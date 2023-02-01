Akash Dewan / MiC

The bulk of this project lives on the Black Hair Series website, developed by Eric Lau, which we encourage you all to explore.

Omar Elrashid (he/him) Senior – Ross School of Business – East Lansing, MI, Born in Sudan

Tell me about your hair journey.

“When I was younger and starting out, I had really short hair,” Elrashid said. “It was really straight. I don’t think I was at the point of hair development where you could see the curls yet. As I got older and let my hair grow out a little, you could start seeing the curls coming out and becoming a little more defined. In sophomore year of college, my hair was at its maximum length. It was really, really curly, and that was the point where my hair was the nicest but it took a long time to take care of, like in the shower detangling it, and having to wear something over it when I would go to sleep. The last couple years I’ve had it at medium length with a taper on the side because it’s a little bit easier to take care of and I feel like it’s a little more of a versatile look.”

How do your skin tone and hair texture inform your sense of self?

Elrashid stated that he loves his skin tone and hairstyle and feels it’s unique. “Usually people who are as dark as me don’t tend to have, like, curly hair so I feel like sometimes people kinda look at me and are like ‘what are you?’ ” Elrashid said. He said people question where he’s from. Being from Sudan and having that Arab heritage as well, Elrashid feels it’s a really cool place to be from, even though sometimes he has to explain himself to people.

How do the politics of identity (skin color, race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, religion, etc) and desire inform how you perceive your hair, and how might we transcend these imposing detriments?

Elrashid’s most pertinent identities are his race, ethnicity and religion which he said he believes all to be related in some way. “Being a Black man in America, some people will look at my hair and my facial features and question where I’m from,” he said. “When people catch me speak Arabic, they’ll have a weird reaction because I’m Black. That also ties in with religion. I’m a proud Muslim, but people might not often see that first glance.”

What does it mean to be virtuous with your hair?

Elrashid focuses on cultivating a sense of patience with his hair, not having to force any specific hairstyle and letting it grow into itself. He also said he tries to incorporate kindness, stating that, “sometimes people are like ‘oh, your hair is so nice,‘ and you know the classic ‘can I touch it?’ A lot of times, it’ll just be curiosity about how it looks and how it feels. For me, I’m like happy to let them do it.”

Why might we compare our hair to others, and how can we collectively move away from this compulsion to contrast?

Elrashid said he believes this new technological innovation has made everything more accessible, but he also said he feels as if in this era people are more apt to force a hairstyle they’ve seen on apps like TikTok. “Back then, when technology wasn’t such a big thing, there was more of a natural look and more of a sense of pride with people’s natural hair compared to now,” he said. Elrashid said he feels people should stay true to their roots and take pride in them.

What is healthy (Black) hair care? Why should we or should we care about our hair?

“I think what can be considered healthy Black hair is really variable and depends on that specific person, their type of hair and their age,” Elrashid said. “I think it’s more mental in terms of dedicating time and effort to the relationship one has with their hair and having a consistent pattern or routine, having a sense of respect for it. As soon as you start to lose that respect that’s when you start to not care and that’s when you can see people’s hair diminish along with their sense of pride.” Elrashid said he feels as if our hair is just as important as our face, our skin tone and other bodily features: “It’s one of the first things people notice. It shows how much you respect yourself in the way you take care of your hair. It’s really important to be proud of your hair and help others do the same.”

Anne-Marie Atanga (she/her) Sophomore – Voice Performance and Neuroscience – Flint, MI

Tell me about your hair journey.

Atanga’s family is from Cameroon and she has visited often. She spoke about how girls in Cameroon shave their head, while the women in the 2010s would perm their hair. She recounted one experience of being asked by family in Cameroon why she didn’t put oil or “relaxer” in her hair when visiting. During the natural hair movement in 2010s, she would don high puffs and twist outs, being “obsessed with growing (her) natural hair.” Atanga had her natural hair in twists in high school and then in college began wearing braids and passion twists. Before entering college, Atanga never used to have any extensions but has since started wearing them more often. She recounted discussing her first hairstyle with her mom — a kinky straight sew-in — which she opted for in order to be taken more seriously, noting some hairstyles could be perceived as unprofessional. Later on, she decided to opt for 18-inch natural twists.

Do you have a nighttime ritual or morning ritual for your hair? Does anything ever complicate these rituals? What happens or how do you feel when these rituals are disrupted?

Atanga oils her scalp before bed every night, then puts a bonnet on. She also washes it every week. She discussed how an opera show disrupted her ritual where she felt compelled to take her braids out for the piece. Atanga said she believes dealing with natural hair in college is a lot of work.

How do your own hair(styles) and perceptions of Black hair fit into your own broader ideals of beauty?

Atanga said she believes her hair completes her outfit. She tries to wear clothing that will compliment her hair, since she spends a lot of time getting it installed. She exemplified that for the Voice Program, she’ll typically put her hair in a bun which she’ll accentuate with pearls or a monochrome dress.

How do your skin tone and hair texture inform your sense of self?

“I’ve always been appreciative of the type of hair I have which is 4C, cause at the end of day it really is very versatile,” Atanga said. “If I want straight hair I can put heat (on) it and have straight hair, if I want braids I can get braids because my hair is strong enough to hold and maintain (them). I’m always appreciative of the variety of things I can do with my hair. And I don’t know what’d I do if I didn’t have that flexibility.” Atanga said she believes her hair is pretty dark in relation to her skin tone — she said she’d expect herself to have a more brown color. Her last hairstyle was a T27 or T30 color, which she felt complimented her skin color much more. She said she feels like she is often perceived in a dark way, feeling like darker hair can have a more intimidating vibe. She said people come up to her and give her more compliments when her hair is brown, but now that her hair is blacker, she hasn’t received as many compliments.

How do the politics of identity (skin color, race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, etc) and the politics of desire inform how you perceive your hair (and Black hair in general) and how might we transcend these imposing detriments? (On campus and in the world)

Atanga always views her hair with appreciation and gratitude, yet remains aware of how her overall presence might come across to others. She seeks to find ways to not seem aggressive or mean considering the stereotypes about Black women, being conscious about how she’s sitting, how her face looks or how her hair looks in a group of predominantly white people in order to avoid being perceived negatively. Atanga said she believes representation and cultural awareness are necessary in order for us to push back against these stereotype threats yet maintains it is difficult for people to not look at somebody and come up with judgements based on what we see due to how we’ve been conditioned.

What are some hair vices you are aware of or find yourself apprehended by?

“It is so easy to be envious of natural hair girls who have hair that is so long, thick, and beautiful,” Atanga said. “But then you realize the amount of time they spend into their hair shows in the outcome. And I have to be real with myself. Am I willing to do the co-wash and faux-wash day routine and all that? No… So I do decide to be happy with the hair that I have, which I am. So instead of being envious, being encouraging of the other girls ‘cause they worked for it.”

How has our increasingly globalizing and technological world impacted your hairstyles or perceptions of Black hair? What are the affordances and drawbacks of Black hair operating under late-stage industrial capitalism?

Atanga said she believes there are good and bad parts to this technological innovation. She said that it has allowed people all over the world to take care of their natural hair in a way they didn’t before. She explained, “All the people in Cameroon making fun of me in the 2010s, they’re all natural now.” Atanga discussed how celebrities are also wearing their natural hair more often now as well, pointing to the globalizing nature of the movement. She brought up the drawbacks of how natural hair products are often owned by companies with white CEOs.

What is healthy (Black) hair care? Why should we or should we care about our hair?

“What constitutes healthy depends on the person,” Atanga said. “There was a time when everybody was getting perms, now everybody has natural hair, now again, people are starting to shifting toward perms … but I think it really just depends. If you can have your hair in a way that feels comfortable and you’re taking care of it in a way that you want to and not how society tells you, then that’s what’s healthy. Not everybody can do what’s trendy or what’s happening now based on their circumstance. Nobody should be judged for wearing their hair a certain way.”

Myles Mathews (he/him) Sophomore – BFA Acting – Bloomfield Hills, MI

Tell me about your hair journey.

“Growing up I always had my hair short,” Mathews said. “I never really thought about my hair til COVID-19 hit. During that time I started growing out my hair. And during that time a woman came up to me and she was like ‘you should really cut your hair, it’s starting to get shaggy, and dirty.’ And so I started to look into what I needed to do with my hair. And started to look into YouTube videos and really figure out what products I needed and then I started to obsess. I was in this weird research period. Then I realized, going into my senior year of high school during COVID-19 … being mixed I have three different textures of hair. The front of my head is like a good mix of white and Black where this very top part is thick and coarse and horribly hard to break through, and then the back is just like pin straight. Every time I shower, every time I do my hair I have to cater to those things quite differently.” Mathews explained a friend of his senior year recommended he get braids, prompting him to try new hairstyles. In college, he said he felt compelled to get locs, which also helped him embrace the idea of having more diverse hairstyles. In 2022, he decided to try box braids, originally getting them for the University’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance production Moscow, Moscow, Moscow, Moscow, Moscow, Moscow. He discussed how getting box braids allowed him to show off his identity in a predominantly white cast. On campus, Mathews explained it took him a hot minute to proudly wear his hairstyles, but then once he was able to — it felt like a form of empowerment. “Being at a PWI we have the ability to educate others who may come from more close-minded backgrounds,” he said. “So I think it’s also a way of educating others at institutions that’s still really open to learning.”

What are the most significant factors in choosing your next hairstyle?

“It is really hard to move with jumbo box braids so I usually have it in a bun,” he said. “Your center of gravity completely shifts when you have that much hair and put it in a bun. It all comes down to since. I really like to dance, it’s been in my life for awhile, and having that additive form of expression does affect you in ways. But when I don’t have braids in it take me a lot more time to wash, and to style, and detangle. It’s also expensive, I have to break it down and explain to my parents like, ‘Hey, I know these braids are $400 but we’re actually saving money because then I’m not having to buy all these products for two months, not having to use water not having to use this, not having to do that.’ Essentially I’m only spending $3 a day on my hair when usually if I had my natural hair it might be like $10-15. There’s pros and cons to each (style) in my opinion.”

Do you have a nighttime ritual or morning ritual for your hair? Does anything ever complicate these rituals? What happens or how do you feel when these rituals are disrupted?

Mathews discussed how having white roommates affects his routine, being apprehensive of having his hair wrapped in front of his white peers in his white space. “I know they don’t give a damn about what’s on my head, but it’s something about me being perceived as like … ‘oh he’s the Black one of the house,’ that sometimes makes me feel uncomfortable,” he said.

How do your skin tone and hair texture inform your sense of self?

“At the end of the day your hair is your hair,” Mathews said. “There are certain styles I can’t do based on my skin tone.” He referenced how there’s certain styles Zendaya will do that he claims he’s never seen before on a light skin woman. He said he thinks skin tone and hair texture often coincide but don’t always complement each other in that hair can be manipulated whereas skin tone remains the same.

How do the politics of identity and the politics of desire inform how you perceive your hair (and Black hair in general) and how might we transcend these imposing detriments? (On campus and in the world)

“I think my sexuality informs a lot of how I perceive my hair,” Mathews said. “I personally feel as if I attract certain men based on what hairstyle I have.” Mathews said he feels as with natural hair, men perceive him as more gentle and boy-like, fragile and soft. He explained he received more compliments from white women specifically with his braids whereas with his locs people were dead silent. He said he believes with Black people specifically, he doesn’t think too much about how differently he’ll be perceived, but does feel as if his style affects how other people from other cultures may perceive or desire him. In thinking about how we transcend these detriments, Mathews said, “We really can’t care what others think. I get into these deep ruts of ‘oh, will this guy like me if I have this hair or this hair?’ I need to be comfortable with who I am as a human being. And that’s what gonna shine through rather than my hair.”

What is the relationship between your hair and spirituality? Or do you have any thoughts on the connection between Black hair and Spirit in general?

“I think it goes back to these different African gods, and the ways we see Oya and Oshu and Papa Legba in certain cultures,” Mathews said. “Though I’m not deeply well versed in African spirits, I do relate them to masculine, feminine energies that have higher power. Sometimes I feel hair can be otherworldly, coming from a different world not so focused on the either/or. It’s essence is truly divine.”

How has our increasingly globalizing, technological world impacted your hairstyles or perceptions of Black hair? What are the affordances and drawbacks of Black hair operating under late-stage industrial capitalism in the 21st Century?

“I think it has a lot of positives,” Mathews said. “I personally got my hair influence from Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok, whether it’s following accounts of hair braiders or celebrities or just looking at magazines. I think it’s positive because we can get inspiration, but then we also start to hold our hair to such high standards because of it. Social media leads to this idea of perfection. Everything has to be neat, tidy and clean, or purposefully not neat, tidy or clean. If it’s not the right messy, it’s not desirable.”

What does it mean to take care of your hair? What is healthy (Black) hair care? Why should we or should we care about our hair?

“To me (hair-care is) a form of self-care, meditation, relaxation and processing of what happens in the day,” Mathews said. “I think healthy Black hair care depends on the texture and what works for you. For me personally, it’s washing my hair once a week, trying to always detangle it, and also just giving it the things it needs. A lot of Black hair is very coarse and dry and can lead to breakage. So using specific oils and serums. Especially in the winter, hair can get really dry and brittle … we should care for our hair because when thinking about those who came before us. Our ancestors didn’t have the tools we do now. So I’m not just wearing it on behalf of myself but for those who came before me. For Black people specifically, it’s a way of rejoicing in the possibilities within hair.”

Kendall Grayson (she/her) Junior – Psychology – Southfield, MI

Tell me about your hair journey.

“I was natural for most of my childhood but my mom would straighten my hair for special events and stuff,” she said. “Why Mom had to learn how to do my hair cause she’s white, but she did a good job. My hair always looked really cute as a kid. Cute little piggies and an odd number of pony-tails on my head. In middle school I wanted to straighten my hair all the time cause I was around a lot of white people and I wasn’t comfortable standing out in any way. I didn’t really know how to do it when it was curly. If it was curly it was usually like curly or in a bun. Going into freshman year, I was like ‘damn, my hair’s dead.’ So I decided to go cold turkey and stopped putting any heat on it, and I looked a hot mess for like two years cause I was transitioning so my hair was not one pattern at all. Half of it was dead but the new growth looked fine.” Grayson cut a lot of her hair off until junior year of high school where her curls started doing what they were supposed to again. She explained she hasn’t put heat on her hair since then. Upon entering college, Grayson asserts she feels more in tuned with her hair than before. “It used to be hassle, something I didn’t want to deal with, but now I’m proud of it,” she said. “It’s become more something that’s aligned with me and who I am as a person.” She got braids for the first time last winter, and despite her hesitancy due to her mixed background, felt beautiful and empowered by them.

What are the most significant factors in choosing your next hairstyle?

“Time and energy are definitely the most impactful factors for me,” Grayson said. “I typically do wash-and-go’s but I just let it air dry. I try to do that once a week but whether that gets done is dependent on the time I have or energy I have. I don’t do sports or stuff anymore really so I can wear my hair however I want each day. When going out in the weekends I definitely want my hair to look nice so I might wanna have it more full and down. Like ‘Day 2 hair.’ Not just done cause it’s a little flatter, but giving my curls sometime to get somebody.” That is when she describes feeling most like herself.

Do you have a nighttime ritual or morning ritual for your hair? What happens or how do you feel when this is disrupted?’

“At nighttime, I have these silk scrunchies, like the most stretched-out ones I use for my bonnet,” she said. “I just put it up in like a loose ponytail on top of my head and then I put my bonnet on. In the morning, I take my bonnet off, take it out of the scrunchie, shake it, so it falls where it needs to. And then usually when I’m wearing it down put mackerel oil in my hair.” When disrupted, Grayson feels like a hot mess. If she’s slept without a bonnet she finds some alternative to put it and protect it.

How do your skin tone and hair texture inform your sense of self?

“My skin tone and my hair is what makes me Black,” she said. “My facial features don’t necessarily reflect all Black features, so I feel like having curly hair and melanin is what makes me identify as being Black.” Grayson said she is glad she has this sense of connection to her Blackness, especially coming from mixed heritage.

How do the politics of identity and desire inform how you perceive your hair, and how might we transcend their imposing detriments?

Grayson said she feels she has a lot of privilege with her hair being perceived as light-skin by the world. “I have very desirable curls I feel like,” she said. “When you see curly hair, it is often my curl pattern or looser. I’m aware that I’m privileged in that aspect.” Grayson said she believes that the desires society holds does not reflect what is truly beautiful. “We should radically accept that you don’t need or should even want to be desired by society at all times,” she said.

What is the relationship between your hair and spirituality? Or do you have any thoughts on the connection between Black hair and Spirit in general?

As a spiritual but non-religious person, Grayson said she believes that, “hair has a lot of energy. It can express a lot of power in a person. I feel very connected to my hair and its energy. I feel like it has its own energy that I interact with. It’s not just something dead that’s on my head. It has a life of its own, and has the ability to communicate how I’m feeling.”

What does it mean to be virtuous with your hair?

“My hair teaches me a lot about my own virtues,” Grayson said. “It requires a lot of patience. It requires humility at times. If it’s not presenting in the way I want to I have to understand that. I can have a bad hair day and not be anything lesser. It’s definitely required me to give myself a lot of self-love. Even if I don’t have the time and energy to do my hair, it’s still lovely.”

How has our increasingly globalizing, technological world impacted your hairstyles or perceptions of Black hair? What are the affordances and drawbacks of Black hair?

“I learned how to do my hair through YouTube,” Grayson said. “I think that was a great benefit. I didn’t have the resources or representation around me. My hair is different from my mother’s, different from my Black grandmother’s, so I had to turn to my own resources to figure out what my hair needed. The internet was a great place for me to broaden my reach and view people who had similar hair types as me. At the same time I think there’s a sense of loss of the personal connection Black hair has historically had when it’s all digitized. I think there’s a lot of value in learning to do your hair directly from somebody and having that cultural connection in person rather than watching a random person online. I think there’s benefits but there’s also drawbacks.” Grayson explained that a lot of the influence she gets for hairstyles are from TikTok, which she believes is great inspiration. She said she wants to get these braids in copper color next, which she discovered on the app. She said she feels it is fun to explore styles she might not see immediately around her. “I also think the hair industry, the curl product industry, is picking up, which also creates room for people to create these ridiculously expensive products when really the core of what Black hair needs is natural, nourishing products (coconut oil, cocoa butter) which shouldn’t be that expensive,” she said.

Choose an excerpt from Hair Story and note a remarkable passage or quote that resonates with or interests you.

From Chapter 6: Explaining Black Hair Culture, “talking about the language a lot of Black children associated with Black hair,” she said. “It said ‘the loaded adjectives good and bad are already in the air.’ I think the idea of good and bad hair has caused a lot of personal dissonance in me. I was always told I had good hair growing up, which as a kid I loved, but as I’ve grown older, I’ve realized the weight of that. I acknowledge my hair is easier to deal with but I don’t want to be labeled as having good hair because I feel like that puts me in opposition to what might be viewed as bad … it’s a complicated relationship.”

What is healthy (Black) hair care? Why should we or should we care about our hair?

“I think healthy Black hair is a lot of things,” Grayson said. “It’s taking care of your hair in the way it needs, which varies greatly depending on the type of hair you have, depending on porosity and all that. Ultimately, giving it the nutrients it needs. The rest it needs. Not constantly manipulating it. Putting it in protective hairstyles is great for health, letting it exist and be. Giving your hair the love that it needs, listening, and being responsive to it. We should care about our hair because it’s a part of us. It can say a lot about you, so the care you give to it can reflect that as well. But also give yourself Grace. Take care of it but don’t put too much pressure on yourself. I also think we’re at a privileged point in history compared to our ancestors. Not everyone had the privilege to wear their hair freely, and take care of it, and style it the way they would like to, so I feel like we should really take advantage of having that ability to do so for those who couldn’t.”

