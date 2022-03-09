Growing up, I never really understood how unorthodox my life was until my freshman year at the University of Michigan. To me, I had a pretty good life throughout my childhood. I was raised in a comfortable home with my parents and four siblings and I had an amazing group of friends. Most importantly, I excelled in school and I was often praised by my peers for being one of the most hardworking students in our grade. In my opinion, growing up was easy. But reflecting on my upbringing now, I realize that the only reason it was so easy for me to exceed all academic expectations was because I grew up in a community where the bar was so low. I’ve also come to realize that my community growing up was and remains so far removed from the United States at large.

I grew up in the Eastern Sunrise Manor neighborhood of Las Vegas. Vegas natives call it the East Side. Among the entire Las Vegas valley, my side of town ranks the lowest in high school graduation rates and highest in dropout rates. Only 11% of people residing in the East Side have a Bachelor’s degree or higher. In addition to poor education, the East Side has a crime rate that is 191% higher than the national average, making it the most dangerous area in the Valley.

The East Side is demographically composed of mostly Black and Hispanic populations. In my high school, about three-fourths of the students were Black and/or Hispanic. Many students’ parents only spoke Spanish, including mine, which made it infinitely easier for different Hispanic families to form meaningful relationships with one another. Although the East Side wasn’t the safest or academically the best, the racially homogenous communities made it easy for many families to see past the reality that their neighborhoods needed a lot of fixing.

Typically, when seniors graduate from my high school, they stay in Vegas and go to a community college or the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. If they want to leave home, most usually travel to Northern Nevada and go to the University of Nevada, Reno. In my senior year, only a handful of students went out of state. And when they did, it was mostly to neighboring states like Arizona or Utah. When I received my admission to the University of Michigan, everyone was so proud of me. Not only did people recognize that the University was quite prestigious, but much more deeply, it was a recognition of the fact that few, if any, had ever traveled so far away from home for college. My school’s seemingly underachieving academic status paired with my peers’ disinterest in leaving the community they had grown so fond of had rendered moving somewhere so far impractical.

In my acceptance email, I was made aware that I would need to start my collegiate studies in the middle of the summer as a participant in the Comprehensive Studies Program (CSP). Though the summer of my senior year was cut short, I couldn’t wait to arrive in Ann Arbor and explore the new place I would call home for the next four years. After all, prior to the CSP summer program, I had never been to Ann Arbor, and my only impression of the city was derived from nights spent binging YouTube campus tours.

Though I was never really given an explicit reason as to why I was selected to participate in the CSP summer program, I could tell it was most likely due to my first-generation and low socioeconomic status, as well as my underperforming high school. Many of my peers in CSP also had similar experiences which only brought us closer through our shared struggles. Nonetheless, I met some of my closest friends through that summer program and am forever grateful for having been selected as a participant.

As expected, Ann Arbor was extremely quiet during the summer and, to be honest, I loved it. The empty campus allowed my newfound friends and me to explore Ann Arbor in all of its beauty. I would often find myself taking random walks throughout the summer semester trying to take in as much of the city as possible. We all expected that, come fall semester, what we knew as tranquil Ann Arbor would become a buzzing city full of students rushing to classes.

After the CSP summer program ended and right before the fall term began, I was invited to attend a four-day welcome program for Latinx students called ALMA in Brooklyn, Mich. During ALMA, I had the chance to meet and bond with Latinx peers with whom I was easily able to resonate. ALMA made me feel like I was still back home in East Las Vegas.

During ALMA, we were randomly placed into groups of 12 that we referred to as our familias. One night during ALMA, my familia and I sat in pitch darkness and told the stories of our rough upbringings. Though it was difficult for some of us to recall the memories in which we felt our lowest, we eventually bonded over the fact we were financially and academically disadvantaged compared to the rest of the nation. Regardless, we were all proud as hell of our Latinx heritage. We also heard from speakers who reminded us that Latinx people made up a minority of students on campus. In fact, in the United States, approximately one in five college students identifies as Latinx. This was entirely new to me. After all, I grew up in a predominantly Black and brown neighborhood, I participated in the CSP summer program that was full of students just like me and at ALMA, I was surrounded by solely Latinx students that reminded me so much of home.

As ALMA came to an end, my peers and I realized that it was finally time to make our way to Ann Arbor. We expected the campus to be roaring with exhilaration as other students began to move into their dorms. What we failed to expect was how overwhelmingly white the University was.

I can still vividly remember driving into Ann Arbor after ALMA. Like myself, a lot of my peers had not seen campus during the active school year. As we were making our way up State Street, our bus full of Latinx students singing Bad Bunny’s “Callaíta,” laughing at pictures from ALMA and conversing about what we were hoping the next four years would look like, quickly went mute. Immediately, we all looked out the bus windows and were stunned by what we saw. Though quite mundane in hindsight, at every angle we turned, we saw swarms of students walking around clutching onto red solo cups dancing to techno music booming from their massive JBL speakers that seemed to throttle the window panes of our bus. The melodies of Steve Aoki’s “Pursuit of Happiness” mix and “Callaíta” intertwined into a chaotic sound, numbing my mind to the glaring image of pure decadency outside. We saw many shirtless white men in shades and clusters of white women all wearing the same jean short and white top combo. The men paid no mind to their liquor dancing around the rims of their solo cups as they moved their bodies around with little rhythm, fearless to the possibility of some droplets seeping into their expensive watches. The female partygoers were drenched in sweat with strands of hair entangled on their necks and shoulders around their Tiffany necklaces.

Someone in my bus had clicked off the power button to our Bose Mini SoundLink, and suddenly, it was as if the atmosphere in the bus had frozen. We all directed our view out of the bus windows to the slew of festivities taking place outside. Of course, we were no strangers to partying ourselves. However, I truly got the sense that Greek lifers understood their inherent position of dominance on this campus as they raged on without a single care in the world for students who were just moving in or anyone who could be sensitive to the 5,000-decibel noise they were emitting within a 10-mile radius. Who was going to check them? After all, all of this reckless day-partying upon returning to the University was for the traditional sake of greek lifers being back on campus: their white fathers did so when they returned to University, so did their white grandfathers and even their white great-grandfathers.

The very end of the bus ride became a racial safari of sorts. We were the zoo-goers and they were the party animals — but with reversed power dynamics. As we stared wide-eyed at the drunken and dazed white majority who were experiencing nothing but alcohol and drug-fueled bliss, reality set in. I was no longer the model student from Sunrise Manor but some ostracized entity caught up in the mix of white norms — white college culture, to be specific. Surely, I was no newcomer to the type of music that was playing. In fact, whenever I’d go to an East Side party in Las Vegas, DJs would play similar mixes that would make us bounce in harmony. The only difference now was that instead of being immersed in a crowd of other Hispanic people like me, I now felt like a wall-flower who had no business meshing myself with these frat boys and sorority girls.

My life on the East Side retrospectively was embedded in one of the many bubbles composed of Latinx immigrants and their children who came across the border in hopes of a higher quality of life. That bus ride into Ann Arbor served as a wake-up call for the white status quo and the presence of people whose ancestors have already achieved what my parents had longed for. Their descendants are now basking shamelessly in the privileged and generational wealth their whiteness affords them. Though my parents came to this country in hopes of breaking out of the monotony of poverty they have endured their entire lives, they have been burdened with systemic barriers that make it significantly more difficult for them to chase after the American Dream.

An overpowering pessimism overcame me: “Do I belong at the University of Michigan?” I asked myself. Growing up in a homogeneous community had rendered me oblivious and shielded me from experiencing the real world that is overrun by the likes of people like the ones present at those house parties. Participating in both the CSP summer program and ALMA gave me the false hope of a vibrant and large community of like-minded Latinx students. In reality, that community is overcome by the white majority and nowhere to be found on walks to classes, weekend excursions and even many of my extracurriculars. Although I am sure my white counterparts had encountered a Mexican sometime during their vacations to Cancun or Puerto Vallarta, I had never been surrounded by the true whiteness that dominates universities in the United States until I arrived at the University of Michigan.

To this day, I am still learning to immerse myself into the white demographic makeup of the United States. As a student at the Ford School of Public Policy –– a school that claims to be uber progressive –– I can’t help but feel that, with three-fourths of the students being white, it is a far cry from what the egotistical Public Policy school claims itself to be. The reality is that I am at a disadvantage compared to my white counterparts whose connections and upbringings have allowed them to immerse themselves into the heavily competitive field of public policy. I sometimes feel as if I am invading a space that was historically created for people that are not like me. At the same time, I am positively influencing a field that was not established by and for me and my people.

I am slowly but surely separating my identity from my potential career. Though this is an uphill battle that I will continue to fight with every fiber of my soul until I get to where I want to be, I have also learned the importance of giving myself leeway when it comes to my accomplishments. I hope that whoever is reading this, whether you are Chicano or not, is enlightened and empowered through my experience to believe that, no matter the struggles of your origins, you have been deemed worthy of a seat at the table. While our lack of advantage — whether it be wealth, neighborhood safety or good education — our experiences will not determine our endpoints. We must never let our roots limit us, but we cannot forget them either. Despite the adversity I faced growing up, I would not change a thing, and I hope that you would not change anything about your upbringing either. If reincarnation were true and I am once again a soul awaiting its arrival on this earth, despite being given the variety of possibilities of who I could be, still I would have chosen to be born as that same nerdy little boy to Mr. and Mrs. Peña in the East Side of Las Vegas.

