Robert Frost said, “To be a poet is a condition, not a profession.”
And I feel like a poet today
I just love the way my smile gives room for my voice to appear
Almost as if that was the way God had always intended
For me to use my voice
I had always thought that I took up too much room
I talked too much
I was too much
But all of that has gone out the window today
Because today I feel like a poet
I woke up this morning and simply decided that I was beautiful
Doesn’t that sound like poetry to you?
I oiled my scalp
Braided my hair
And sang songs in my mirror
I laid outside in the summertime
Face to the sun
Because my Blackness was never a plague
Always a gift
Doesn’t that sound like poetry to you?
I prayed that each of my friends would find a love as beautiful as their spirit
Whether that be a person, place or profession
I prayed for our collective joy
Because don’t Black girls deserve joy?
I prayed they would feel like poets today too
I said my dreams out loud
Each and every one of them
All of whom I aspired to be
Because it just sounded like poetry to me
My favorite poetic device is refrain
because I am never afraid to try again.
I am never afraid to repeat myself,
just in case you didn’t hear me the first time.
A close second is metaphor
Because I believe that hidden meaning
Is always waiting for you around the corner
However, I will say that hyperbole is on that list as well
I’ve been told I have a flair for the dramatic
Always pushing the envelope between truth and imagination
Between goal and dream
Perhaps I can’t tell the difference
I’ve always said I am not a good poet
but I am a storyteller and everyone has got a chapter they do not want to read aloud
The times when you realized he was a chapter in your book but you were barely a page in his
The times when you’d given up on believing in anything at all
The times when you felt like you didn’t belong – and maybe never will
The times when it seemed like no one was listening and you wondered if there’s a point in speaking at all
I’ve been there
But I figured we are all a mixture of unhappy endings that tangle into something beautiful
Doesn’t that sound like poetry to you?
