avocados.

Lastly: drip dopamine, don’t dump it. We want tiny bursts of dopamine and not big splashes. For example, cocaine, alcohol and nicotine are a big splash of dopamine until we have none left. This is exactly what we don’t want. Dripping dopamine means following through with these tiny habits and seeing where it takes you.

These consistent micro-habits have allowed me to have days of mindfulness, where I am fully present, and at peace and I am trying to maintain this. It definitely has been difficult as I struggle with the changes that come with the different seasons and I often find myself reverting back to instant gratification, like consumption, for comfort. I still struggle to find consistency in a whirlwind of adult responsibilities and a society that almost promotes gratification, but I’m taking the baby steps to continuously be aware of my actions and disrupt my negative patterns. It takes time to create change in our lives and that’s completely normal, so I’m not too worried when I take a couple of steps back. I give myself grace because I can only move forward from there.

I’m not sure I can fully commit to the idea of a complete dopamine detox though. What is our collective experience without a little bit of pleasure?

MiC Columnist and Photographer Ankitha Donepudi can be reached at ankithad@umich.edu.