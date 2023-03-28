Born under the horrors of French colonial rule in Martinique and hardened through the crucible of the Algerian Revolution, Frantz Fanon used his brilliant mind to find the words to frame the horrors of colonization in a global context. His works were foundational to the creation of the field of postcolonial studies, the field I have dedicated my life to unraveling. The lines written in italics are a part of a quote from Fanon’s magnum opus “Black Skins, White Masks,” written to describe his relationship with the identity of Blackness. I have decided to weave my thoughts, my life story, in between his lines. I am black; But this identity has been stolen from me. Looking down at my tanned, broken, tattered, bleeding skin- My color tells a story of tears. I am in total fusion with the world, My heart fills with joy when I am far from everything I have ever known. Am I running? Or am I finding who I really am? At the far corners of the earth– The dusty roads of ancient Asia Minor, the crowded alleys of Tokyo, I build a castle of miles to hide behind. in sympathetic affinity with the earth, My life is one I strive to live in the service of others. I take up arms to fight alongside those wrestling, yearning to live. The book, the pen, the paints, All are in my arsenal to fight for a day of freedom I know I will never see. losing my id in the heart of the cosmos — Who am I in this place? I find myself in the land of the unknown but familiar, Surrounded by thousands of pale-skinned humans who represent bliss, ignorance, complacency. I don’t belong here. and the white man, Oh, the white man. The white man represents what I have been forced, conditioned to call my home, Born into a life I immediately knew is not mine. The white man knows nothing of my struggle, Nothing of the struggles of humanity, And thus nothing of my life, my passion, my “impossible” goals. however intelligent he may be, The trees turn a beautiful array of colors in the Ann Arbor November. I am a leaf, My passion flows through my color, full of hue and melanin because I am dying. The leaves here fight to survive, to hold their own in this hostile, cold city. Come December the last leaves finally fall, Giving way to the desolate, white winter to come. white. is incapable of understanding Louis Armstrong or songs from the Congo. I sing. In my death I sing. I praise my life, I honor and serve the lives of the forgotten across the world. I sing but I also scream, Scream into the white noise that never echoes back. I never let it consume me. I am a dot of color lost in a cacophony of self-interest, The status quo forgets my name. I am black, not because of a curse, Five letters. My identity. Stolen from me by my own home. I was taught it really was a curse, When you grow up alone your impulse is to decay into the earth that gave you life. I didn’t die. I lived, I made my radiant existence a mosaic of resistance, And I took up the sword to fight for my own freedoms. but because my skin has been able to capture all the cosmic effluvia. The stars have always excited me. I lay on a foreign beach staring at their beauty, I scream at them in desperation when there’s nothing else I can do, I am forever alone, Fighting, With the world on my shoulders. Would Atlas have it any other way? The stars give me hope when no one else will. When the night fades, When the reactionary world pushes me into the sea of white invisibility, I remember, I am truly a drop of sun under the earth. MiC Columnist Joseph Fisher can be reached at joefish@umich.edu.