“Why do you treat me so horrendously?” a voice called out. Upon hearing this, the young girl froze motionless on the pavement. She stood facing away from a woman more than 20 years her senior several feet behind her, who held tightly onto a stroller — having just cathartically confronted the young girl on her passive-aggressive actions over the past year. The young girl was shocked as the woman almost always met her dismissive attitudes and snarkiness with gracious tolerance. The two stood in utter silence until the girl’s baby sister cooed for their attention, blissfully unaware of the atmosphere of brewing anger and conflict or the long-standing discord between her sister and the woman.

That young girl was 11-year-old me, and the woman was Pei, our live-in maid who was employed by my family a decade ago, back when we were living in Beijing. Due to its acute intensity, that confrontation is but a distant and blurred memory of mine. However, the profound conflict we had and the naive cruelty I had demonstrated during the year she inhabited our home still occupies a dark corner of my brain, tucked away in a vast library of my memories, and still haunts me to this day. The dimmed details and incentives behind this ingenuous cruelty of mine had grown lucid as I became increasingly aware of China’s policies; ones that sustained wealth inequality and inequity that dictate the lives of women like Pei over the course of modern Chinese history.

Pei was in her mid-30s when she was hired to help my mother with household duties after my sister’s birth in Beijing, far away from her husband who still resided in her hometown in the country. My family stood in a position of privilege from the get-go: my mother was a part of the diminutive percentage of women who were able to afford a maid to aid with chores and child care and my father was among the smidgen of men who could afford never learning to drive, instead opting for drivers to take him to work and airports. Pei’s work consisted of shopping for groceries, cooking, cleaning, taking care of my baby sister and any other miscellaneous tasks around the house.

I can’t quite recall when I started seeing her signature old, pilling red sweater float by as she cooked, scrubbed and swept all over the house every day. Pei was a tall woman with broad shoulders. She had freckles and tan skin, and constantly wore her hair in a simple ponytail that I always assumed was for the purposes of her labor-intensive work. I don’t ever recall seeing her hands resting: they were either submerged in salt water, purging sand out of clams that would eventually end up as our dinner, or squeezing the cleaning solution out of a terry cloth to deep-clean a variety of surfaces around the house. As a result, her hands were wrinkled with dry patches. Juxtaposed with my mother’s pale and supple hands, nourished in L’Occitane hand cream and La Roche-Posay sunscreen, her hands invoked a slight sense of disgust in me. As an 11-year-old, I was just beginning to comprehend the fact that I was far more financially privileged than a lot of my peers who stood in awe at my mother’s pampered beauty and fashion, which I took great pride in. Therefore, I gradually began associating the polished feminine stillness demonstrated by my mother, who was scouted as an actress and model in her younger years, with desirability and associating rugged appearances with Pei’s infelicitous physical labor, which I had looked down upon. Unbeknownst to me at the time, despite being a full-fledged individual of her own, Pei’s upbringing, her socioeconomic status and work were all influenced by China’s history of misogyny and classist policies that prevented upward mobility. Based on this history, I try, now, to piece together parts of Pei’s life.

My mother and Pei perfectly exemplified the clash between newly imported “white” femininity coinciding with the economic boom at the end of the 20th century that ushered in a new age of capitalism and traditional rural Chinese femininity. In the 80’s, during Pei’s childhood and adolescence, billboards of double-eyelidded models with ghostly white skin and dyed chocolate brown hair gradually emerged in cityscapes, and the ancient gender role of women as the sole conductor of exhaustive household chores who needed to give birth to as many farm hands as possible persisted in the countryside.

The ever-popular folktale of the cowherd and the weaver girl perfectly illustrates the gender roles mapped out by thousands of years of Chinese history characterized by the division of work in an agricultural setting. For one, sex had always been a taboo subject, with feminine modesty being a much-praised virtue: according to this outdated cultural framework, the weaver girl was forced to accept the cowherd’s marriage proposal as he had seen her naked body as she bathed in the river. The weaver girl, despite her status as a literal goddess, took on domestic work, consisting of weaving, cooking, cleaning and, of course, child-rearing, birthing the cowherd, a mere mortal, two children. Unsurprisingly, regardless of the picture-perfect domestic bliss of the farmhand household, the weaver girl was punished for marrying a mortal and neglecting her divine tasks of cloud-weaving, forever destined to be separated from the rest of her family in heaven. To me, the folktale illustrates a concealed culturally misogynistic urge to punish women for men’s wrongdoings and an inability to balance domestic and work duties that translates in both urban and rural settings.

This cultural misogyny reflected in the folktale was certainly exacerbated by poverty and a population boom. Pei is but a grain of sand in a sea of hundreds of millions of women falling victim to the national ailment of women’s ambitions being suppressed due to misogyny and poverty. Unbeknownst to most, before the one-child policy was implemented in 1980, Chinese women were actually encouraged by Mao to have as many children as possible in an effort to expand the workforce and military. In fact, my four grandparents who were born in the 40’s shortly before Mao was elected into office had two, five, seven and eight siblings, respectively. Therefore, we can reasonably infer that as a result of Mao’s encouragement and a long-running cultural norm of birthing as many children as possible, Pei likely had several siblings.

Despite decades of unrest and cultural change that preceded the 80’s, the sentiment depicted in the folktale retained its cultural imprint; its misogyny passed through the stagnant poverty that still plagued Chinese society despite the rampant urbanization and economic boom that stemmed from a growing workforce from China’s skyrocketing population. This misogyny was especially prevalent in rural areas as agricultural work still overwhelmingly required physical labor designated for men. Thus, rural women were relegated to tasks akin to those of the weaver girl’s, without financial compensation and within the confines of the house or nearby areas.

In cities, by contrast women such as my mother were more likely to receive a high-quality education. They discovered newfound opportunities such as retail, factory and even corporate work that provided them some level of financial independence. By the late 1980s, the ratio of the average income of China’s richest 20% to poorest 80% had more than doubled since the late 1970s, from 2.5:1 to almost 6:1. In 1980, China’s rural per capita net income was a meager 191.33 yuan, which is around $161 in today’s USD. Assuming Pei’s family had a yearly income somewhere near that, there was certainly not enough money to finance all of her siblings’ educations. If her family did have enough money, it is not so farfetched to assume Pei’s parents had spent it on her brothers, as they were the designated “cowherds” of the family.

To make matters worse, even if Pei did receive an education, it would not have been enough to lay the foundation for her success later in life. In the early 1980s, just 60 to 70% of Chinese children made it through elementary school and continued onto middle school, and the figure was likely much lower in rural areas. Even more dishearteningly, education was few and far between back then, requiring children to hike great distances across China’s mountainous rural regions to enter a school house with little food, school supplies or other resources that facilitated learning. It was far more likely that a young girl like Pei would stay home to help her mother with household chores, instead of going through hell 250 days a year to pursue a relatively poor education if she was destined to be married off to a “cowherd” later on in life anyway.

Even if by some miracle Pei had made it to high school, the rigged rules of the Gaokao, China’s college entrance exam, would have likely prevented her from escaping poverty. Perhaps Pei, by some blessed silver lining, may have pushed through unimaginable difficulties to make it to college in another city. However, I know that in reality, this is highly unlikely due to the many inequities facing rural students. There is, of course, the obvious lack of high-quality education, poverty and pressures brought upon by Gaokao. As if rural students weren’t already at a disadvantage, the cutoff score to enter into universities is often higher for them than it is for local urban students in a gruesome act of institutionalized oppression. This is because, according to journalist Yiqin Fu, “universities located in Beijing will reserve more spots for students with Beijing hukou (residency);” thus, the lowest qualifying score for a Beijing-based test-taker may be vastly lower than the score required from a student taking the examination in rural areas. When you consider that wealthier Chinese families with more resources are better positioned to enlist tutoring assistance, preparation courses and a whole host of other investments designed to increase a student’s score, ’80s and present-day students residing in rural areas barely even had a fighting chance at achieving the same level of success as their urban counterparts.

Regardless of Pei’s educational status, China’s aforementioned Hukou policy restricts population flow from rural to urban areas. Workers like Pei, who look to move to larger cities like Beijing while being registered as residents in a rural area, need to meet educational and wealth requirements that many cannot meet. As a result, many like Pei are restricted to the status of “temporary” or “transitory” migrants by these discriminatory Hukou policies, forever forbidden from permanently moving themselves and their families to cities like Beijing and Shanghai with higher pay and better living conditions. Even if the migrants’ children obtain the same status as their parents and move to cities along with their parents, local governments have set up these barriers to prevent the children of migrant parents from accessing quality public education, continuing the generational curse bestowed upon their rural parents.

Without these later insights on China’s history of misogyny, educational and wealth inequality, exacerbated by oppressive migration policies, childhood me only ever saw Pei in relation to her service for my family: a mere unsophisticated annoyance who invaded my personal space with her relentless cleaning without even a shred of gratitude. I had no idea that my parents, having grown up in urban areas and having taken advantage of their higher education, booming factories and other emerging industries, had sliced a small slice from the pie that is China’s economic miracle to provide me with a privileged lifestyle. Pei, on the other hand, was never granted those opportunities given the circumstances of her birth.

Despite a long-standing Confucian cultural tradition of filial piety, which entails the Buddhist and Taoist tradition of generational respect for one’s seniors and elders, I never treated Pei with the level of adequate respect that she deserved. I had assumed a position of power as the sheltered and spoiled child of her employers, clueless to the hardships she had to endure in her life. The virtue of respecting elders was drilled into my head by my grandparents and during Confucius recitations every morning before class started, but was somehow thrown out of the window every time I came into contact with Pei. What I did not know was that my very enrollment at a prestigious elementary school was a privilege compared to what little education was available to Pei decades earlier. My arrogance over her had overpowered the respect and amiability that I held toward everybody who was significantly my senior.

In my mind, Pei was exempt from this virtue, despite demonstrating love and grace toward me, an elder’s duty outlined in the rule of filial piety. Informed by my privileged environment to position myself above everybody who is not a member of its exclusivity, I negated values of filial piety instilled in me when I interacted with Pei, with her country accent and worn-out clothes. I must confess that before she left our home shortly after the incident, I gained a sense of genuine respect for her, as she had finally stood her ground in candid anger similar to my parents and teachers who often disciplined me in the same manner as they were the generation that came before me.

A decade after Pei’s confrontation, I am glad she had put me in my place and I have a greater understanding of why my mistreatment of her had catapulted her rightful rage. After a lifetime of struggling through gender-, class- and policy-based oppression that restricted her pursuit of a better life, Pei’s anger became more understandable to me through the lens of my own privilege. The environment in which I grew up was the polar opposite of hers: my economic status afforded me more opportunities than prevailing misogyny would restrict. The prestigious schools I had attended had fantastic resources and facilities as I was born with a Beijing “Hukou,” and I had the chance to travel and see the world outside of China. And yet, I was blissfully unaware of the insurmountable privilege I was born into. Every unjustified rude glance or comment I made toward Pei must have felt like an unfeeling jab at the many obstacles she had to obliterate in life just to land a job as a live-in maid in a city like Beijing.

I will likely never know if our confrontation had influenced Pei’s decision to quit her job working for my parents, or if she had forgiven my cruel behaviors. I would like to think of her as the weaver girl in the folktale, born in turbulent times, unable to escape misogyny and therefore pre-destined to limited, “feminine” work, separated from her husband, only able to reunite with her family once in a blue moon. A few weeks ago, as I lay in bed contemplating my past, I suddenly remembered that Pei had a daughter. She is a few years my junior and likely to face “Gaokao” soon. Did she manage to score a Beijing “Hukou” to relieve some burden of excelling in the exam? Does she take care of her aging mother who is increasingly less able to perform domestic duties with the same rigor? I will likely never know, as a newly minted Asian American woman. Pei and I, two women with entirely different upbringings and born decades apart, are unlikely to cross paths again, but are forever tied together by our two sides of the same shared memories.

MiC Columnist Zoe Zhang can be reached at zoezhang@umich.edu.