Content warning: mentions of body dysmorphia and disordered eating

I remember taking this photo so clearly. That morning, I dragged my younger brother out of our Pinterest-esque hotel room overlooking the pristine Punta Cana ocean and hastened to the open-air breakfast cafe. Although our resort included all-inclusive dining, my plate consisted solely of the ripest watermelon slices and a modest clump of scrambled eggs — which I generally would have never chosen to indulge in. My brother had developed a habit of stuffing three plates with every option imaginable, from the softest bread that melted in the mouth to the freshly baked chilaquiles submerged in a tangy salsa verde. Unfortunately, on this day, he grudgingly finished his mini pancake and trudged over to the vast dunes of the oceanfront to fulfill his duty as my personal photographer.

A few minutes later, I placed my hands on my hips and smiled wide as my brother snapped a photo of me. I immediately snatched my phone from his grasp and cringed at his work. As much as I enjoy ridiculing my brother, my issues with the photo had nothing to do with his capabilities. The second I saw it, I knew it would join the numerous photos lodged deep in my camera roll. The photos where I thought my stomach was too protruded, my mustache too prominent, my skin too textured. The photos where I thought my appearance was not good enough.

But good enough for whom? Society tends to place an exceedingly high value on attractiveness. Being labeled as “pretty” often carries a great deal of cultural capital. We look at the label of “attractive” as a means to climb up the social hierarchy, as a way to obtain certain opportunities or attract certain partners. We use attractiveness as a form of social currency and, at times, as a measure of success. Yet, the obscurity of the definition of beauty is often the reason young women question whether their physical appearance is good enough.

Psychologists debate whether the perception of beauty is more subjective and varies depending on the beholder or if beauty is predefined by Western society’s standards: blonde hair, fair skin and a slim frame. I believe it is both. I first began defining my perception of beauty when my sixth-grade self was rated the least attractive among my friend group, beating the only other minority for last place. When my friends were asked about their type and every single person listed traits such as light brown or blonde hair and blue or green eyes, the idea of Eurocentric features being inherently more attractive was ingrained in my head. The idealization of American beauty standards, specifically of white features, is a learned process. As explained by sociologist Herbert Blumer, a race being seen as superior is a product of group position theory. This form of prejudice arises from relationships between racial groups. The dominant group looks down on others for being different, placing themselves at the top of the social hierarchy.

Thus, women of Color are especially affected by body dissatisfaction, as we often compare ourselves to a biologically unattainable ideal of Eurocentric features, even going as far as cosmetically altering our appearances. In middle school, I wanted so badly to be labeled as pretty that I begged my mom to let me get laser treatment for my upper lip. I used to be so ashamed that I would cover my mouth with my hand when engaging in conversation with new classmates. I thought if I looked more like my popular friends who fit the Western beauty ideal, I could finally be considered pretty as well. I picked up the same sports they did, like track and volleyball, thinking my figure would look more like theirs. I straightened my hair and dyed it with brown streaks. I avoided spending too much time in the sun because I did not want to be too dark. I defined beauty based on the negative perceptions people had of me and the American ideal, trying so hard to conform to it.

Nevertheless, repeated exposure can shift a person’s idea of attractiveness. My middle school was predominantly white, so attending a more diverse high school allowed me to expand my definition of beauty. Here, beauty was in the eye of the beholder, my classmates all holding different beauty ideals, being more open to the appeal of ethnic features. I began feeling confident, especially when people complimented certain traits such as my thick hair that would coil around the edges of my face and the golden shade my skin would turn after several consecutive hours in the sun. I shifted my focus from people’s negative to positive perceptions of me, but still based my level of attractiveness on external validation.

I fed off the compliments and became obsessed with maintaining my perfectly coiled hair the way my friends preferred, with preserving an even complexion tone and a very specific caramel skin tone just like the shade I was complimented on. When my body became more toned from tennis season and people noticed, I especially became obsessed with the idea of my body shape looking a certain way. I began restricting myself from indulging in treats and started running two miles each day. A few months after starting a new fitness regime, people began commenting on my figure and telling me I looked good. A few more months later, aunties would come up to me, telling me that I was looking too skinny. I began lifting weights and running even more. I was constantly searching for that middle ground between being too thin or being too large, always teetering on the edge of that “perfect” medium. Yet, if I continue to seek that paragon — as I have been for the past five years — I will never truly feel content with my body.

In fact, this realization came about while emptying my camera roll and coming across that photo of my 16-year-old self posing by the Punta Cana beachside. Immediately, I found myself longing for my body to look the way it did in that photo, but then I remembered how much I had despised my body shape when that photo was taken. I remember how I refused to post it because I felt ugly. But what is worse is that I believed it mattered.

Like me, many women place so much value on our physical traits. I have skipped meals, avoided certain clothing, undergone cosmetic alterations and projected my insecurities onto others simply because I felt I did not look good enough. Once we strip away value from our body’s features, we might finally begin to feel at peace. Rather than spending our lives attempting to change our bodies, we can instead choose to change our mindset and adopt a practice known as body neutrality.

An alternative to body positivity, body neutrality deemphasizes focus on appearance. Instead of stressing how all features are beautiful, body neutrality values learning to respect one’s body over learning to admire it. Some strategies include being aware of negative thoughts and remembering that weight does not define worth, wearing clothes that feel comfortable over those used to accentuate features and stepping away from external influences on body image — whether that is through social media breaks or even finding new friends. Body neutrality involves focusing on how the body acts as a vessel. It involves partaking in physical activity because movement makes you feel good and you feel proud upon completing a workout. It involves remembering that our bodies are meant to change as we grow, and that we are not supposed to look like we did at 16.

Our bodies are so much more than our appearance. They allow us to walk to class, swim in the clearest of oceans, drive to our friend’s house, sleep in the comfiest of beds, hike beautiful trails and eat the most flavorful foods. They allow us to dance and sing and play. They do so much for us, and they deserve our kindness. After all, we are only given one body crafted by generations of people coming before us, each quality hand-selected to let us be our unique selves. And that to me is true beauty.

