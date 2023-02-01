Akash Dewan / MiC

The bulk of this project lives on the Black Hair Series website, developed by Eric Lau, which we encourage you all to explore.

Trenton Michael (any pronouns) Fifth Year – Computer Science (LSA) – Jackson, MI

Akash Dewan/MiC Udoka Nwansi/MiC

Tell me about your hair journey.

“When I was about 15/16 years old I got really into social justice and pro-Black politics,” Michael said. “I would say that I had a lot of Black pride going on. Not only a lot of Black pride but as a mixed person a lot of analysis to make about society. I had been growing an afro for so long and wanted to experiment with other Black hairstyles.”

For Michael, getting locs was not only about taking pride in their natural hair but was also just a fun experience in general. They kept growing them since it was easier to maintain than an afro, stating that the locs helped them feel more connected to nature and their body. “The four freeform locs all formed themselves,” they said. “They’re kinda like wicks, a popular Florida hairstyle. A lot of the hair journey was not really trying to guide my hair but more so just seeing what it does. Riding these waves has been a deeply spiritual journey.” Michael said they think the association of locs with the Rasta is a racist stereotype but does feel as if there is a huge spiritual aspect to growing his hair, not just as a Black person but as a human. They discussed how while spending some time in Atlanta during COVID-19, they saw more Black guys that looked like them than they had ever seen in their life. They explained in Atlanta, nearly everybody was wearing their hair naturally. Their time there helped them see their locs as an outward expression of their pride, having felt like they blended in there.

Michael said that as their hair has gotten longer and messier in college, they’ve noticed how it’s affected people’s perception of them. They recounted an experience of being mistaken for homeless on the streets of Ann Arbor. “I think my appearance, being older, having a different hairstyle, and dressing funny — sometimes people tend to be strange about that,” Michael said. “Or on the total flip side, some people are fascinated by it.”

Michael said they believe their hair has made them really recognizable. They also discussed their family’s feelings about their hair claiming. “My mom has had serious anxiety about me growing out my hair like this and she’s expressed that to me before,” Michael said. “She’s like ‘I don’t want people to discriminate against you, I don’t want people to look down on you.’ My grandpa will just message me and say ‘it’s time for you to get a haircut.’ But I like the hair, I think it’s beautiful, I don’t think there’s anything unprofessional or immature about it. This is just the way it grows out of my head.” Ultimately, Michael refuses to moderate their appearance for mainstream, white society.

Do you have a nighttime ritual or morning ritual for your hair? What happens or how do you feel when this is disrupted?

Michael said they don’t have a regular ritual but washes their hair occasionally to keep their scalp clean. “Messing with the locs too much can really interfere with the chemistry that holds them together,” they said. “But I do a deep clean, which can be pretty relaxing.” When it’s a typical school day, they don’t do too much besides get up, move their hair out of their face, find something to hold it up with and then go about their day.

How does your hair fit into your own broader ideals of beauty?

“I’m an artist,” Michael said. “I like to experiment with different themes and aesthetics. After growing out a ‘fro for so many years, (I was) motivated to have long locs because I never had hair that (grew) down. I could do things I’ve never necessarily been able to do with a ‘fro. The ability to be creative with my hair extends from that.” Michael said they like putting decorations in their hair like wrapped beads and yarn, which they feel allows them to express their artistic nature. “I also just enjoy the asymmetrical, chaotic nature of my hair because I think it speaks to how my personality is at times and I think that’s really fun,” they said.

How do your skin tone and hair texture inform your sense of self?

“I’ve always tried to be aware of colorism regardless of the fact that I’m of medium complexion,” Michael said. “And regardless of the fact that I’m half-Black and a quarter white and quarter Filipino. It is really my hair and skin tone that inform my sense of identity as a Black person … as opposed to (identifying as) a Blasian person or a mixed person.” Michael claimed they are getting in touch with their Filipino identity by learning to speak Tagalog, as well as making connections with other Filipino people, but still strives to be honest with their perception of self as a Black person. “Even though I do have history connecting back to Germany and Scotland as well, I’d say that it really is my skin and my hair and the culture I was more exposed to growing up that has me self-identifying as a Black person,” they said.

How do the politics of identity and desire inform how you perceive your hair, and how might we transcend their imposing detriments?

Michael asserts they tend to analyze everything from an intersectional lens. “When we talk about intersectionality, that’s when me being mixed comes into account,” they said. “I have a very Black hairstyle and I’m Black as hell, but if you do observe my face there are Filipino features. I have the cheekbones, the low Asian bridge, there’s also some Caucasian features I’m sure if you really looked (at me). I think when it comes to race and what my identity is perceived as when it comes to my hair, it often becomes oversimplified. A lot of people don’t know that I’m mixed.”

Going into computer science, Michael expressed their desire to subvert the ideal that you have to be white or whitened to be professional. “I’d wear my locs at a concert. I’d wear my locs if I was the CEO of Apple,” they said. Michael stated that contrasting the beauty standards of wealthy, white people has made them view their hair as an act of subversion and defiance against white supremacist notions and institutions in culture. “I think the widespread old money here really affects people’s attitude about life, school, money, race, politics, everything,” they said.

What is the relationship between your hair and spirituality? Or do you have any thoughts on the connection between Black hair and Spirit in general?

Michael said they believe society often relates beauty to hair regardless of gender or formation of existence. They said that “whiteness was so worshiped, pedestalized and normalized for so many generations, I feel like … if you wanna relax your hair or get a wig, do what you want I support that and love that for you. (But) I think it’s unfair a lot of people in our society feel social pressures to not grow their natural hair. Your own hair is a very natural way of exploring your own beauty and appearance.”

On a spiritual level, Michael said they believe letting your hair grow how it grows out of your head is not only fun but allows you to cultivate a natural relationship with everything by “letting things take their course and enjoying the ride of the wave.”

What does it mean to be virtuous with your hair?

Michael questioned the word choice of “virtuous,” citing there is a lot of social pressures for Black people and their hair that white people don’t understand. “I think it helps to not see virtuous as right or wrong but something that is self-serving,” they said. “Doing what you want to do with your appearance as it relates to expressing who you are … there’s a lot to gain from wearing your hair the way you love as opposed to how you feel pressured to do. But obviously, that’s easier said than done.”

How has our increasingly globalizing and technological world impacted your hairstyles or perceptions of Black hair? What are the affordances and drawbacks of Black hair operating under late-stage industrial capitalism in the 21st Century?

Michael said they believe beauty standards play a big role in this technological era because there are so many things now that are visual by default. “We live in this era where despite there still being massive issues with racism, especially here in the United States, there are still considerable amounts of people who don’t want things to be this way,” they said. “On one side there’s this boost of diversity — ‘let’s put a really Black-looking Black guy on the front of things’ — sometimes I think in the modern day we see a lot of tokenism. On the other hand, it just gets so oversimplified.” Michael said that “capitalism is trying to sell the concept of Blackness back to everybody else.” They said they feel like a lot of critics of capitalism become silent when they see visual representation, ignoring other atrocities and immoral acts of companies.

What is healthy (Black) hair care? Why should we or should we care about our hair?

“I think our hair is naturally dry so keeping it moist is important,” they said. “Especially if you live in Michigan where the cold is gonna get you every year. Something about moisture is so spiritual. Like the moisturization of hair. The act of moisturizing your hair and feeling it be more fluffy, full, and voluminous.” Michael said he feels as if even when their locs are messy and imperfections are exposed, they still have love for them. They maintain that healthy Black hair care is just about being comfortable and secure in who you are at the end of the day.

Eve Taylor (she/her) Senior – Ross School of Business – Chicago, IL

Akash Dewan/MiC

Tell me about your hair journey.

Growing up, her hair was either in a ponytail done by her father or flat-ironed by her mother. Taylor had no idea how to take care of her own hair until she got introduced to Youtube around eighth grade. “That’s when the magic started happening for me,” she said. “I was able to own my curls and get products that actually made me look and feel good.” She’s been natural since then, only flat-ironing her hair once or twice a year. Upon entering college, being on campus has compelled Taylor to give more time to her hair. Her hair has gotten longer, fuller and healthier. She’s dyed her hair a lot in college, and explained that dyed hair needs a lot more attention since it strips your hair strand, making it thinner and a lot less protected, requiring more moisture and deep conditioning plus trimming of the ends. “When you dye your hair it’s going to be damaged no matter what,” she said. “(So it’s a question of) are you going to nurse it back to health or not?”

Do you have a nighttime ritual or morning ritual for your hair? Do social situations complicate these rituals? What happens or how do you feel when this is disrupted?

“I absolutely must wear a bonnet to sleep,” Taylor said. “I’ll wrap it with a scarf first and put it in a pineapple, then I’ll put a bonnet over top of that to protect my ends. I feel like with the combination of those two I’ll be good in the morning.” Taylor said when she does wake up, the edges of her hair get frizzy from the bonnet and scarf so she sprays it with water around the rim and then puts coconut oil or leave-in conditioner from her wash-and-go on her edges and kitchen (hair at the nape of her neck) to bring it back to life. When her ritual is disrupted, she asserts that she feels horrible. She recounted the experience of visiting her boyfriend recently for a week and not having the products she normally uses, thus feeling she couldn’t get the results she wanted, leading her to feel worse than usual: “I feel like it takes a lot of product to take care of natural hair and when you don’t have that you can feel helpless.”

How do your skin tone and hair texture inform your sense of self?

“I’m clearly a Black woman, and I love being a Black woman,” Taylor exclaimed. She explained that each of her five siblings all look different, each looking like their parents but none really looking like each other. She described how one of her sisters, who’s of lighter skin and straighter hair, has had to learn to cope with being labeled as not as traditionally Black. Taylor states she feels blessed how she identifies internally is equivalent to how she’s perceived in the world: “I wouldn’t trade anything for being a Black woman. I’m glad I have the skin tone and hair color that I feel inside.” She feels her brown skin tone has made her want to dye her hair browner, not having had her hair in its natural color since high school.

What is the relationship between Black hair and perceived socioeconomic status?

Taylor highlighted the ways in which Black women used to be expected to get their hair done at the salon if they had the money: “You would (be expected to) have the bust down, nice silk press, or you got a weave in. If you have the money you’d take care of yourself better in that way. Though I feel like that’s not as much the expectation for most people.” Taylor stated that natural hair products can cost a lot of money and time as well and that ultimately hair and socioeconomic status is more elusive than before. With the advent of social media, she feels as if we’ve been exposed to more perspectives, changing our sense of normal. When asked about hair care culture in Chicago growing up, Taylor explained that she saw people with lighter skin and looser curls would wear more silk presses or their natural hair, while those with darker skin and kinkier hair would wear braids or braided styles. She believes that it wasn’t until recently people are more inclined to just do whatever they want with their hair. Taylor also made distinctions between Chicago’s corporate culture versus growing up on the Southside. “Especially as kids, we’d have our hair just crazy, how it naturally is or braided in something,” she said. “But you see the corporate baddies in downtown Chicago with their hair pressed and slick.”

How do the politics of identity and the politics and desire inform how you perceive your hair and how might we transcend their imposing detriments?

Taylor said her boyfriend, who is mixed white and Black, loves when she wears her natural hair. She explained that historically Black women have believed only Black men will find their natural state beautiful, but cited there being Black men who want women to wear their hair in specific ways, whether it’s straight or a 30-inch bust down as a preference. “I think it really hurt the Black community when different groups of men and women had those kind of expectations,” she said. “Like ‘oh this is just my preference’. And it’s like, okay, well your preference isn’t how we’re naturally built.”

Taylor said the prominence of interracial couples has led her to believe the deconstruction of identity and desirability politics is taking place. “I like seeing those mixes more but I don’t know how that is affecting people’s identities,” Taylor said. “All I can say is for me, because I’m dating a man who looks white doesn’t mean I consider myself any less Black or that I don’t care that I’m Black anymore. I still have a pertinence to the Black community … so Ion know.”

What is the relationship between your hair and spirituality? Or do you have any thoughts on the connection between Black hair and Spirit in general?

Taylor said she feels Black women in particular relate to their hair on a deeper level since they tend to be more involved with it. “I do think there’s a connection between Black natural hair and spirit because it’s like a reclaiming of ourselves almost,” Taylor said. She cited the many uses of Black hair historically — the weaving of food into braids, and the braiding of healing into differing hairstyles for the wearer to carry with them.

What does it mean to be virtuous with your hair?

To Taylor, to be virtuous with hair means caring for your hair, giving it the energy, attention and love it needs and deserves. She likened Black hair to a plant: “It needs water, moisture, you have to be caring with it when you’re detangling. You have to do things to give it love so it’ll give back to you.” Taylor questioned the notions of “good hair.” She said she feels as if “all hair is good hair when it is taking care of.” She said she believes we have to have a relationship with our hair and give it what it needs, stating that if we just let it be, it will not be as beautiful as it can be.

What are some hair vices you are aware of or find yourself apprehended by?

Taylor talked about how hair length can be misconstrued as an accomplishment over others. She also discussed how maintaining natural hair is becoming more expensive as it has become more commercialized. “It’s like … did you do your curly cut yourself or did you go pay $250 at a salon for somebody to do that? And other Black women will look at you differently depending on your answers,” she said. Taylor recounted an experience where she felt somebody thought they were better than her for getting their hair done at a salon while she does hers on her own. She admitted that she has caught herself judging others who don’t know how to take care of their own hair, since she’s put so much effort into doing it herself, but is working on resisting the urge to make these comparisons.

How has our increasingly globalizing and technological world impacted your hairstyles or perceptions of Black hair? What are the affordances and drawbacks of Black hair operating under late-stage industrial capitalism?

Taylor said she feels technological innovation has given more access to the Black community for hair care in general. She said she believes products and process innovation have become better, now excluding sulfates and other harmful chemicals. She said she believes there’s been more distribution of these products in a cost-effective manner but prices for quality products have been increasing a lot. She does feel as if there has been an over-saturation of new stylists in the hair market: “Now, everyone is an Instagram hairstylist. But the quality of some services is not necessarily up to par. Just because you can be a stylist and get a following from Instagram doesn’t mean you should. I think it’s lowering the bar too because there’s no real barriers to entry for (the hair) market so people are coming in and they’re demanding you wash your own hair or blow dry your own hair. You have to do all that before (your appointment) and they’re still charging the same prices (as in the past).”

What does it mean to take care of your hair? What is healthy (Black) hair care?

“Hair care is different for each person. It just comes down to the question of how you maintain your natural hair to upkeep whatever standard of beauty you want for yourself,” Taylor said. She said she believes you have to first identify what standard of beauty you want for yourself and then discover what you need to do to accomplish that for yourself.

She feels for healthy Black hair, it’s about being tapped into a give-and-take: “It’s like, when I do certain things to my hair, how does it respond? Does it look cuter? Is it more stretched out? Do my ends become dry? What’s the response to different actions that I take … and then the best responses that I get, how can I continue those habits? Kind of like a plant. If I just put it in a dark room, will it grow?”

Daniel Williams (they/them) Junior – African American Studies, Minor in Digital Studies and Science, Tech, and Society – Southfield, MI

Akash Dewan/MiC Udoka Nwansi/MiC

Describe your hairstyle for the shoot.

“I feel like my hair’s been damaged because (I) bleach it a lot,” Williams said. “I love having platinum hair but it’s a lot of damage, so I’m feeling like I miss my brown curly hair.” Williams said they think their hair is recognizable, simple and short, but is always careful when dying it because they feel it might fall out.

Tell me about your hair journey.

Williams comes from a multi-ethnic household, with their mom’s side of the family stemming from China. Their family has often had somewhat long hair and they feel grateful for their hair’s thickness. They attested that they didn’t think much about their hair until they were in middle school where they recounted, “I started growing it out, and it was huge, long and curly but then I started running track so it got too hot, so I was rocking short hair for awhile.” Upon entering college, Williams has tried to take care of their hair a lot more, experimenting with color. They’re intentional about the time they put into it, wanting to keep some semblance of curls. They discussed how in Ann Arbor it is hard to find the products they need, but they have the luxury of being able to go home every once in a while to acquire the necessary products.

Do you have a nighttime ritual or morning ritual for your hair? What happens or how do you feel when this is disrupted?

For Williams, their routine depends on what they’re going through that day. They said they have a full, long arduous hair routine that takes anywhere from 20-45 minutes to feel good about. Aside from conditioning and everyday maintenance in the morning, they apply “two layers of scarf and prayer” at night. When their ritual is disturbed, they don’t feel like themself and usually wear a hat.

How do your skin tone and hair texture inform your sense of self?

“I think there’s a lot of luxury and privilege in my skin tone and hair texture, specifically because I’m of lighter skin tone, and my hair, when not wrecked from the havoc of bleach, is like 3B,” Williams said. They said they strive to be aware of the space they take up because of this.

How do the politics of identity and desire inform how you perceive your hair, and how might we transcend their imposing detriments?

“I think at all times I’m learning and figuring things out,” Williams said. “Every day, I’m trying to figure shit out. I’m lost. I’m not looking at straight hair and like … that’s it. I mean it’s fine, and beautiful in its own way, but there’s something so intrinsically amazing about curls and the maintenance and process and rituals surrounding it. I don’t know how you could not look at that and be amazed and in love.”

How does your hair fit into your own broader ideals of beauty?

“I am committed to the look,” Williams said. “Tattoos, bleached hair and all.” They said they feel like beauty is always about what’s being true to them: “When you look good, you feel good. Half the battle for me is feeling good.” Whether it’s putting on extravagant outfits, even if they might be “doing the most,” they maintain that every decision you make about your appearance whether conscious or not is a decision and there’s a lot that goes into it in terms of allowing ourselves to express our creativity. “The look right now is London off-duty model AI smooth skin,” Williams said.

How has our increasingly globalizing, technological world impacted your hairstyles or perceptions of Black hair? What are the affordances and drawbacks of Black hair operating under late-stage industrial capitalism in the 21st Century?

Williams said they think there’s been good and bad. They said they think this globalization has exploited Black culture. “TikTok is everywhere,” they asserted. They recounted this trend featuring white barbers who appear to appropriate Black dialects and hairstyles in their craft: “It’s like where’d you learn this, who are you around?” On the flip side, Williams believes TikTok has a lot of people that show how to take care of their hair for people who don’t know how to do it. “The Black alternative women (on the app), so fine!” Williams exclaimed. “Doing all these new hairstyles and getting their own platform for that, and they should be praised for it. It’s good to see creatives doing their thing, and to see the source, you know?” Williams said they think these apps have also sparked dialogues around where things are, and have worked to invalidate the former stereotypes and misconceptions surrounding Black hair. They maintain that technological innovation has done a lot of harm, but appreciate the people it has put on the map.

Choose an excerpt from Hair Story and note a remarkable passage or quote that resonates with or interests you?

From Chapter 3, “It talked about the journey and trials and tribulations of finding a good barber. Which is a common experience I believe in the Black community. I’ve had some bad ones. I’ve had some good ones. It is a battle. But once you find one you usually stick there no matter how long the wait is even if you’re there for a biblical amount of time.”

What is healthy (Black) hair care? What does it mean to take care of your hair? Why should we or should we take care of our hair?

“Healthy Black hair is pouring love into your hair and into yourself,” Williams said. “It’s self-care. It’s like a rejoicement of you and taking care of you. Your hair has so much to do with who you are and tells so many stories. Not just your own.”

Brooklynne Bates (she/her) Junior – Ross School of Business and Film, Television, and Media – Northville, MI

Akash Dewan/MiC

Tell me about your hair journey.

When Bates was very young, her mom used to style her natural, curly hair with fun berets and beads. As she got older, she began to straighten her hair. She would routinely straighten her hair and, at the time, preferred to wear it that way. When Bates was young, she learned how to pin curl her hair by taking the straightened curl, rolling it up and bobby pinning it, then putting a scarf or bonnet on before going to sleep. She recounted getting strategic in dealing with humidity and heat or other elements that’d break up her straight hair. In junior year of high school, she started to wear her hair naturally, either in curls or buns. She said she was initially too nervous to wear it out completely since she was unsure how to do it. Naturally, she grew to embrace it and started to wear it out more often. The first time Bates wore an afro was in March for a photoshoot for The Getup Vintage off-campus. Her outfit for the shoot was from the ’60s/’70s, thus she looked up ways to style her hair to fit the time period. Bates watched a few YouTube videos on how to style her ‘fro, purchased a hair pick and “made magic happen.” She says her afro has been a go-to for photoshoots as she feels like it gives her a very distinct look, given that she lives in Ann Arbor and goes to a PWI. Bates’s mom also went to college at the University, and she said while her mom was in college, her grandparents would drive her from Ann Arbor back to Detroit once a week to be able to get her hair done.

Upon entering college herself, Bates said she’s grown to embrace her natural hair. She said she felt like photoshoots gave her a lot of confidence in her hair and her ability to style her hair in ways that she liked. “I lived in the dorms as a freshman and sophomore, and that was always (a) bit of a hassle figuring out how I wanted to do it,” Bates said. “Detangling in a dorm room shower is not ideal.” She also referenced a Netflix show called “Karma’s World,” about a young Black singer who, in a particular episode, learned how to embrace her natural hair. This involved her having to explain why she wears a scarf and bonnet to sleep or why people should not touch her hair without asking. Bates resonates with the episode on a deeply emotional level, having gone through similar uncomfortable situations growing up, recounting a time when a white friend ridiculed and trivialized her bonnet, not understanding its significance. “I remember I was literally watching ‘Karma’s World’ and I started crying because it made me so emotional seeing a young Black girl like who I used to be learning to accept and embrace her natural hair, and learning how to stand up for herself when talking about it,” Bates said. “I really wished that’s something I had growing up.” She also cited the recent Black holiday film, “Jingle Jangle,” in which all of the characters had natural Black hairstyles — locs, twists, braids — which she felt were clearly done with such love. She maintained that part of why she is majoring in FTVM is because she wants to one day create TV shows and movies that celebrate the diversity of the Black community, including the diversity of our hairstyles.

Do you have a nighttime ritual or morning ritual for your hair? Does anything ever complicate these rituals? What happens or how do you feel when these rituals are disrupted?

“At night I sleep with a silk pillowcase or a scarf or bonnet, or all three sometimes; it really depends on the style,” Bates said. She said that for her braids she has a long bonnet that fits all the braids in it, but for an afro she typically wraps a scarf around it, always opting for something that is silk or satin. She has a spray bottle, putting a mixture of water and conditioner in it, spraying her hair every morning and night to make sure it stays conditioned. It’s really important for her to protect her hair when she goes to sleep, putting a scarf or bonnet on so she can make sure it is properly taken care of.

What are the most significant factors in choosing your next hairstyle?

For Bates, upcoming events and hairstylist availability are the two biggest factors in determining her hairstyle. She’s had some events where she’s decided to wear straight hair, whereas for others she felt like knotless braids or an afro would complete the look. She said she takes anywhere from a couple of minutes to a few weeks to determine her hairstyle, especially since she is very particular about who is doing it. If she is getting it straightened, she wants to make sure the person isn’t applying too much heat or damaging it. For a braiding stylist, she wants to make sure they do it in a way that she’ll like. “I’m very particular about the spacing, the number of braids I have, and the length and the time it takes to get them done,” she said. Bates said she likes braids, especially in the summertime for traveling: “I remember seeing a tweet … and it was about how when you’re at an airport you always know who’s going on vacation cause they’ll be having braids in, and I feel like that’s so accurate for me … they’re so cute, they’re so convenient.”

How do your own hair(styles) and perceptions of Black hair fit into your own broader ideals of beauty?

Bates said she believes Black women have a lot more stringent guidelines they must follow in order for their hair to be deemed acceptable. “There’s so many times when I’ve seen people with straight hair be able to literally wake up, maybe run their fingers through the hair and walk out the door,” she said. “With Black women it seems like there’s always an expectation of making sure you have your edges done, making sure you’ve slicked back your hair, making sure you don’t have any fly-aways, always having a little bit of gel on your edges. Even within the natural hair movement, which was supposed to really be for Black people to embrace their hair, I’ve noticed there is still a certain set of standards in which your hair can be curly but it can’t be frizzy. Your hair can be voluminous but it can’t be frizzy. It has to be slicked back.” Bates said she thinks these high standards do affect her, because she’s noticed that she takes a lot of time to maintain it in the morning. She said she feels that her hair comes in all different forms and that the success of her styles changes daily.

How do your skin tone and hair texture inform your sense of self?

Bates asserted she tries to recognize her privileges from having lighter skin as much as possible. She recounted an experience studying abroad in Paris last summer alongside another light-skin Black woman from the University, noting the way they were perceived differently there. “(In Paris) as light-skin Black women we tended to stand out in crowds, even sometimes among other Black people,” she said. Bates cited there being times in the past she wished she had had a looser texture, since she wanted her hair to be longer, and wishes she didn’t have as much shrinkage. Though, she attested that, “something about shrinkage I have noticed is that in reality, our hair is never necessarily shrunk. That is just the way it grows out of our head. We should get rid of the idea that, this is how long my hair would be if I didn’t have shrinkage, and almost flip the script so that the state of your hair being shorter and curled is the default.”

How do the politics of identity (skin color, race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, etc) and the politics of desire inform how you perceive your hair (and Black hair in general) and how might we transcend these imposing detriments? (On campus and in the world)

Bates explained that certain hairstyles are deemed as less or attractive or beautiful than others. She recounted a time in high school when she would feel more beautiful straightening her hair at a predominantly white school. Now, she proclaims she is growing into herself and who she is. “When I make decisions regarding my hairstyles or appearance, or really anything in my daily life, I ask myself am I willing to self-betray for this?” she explained. “It’s a question a mentor of mine taught me, and I think it’s a really powerful question to ask because it makes you reflect on the values you have and how the decisions you make or don’t make either support the values you have redo the opposite.” Bates assured she is no longer going out of her way to change her hairstyle despite societal pressure. She recalled a time over the summer in Paris where she was not let into an establishment because she had braids: “They said, ‘we don’t let women with braids in, if she wants to come in, she has to straighten her hair’ … that shook me to my core. It was almost like all thoughts I’ve had in my head had turned into reality.” Bates asserted that the experience was shocking in that it made her realize the “racelighting” she received growing up was invalid.

How can we deconstruct the dichotomies between nappy versus curly hair, short versus long hair, natural versus straightened hair, real versus fake hair, good versus bad hair, and even Black versus non-Black hair?

“Content sparks conversations … that can change culture,” Bates said. “Even something as simple as ‘Jingle Jangle’ or ‘Karma’s World,’ where you see Black people wearing all different types of hairstyles, embracing their natural hair and loving every second of it.” She disclosed that it can feel isolating, the idea of not liking your hair, but proper representation in the media can help people feel like they’re not alone. Bates also said she believes we must realize what works for one person might not work for the other. “As much as I love the idea of embracing natural hair, I also support all the women who enjoy wearing weaves and wigs, cause at the end of the day it’s all about personal preference,” she said. “I think everybody needs to recognize and respect that more.” Bates stressed the importance of reflecting on the ideologies we grew up on, namely the ones that push Black girls to straighten their hair for special events. She declared that all of these dichotomies ultimately have been used as a tool to separate us as a community.

What is the relationship between your hair and spirituality? Or do you have any thoughts on the connection between Black hair and Spirit in general?

“I was listening to an episode of Oprah Winfrey’s Super Soul Sunday where she interviewed Maya Angelou and they mentioned a quote from James Baldwin: ‘your crown has been brought and paid for all you have to do is wear it on your head,’” Bates said. “And it really made me think of Black hair as a crown.” She said she was prompted to think of everything our ancestors had to navigate in terms of beauty and not being deemed beautiful, and how they have gone through so much for us to be here and accept our hair: “(The quote) makes me think of everything our ancestors have done to get us to this moment. Not just in terms of the natural hair journey, but really just as a people in the United States. We owe to them and ourselves to embrace who we are, including our natural hair.” Bates proclaimed the prominence of our ancestral support system, stating, “There’s a quote I have on a card, and it goes something like ‘Your ancestors have moved mountains to see you rise.’ In my personal self-love journey, it just makes me think of how I have a countless number of supporters out there in the universe. You have so many people who want to see you succeed and have paved the way for you. Why stop now? … You are the result of everyone that has came before you and you owe to yourself and them to embrace who you are and walk in the full glory and being of your presence.”

What does it mean to be virtuous with your hair?

“There’s this YouTube video of this woman who was making a video diary of her journey with her natural hair,” Bates said. And her mentor said something along the lines of “your hair can tell that you don’t like it. You need to take care of your hair as you take care of yourself.” Something she loves about embracing her natural hair is that she feels like she’s embracing “Baby Brooklynne,” her inner child. “Everything I’m doing now is to help heal Baby Brooklynne and help support her,” Bates said. “It’s really important for me to show kindness and patience to myself as I’m learning to navigate this natural hair care journey and realize that something that works (for me) on one day, might not work on another day. Something that works on another person, might not work on me.” She stated that you have to ask yourself, “What do I gain about not liking my hair?”

How has our increasingly globalizing and technological world impacted your hairstyles or perceptions of Black hair? What are the affordances and drawbacks of Black hair operating under late-stage industrial capitalism in the 21st century?

“I owe a lot of growth in my hair care journey to Black women on YouTube,” Bates said. “There are countless channels I subscribe to that are Black women talking about their wash day, the best products they use, and what has and hasn’t worked for their hair. The reality is, hair care products can be very expensive so it’s nice to see there are Black women out there who are eager to share the wealth of knowledge.” Bates explained she found out about a Denmen brush on YouTube that she uses to get “perfectly defined curls.” She also used YouTube to style her Afro, box-braids and so much more from Black content creators on YouTube from sharing product reviews, to styling techniques to scientific teachings of working with hair of low or high porosity. Bates said she believes social media has introduced her to so many different types of Black hair styles. “It’s a lot of fun to be able to go online and pick up my next look,” Bates said. “I’m gonna do puddle puffs next I think, found out about it on TikTok.”

What does it mean to take care of your hair? What is healthy (Black) hair care? And why should we or should we care about our hair?

“Moisture is key,” Bates said. “Moisture is the number one thing. I (also) think a lot of people conflate length with health and that is simply not the case. It’s important to think about the levels of manipulation. You also wanna make sure your hair has some time to breathe, making sure you’re not constantly pulling at it, and straightening it, and heating it, and things like that. Sometimes, you just have to let it be.”

