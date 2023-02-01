Akash Dewan / MiC

The bulk of this project lives on the Black Hair Series website, developed by Eric Lau, which we encourage you all to explore.

Tyae Grant (she/her) Sophomore – Sociology – Chicago, IL

Akash Dewan/MiC Akash Dewan/MiC Akash Dewan/MiC Akash Dewan/MiC

Tell me about your hair journey.

“As a kid, we didn’t really have much natural hair representation,” Grant said. “I always wanted really flowy, straight hair, but my hair just wouldn’t do that.” Her family had complications caring for her curls, so her grandma would blow dry and put her hair into twists with some barrettes, just “like all the other lil Black girls.” Around sixth or seventh grade, Grant ended up getting a perm because she wanted straight, flowy hair. She explained it straightened her hair texture a little but did not completely ruin it, since she only did it once. “I had my lil moment. My hair was flowing in the wind, and that was enough,” Grant said. She then started getting silk presses: “That was the thing. If yo hair had inches then you was like that girl and if you didn’t have enough then you was bald headed and you need to tread lightly.”

In eighth grade, she got into doing her natural hair herself, watching Youtube tutorials attempting to do wash-and-go’s. She noted how challenging this was, considering she didn’t understand hair types and densities. Grant explained that it took a lot of trial-and-error to navigate her natural hair, but she got a grasp on it around sophomore year of high school. Eventually, she wore bantu knots. She also tried to do a silk press on herself by following tutorials online, but ended up sweating it out. Ultimately, she felt irritated in the process, having spent so much time on it. Grant said the press changed her texture drastically. She said she also tried buying fake ponytails but felt inauthentic, eventually leading her to cut every part of her hair that was straight. She said she blew her hair out and had her cousin do tribal braids. She then began to embrace her short, natural curls after a while, ultimately resisting the stigma that Black hair doesn’t grow or that length is the most beautiful.

In college, Grant claims she’s become more of a “lazy natural.” When her hair gets longer alongside extended wash days and detangling processes, it’s more challenging to keep up, especially in combination with her college course load. She said when she gets tired, she takes a break and puts on a protective style, but even then knows she has to oil and massage her scalp. She concluded by saying that she is glad her hair is still growing, but still thinks if she was more intentional with it, she might’ve retained more length by now.

In Grant’s hometown of Chicago, she explained she had easy access to hair products from the beauty supply store around the corner, but here in Ann Arbor she has had to get on a bus out of town to maintain access to them.

Do you have a nighttime ritual or morning ritual for your hair? What happens or how do you feel when this is disrupted?

“I don’t do much. After I do the labor, a wash-and-go. The next morning, I wake up and separate, I fluff, shake my head around and go. At night I put a bonnet on and go to sleep.” She said she thinks this has to do with her hair type. Once her curls are defined, she doesn’t have to do as much to maintain them. When considering the disruption of her routine, she says if she does a perm rod set and her hair doesn’t dry overnight, she feels frustrated. At that point she’s considering how to present herself — whether she should cover her hair, stay inside or just accept it.

How do your skin tone and hair texture inform your sense of self?

“I went through a lot of colorism growing up, and I’m still harboring feelings from that,” Grant said. “Being darker skin and having a thicker hair texture places me lower on the beauty scale (compared to) European standards.”

For a while, she felt like she wasn’t beautiful. “So many times of being told the same thing over and over again, you start to believe it,” Grant said. Now, she said she knows better, and she prefers to be in spaces where she is appreciated. Even though she now knows she is beautiful, she feels that others don’t appreciate her on campus, as the beauty standard at a predominantly white institution favors those of a lighter complexion.

How does your hair fit into your own broader ideals of beauty?

“My goal is to have my hair like stupid big, like I want it obnoxious.” Grant gets excited when she sees other women who have that. She said she feels validated when people give her compliments because of the hard work she puts in. She explained that she gets tired of protective styles quicker than usual because she loves her natural hair.

Grant said she sees herself wearing her natural hair in professional spaces, which historically would not honor her decision. She wants to normalize wearing natural hair for special occasions, and wants to do long twists on her birthday instead of getting bundles.

She said there have been cases where people will have weddings and tell others “well, if you love your friend you’ll just hide your hair,” implying they should not wear it naturally. While this is still a common sentiment, she feels that Black culture is getting more natural hair representation in the recent media that is not just loose curls, which allows for natural hair to be acceptable in more contexts.

How do the politics of identity (color, race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, etc) and desire inform how you perceive your hair, and how might we transcend their imposing detriments? Generally, speaking and on campus?

“I feel like one of the first in my family to figure out how to do it,” Grant said. She noted her mom has been trying to do her own natural hair, which makes her happy, and that she was intentional about coming to college with her hair natural. In certain special situations she might add bundles and braid her hair, but in most places, she simply shows up in her natural curls.

What is the relationship between your hair and spirituality? Or do you have any thoughts on the connection between Black hair and Spirit in general?

“Some people feel like hair holds a lot of past trauma,” Grant said, which might be why many feel a renewal of self after cutting hair, but also notes that it might be a placebo. Regardless, Grant believes that haircutting represents a release of toxins and emotions. Cutting her hair compelled her to view it in a new light.

How has our increasingly globalizing and technological world impacted your hairstyles or perceptions of Black hair? What are the affordances and drawbacks of Black hair operating under late-stage industrial capitalism in the 21st century?

Grant is skeptical of Youtube tutorials. “Sometimes you see someone who looks like they have similar hair to you, but they don’t,” she said. “You can have similar curl patterns, but your density and porosity are different.” She watches TikToks with girls who seemingly have the same amount of hair with the same thickness, but their hair gets a crazy amount of volume that her hair doesn’t reach, since her’s is more dense.

What is healthy (Black) hair care? Why should we or should we care about our hair?

“Healthy natural hair for me is when my spirals are really giving spiral. When I shampoo it or whatever and it starts to straighten out a bit or you can see through it then I know it’s time for a trend,” Grant said. “Personally, I don’t think you can force the importance of natural hair on anyone. Some people don’t care about their natural hair for convenience. Some think it’s easier to get like a sew-in or a weave-out or those different styles where you’re constantly required to fry your natural hair to blend it into the weave … Sometimes I think about when I grow old, though, and what kind of hair I want to have.” Grant said she’s seen folks who’ve gotten older and their hair isn’t regenerating as fast, since they didn’t take care of it.

Favour Kerobo (she/they) Senior – Biology, Cognition, and Neuroscience – Milwaukee, WI, Born in Lagos, Nigeria

Udoka Nwansi/MiC Udoka Nwansi/MiC Akash Dewan/MiC Akash Dewan/MiC

Tell me about your hair journey.

Kerobo’s dad used to cut his hair until the fourth and fifth grade, when he started going to an actual barber. It’d be short. Not completely bald, but a bald fade, since his dad never wanted his hair to be long. In high school, he started to brush his hair more, especially on the top of his head, where he grew waves first. Around sophomore year, he started trying to wave up on every side. “I think starting waves is a bit of a process ‘cause you have to train your hair to lay them down,” Kerobo said. “Waves are really just laid-down curls. I have very 4C hair so it’s a process to really lay them down.” Kerobo uses different brushes and methods, including a plastic bag procedure. He said that after the first year or two, he didn’t have to put too much effort into getting his waves to be defined. In the past couple of years he explained he hasn’t had to do too much effort to maintain his hair, only doing a couple of minutes in the morning during college, whereas in high school he would brush up to 30 minutes a day.

Kerobo seeks to find other ways to incorporate versatility with his hair. Upon entering college, he became more experimental with his hair. During his sophomore year in college, he started dying his hair blonde, which was his favorite hair color. He changes his hair dye between red, pink and ginger. Now he’s back to black, but likes to change the color of his hair as a means to “change (his) hairstyle without really changing” it.

Today, Kerobo is one with the waves. He said he associates waves with himself and sees himself doing it for the rest of his life.

Do you have a nighttime ritual or morning ritual for your hair? Does anything ever complicate these rituals? What happens or how do you feel when these rituals are disrupted?

Kerobo claims the longer he’s gone in the waving process, the shorter he’s had to spend with his routine. His ideal routine is brushing in the morning after wearing his durag to bed at night. He has soft, medium and hard brushes, but rarely uses the hard one, since his hair typically never gets that long. He starts with the soft one, brushes for a couple of minutes, moves on to the medium, then goes back to the soft brush. If it’s been a couple of days since he’s moisturized, he applies shea butter and oils like argan and tea tree to condition his hair. He then uses a Ziploc bag to lay his hair down, puts on a durag, ties it up and moves on with his morning.

He also has a separate brush for washing his hair. In the shower, he first lathers his hair, rinses it out and lathers again, thinking that the soap makes his hair more trainable. Sometimes, after brushing his hair in the shower, he’ll re-apply soap again, and put his durag over it. He then washes the soap out so it comes out with the durag but leaves his hair tied up so that it can keep its formation. When thinking about disruptions, not having enough time to do his hair or skin routine ready makes him feel unprepared.

Details on the durag…

To Kerobo, the durag serves both practical and aesthetic purposes. When asked how he feels moving through the world with his durag on versus off, Kerobo said he prefers when it is off, but that it ultimately depends on where he is, feeling less comfortable wearing it in non-Black spaces. Although, he does like wearing it if it matches his outfit. Regardless, he feels durags and other Black hair care coverings carry a stigma, claiming that his parents have had qualms with him wearing them outside the house. “At the end of the day, I choose how I present myself in the space I’m in,” Kerobo said.

How do your own hair(styles) and perceptions of Black hair fit into your own broader ideals of beauty

Growing up in a culture that de-centers Black beauty, Kerobo said he didn’t originally find his attributes beautiful. Eventually, he was able to break away from those standards. He likes the differences that come with Blackness and enjoys the feelings of joy and happiness that stem from the distinctive nature of Black culture.

“I feel like Blackness, Black people (are) the most beautiful thing that’s out there,” he said. “Having 4C, my hair is really nappy, but (I’m) taking pride in owning that and finding it as beautiful.”

How do your skin tone and hair texture inform your sense of self?

“I always forget how dark I am until I see it in a picture,” Kerobo said. “Like damn, I’m really Black for real.” Kerobo said he takes pride in this Blackness. When he is in majority white spaces, he is aware of how sharply he contrasts, but these anxious thoughts are always fleeting. “This is the realest form of me,” he said. “I just accept myself and that’s what really matters at the end of the day.”

How do the politics of identity (skin color, race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, etc) and the politics of desire inform how you perceive your hair (and Black hair in general) and how might we transcend these imposing detriments? (On campus and in the world)

Kerobo recounted feeling like he wanted to be white when growing up. He remembered not seeing himself in beloved comic books or superhero shows, ultimately believing that he couldn’t be who he wanted to be due to the massive lack of media representation. “When that standard is all you know, that’s all you ascribe to,” Kerobo said. He said he believes there is a lot to be unlearned. Kerobo explained he is starting to de-center what is typically deemed as desirable in society, but notes that this decentering is conditional, considering he surrounds himself with a lot of Black people. He wonders if his answer would change in four years upon entering the workforce, when he is not able to choose his community so selectively.

He said he thinks dying his hair feels like defying some gender roles, especially with more feminine colors, yet feels solid enough in his masculinity to do so. Even though he tries to block out and ignore typical standards of what is acceptable or desirable, he said he is still influenced by them from time to time. Nonetheless, he does his best to de-center these stifling standards in order to truly be himself.

How can we deconstruct the dichotomies between nappy versus curly hair, short versus long hair, natural versus straightened hair, real versus fake hair, good versus bad hair, and even Black versus non-Black hair?

“How (to transcend) starts with understanding the history of why these dichotomies exist,” Kerobo said. He said he believes that you can’t know the difference between nappy vs curly, short vs long or good vs bad hair if you don’t know where you came from. Kerobo said he believes we must critically investigate where these values came from, realizing they are steeped in oppressive thought processes. He sees a need to understand how Black people saw themselves before being tainted by other cultures’ perceptions. This would allow for a truer relationship with our features as Black people.

He noted that curly hair is more accepted than nappy due to its closer association with whiteness. When asked about another dichotomy — lined up or faded versus being non-faded – he notes, “obviously people think being lined up looks better. But I’ve noticed white people won’t get haircuts for months and it’s deemed as acceptable. I wonder where it started for Black people, this desire for what is attractive is to have a line-up.” He was unsure as to where this phenomenon originated from but stated that, “going back to where it started — it’s important to understand where things come from to evaluate how you feel right now.”

What does it mean to be virtuous with your hair?

“Being virtuous when it comes to your hair also means to be virtuous with yourself,” Kerobo said. “Giving yourself the grace, appreciation, time and space to be yourself are all important when it comes to being whole with all the features and aspects to yourself. It’s being able to love yourself in every situation and never let that leave you.”

What are some hair vices you are aware of or find yourself apprehended by?

Kerobo recalled wishing his hair texture was looser when he was younger. In the waving community, he said there are three types of hair: coarse, medium and straight hair, which can be realized by seeing how many waves you get when you brush your head. He said, while he used to wish his hair was straighter, as that is typically viewed as more desirable, he now appreciates the defined waves his coarseness provides to him.

How has our increasingly globalizing and technological world impacted your hairstyles or perceptions of Black hair? What are the affordances and drawbacks of Black hair operating under late-stage industrial capitalism?

Kerobo said he believes Black people are now freer than ever to choose what style they want and to embrace that style. In regards to the wave community, he said he learned everything he bknows about waves from Youtube. “The waving community is a very big community,” he said. “People learn from each other. Content creators teach how they got their waves, the methods and tricks they use, the techniques, it’s very beautiful. It’s like an entire lifestyle that has grown from the platform.” Very profoundly put, Kerobo asserted, “Waves is not a hairstyle you can get done. There’s no shortcut to it. You can’t manufacture it. It’s saved this hairstyle from being consumerist.” Although, he did note that other Black hairstyles, especially for Black women, are subject to more co-optation.

What does it mean to take care of your hair? What is healthy (Black) hair care? Why should we or should we care about our hair?

“Recognize what your hair needs,” Kerobo said. “The products it needs, and the nutrients it needs to be healthy. By healthy I mean it’s firm, it’s strong … when I think about healthy hair … I know my hair is healthy when I feel good.” Kerobo claims we must strive to maintain that “feel-goodness,” but that this takes a lot of trial and error: “Healthy hair doesn’t necessarily look a certain way, but comes with connecting and seeing what works best for your hair.”

Gabrijela “G” Skoko (she/her) Senior – International Studies and Entrepreneurship – Boston, MA

Udoka Nwansi/MiC Akash Dewan/MiC Udoka Nwansi/MiC Akash Dewan/MiC

Tell me about your hair journey.

“Growing up, my mom just always had my hair out in a big fro. Just super, super tight curls, really big stand-up ‘fro,” Skoko said. “When I (was) maybe 7 or 8, my mom started putting my hair in braids. I started getting a lot of braids and cornrows. We’d just go to the braiding shop in Boston. In middle school, (I) started dancing competitively and they required us to wear our hair in buns, and we had to press our hair to be uniform with the rest of the group.”

Skoko spoke about the damage pressing her hair caused for her as well as others. She talked about getting Keratin treatment in eighth grade and relaxing her curls for competitions, leading to her hair being fried entering high school. In high school, she typically wore her hair in a bun, but if she did wear it out, she would use a lot of products in order to make it look more wet. Skoko discussed feeling insecure with her hair when it was fried during this period, not feeling like her hair was a reflection of her, but a reflection of how she was treating it. She started going to her aunt who would give her haircuts specific to her curls and began cutting off a lot of hair around this time as well. By her senior year of high school, she’d cut her hair multiple times, then got braids again for the first time in a long time.

“That was kind of like a moment for me — I felt a bit more confident playing around with my hair, seeing it as something where we could have a fun relationship versus a frustrating one,” Skoko said. She played around with it, got a sew-in, went back to braids and since has essentially stayed with braids or her natural hair. Skoko said that upon entering college, she had the best relationship with her hair, especially in the latter years, having developed an understanding of what her hair likes and dislikes, and how she can manipulate it without hurting it.

“My hair is its own thing in a way,” Skoko said. “I wanna respect it. You have to feed your hair, hydrate your hair and also let your hair live.” She spoke about dying her hair for the first time, trying so many different things before ending up wearing the same ‘fro she was rocking as a toddler. She said she’s never worn her hair just out as it is like she does now. “You kind of feel like you can play different characters and express different parts of yourself with different styles,” she said.

What are the most significant factors in choosing your next hairstyle? (Cost, time, maintenance, others’ perception)

Skoko credited her environment as playing a significant role in choosing her next hairstyle. She spoke about how the water pressure in Ann Arbor has been really bad for her hair and those with curly hair as a whole. She said when she’s in Ann Arbor she likes to cover her hair, since the air is dry and the water does not bode well with her hair as it does back home.

Skoko emphasized the necessity of adapting your hair to different environments: “In the last year (I was) abroad in London, at home in Massachusetts, and I was in New York, and LA … I’ve had the privilege of traveling a lot and that also means constantly adapting to taking care of my hair in short periods of time.” She said for finals season, she likes to have her hair in a protective style because she doesn’t have the time to take care of it in her natural state. Sometimes, she also takes into account the cost and time of the style as well as who is doing her hair if she is going to get it done.

How do your skin tone and hair texture inform your sense of self?

Skoko said her hair texture represents her own sense of self in its grandeur and strength. “I feel like my hair has it’s own presence and its own life,” she said. “I think I’m a very living human being. Just a big person.”

In terms of her skin complexion, she noted how the perception of skin tone varies across cultures, stating she believes it to be a lot more emphasized and prominent here in Michigan than back home in Boston. Skoko explained she’s been more aware of her skin tone now than growing up. “The conversation where I grew up wasn’t a conversation of color. It was a conversation of Black and white, whereas the conversation here, in my experience, is more throughout the Black community than Black and white … that also probably has to do with age, growing up there versus being a young adult here.” In Michigan, Skoko observes more nuances defined amongst Black people that take into account skin shade, class, and other statuses beyond just race.

How do the politics of identity and the politics of desire inform how you perceive your hair and how might we transcend these imposing detriments?

Skoko said she sees her hair as a metaphor for how she feels, for how she chooses to show up and operate in the world. She explained her hair is “very (contradictory to) what most people encourage us to walk out the door like when we get up and face the world.” She stated her decision to take much better care of her hair in the last few years is aligned with an evolution in her identity, letting it show up and show out, not being manipulated depending on the circumstances.

Skoko pays attention to what she attracts when her hair is in certain styles. “The individual who shows me love and shows me authentic care and acknowledgment when my hair is in its most natural and pure form is the individual I would want to attract — whether that’s a friend, whether that’s a partner, a peer, whatever—that’s somebody who is seeing me in my most authentic root, attaching to that, and desiring to make some sort of connection with that,” Skoko said. “The people who show up for me in my most natural form, that’s the people I’m riding with.”

How can we deconstruct the dichotomies between nappy versus curly hair, short versus long hair, natural versus straightened hair, real versus fake hair, good versus bad hair, and even Black versus non-Black hair?

Skoko said she believes non-Black hair vs Black hair is at the root of many of these dichotomies. “We have a lot of internalized and colonialized perceptions of Blackness, and (as) a result, Black hair,” Skoko said.

She explained our perceptions of Black hair can be metaphors for our perception of Blackness. “Until we can really understand the infiniteness of Blackness, we won’t be able to embrace the infiniteness of Black hair,” Skoko said. “Until we do that, how can we not keep having the debate of what is and what isn’t? How can we not keep having the debate of ‘that doesn’t count?’ How can we not keep having the debate of ‘mine’s better than yours?’”

What is the relationship between your hair and spirituality? Or do you have any thoughts on the connection between Black hair and Spirit in general?

Skoko described how she discovered on a recent trip to Ghana that when European colonizers came to West Africa they were told “don’t bring God into this, because West Africans know God better than anybody.” She talked about how the hair of enslaved Black women in the South was often degraded by their white captors. She said, “Black hair has been degraded for the sake of trying to hide what is almost incomprehensibly incredible … the wonders of Black hair are something so amazing it must be spiritual.” Skoko stated that, while Black hair has been restricted, it has also been a tool for defying oppressive systems, as it has helped foster community, sisterhood and brotherhood.

Skoko said today we still utilize the same hair practices that were used centuries ago: “The same braiding practices, the same crocheting practices, the same oiling of scalp practices, the same food used for nourishing hair, the same prayers or sacrifices used to enrich spirituality. Those are things that have maintained despite the diasporic nature of Blackness and Africanness throughout the world.” She believes the two entities — Black hair and spirituality — naturally inform each other and represent each other in an almost identical way.

How has our increasingly globalizing and technological world impacted your hairstyles or perceptions of Black hair? What are the affordances and drawbacks of Black hair operating under late-stage industrial?

Skoko said she believes there are so many great and tragic things coming from social media. She thinks social media has given great exposure to different hairstyles: “The more you use Youtube and Instagram, the more feasible styles become.” She talked about rising trends such as knotless braids, and now there’s at-home knotless braiders, “Which was not a thing for me growing up … you’d go to to African braiding shop or the neighborhood salon or your mom or auntie’d do your hair, not a person you DMed off of Instagram. There’s so much that’s changed within the Black hairstyling community. And that also comes with more demands of like … you used to be able to get your braids done for cheap and now that it’s everywhere and such a popular style and people are trying new trends and things it’s so much more expensive and there’s so many more demands like washing your hair first which was not how we grew up.”

Skoko said it feels in some way as if there’s been a break from tradition, but at the same time, she is excited by the innovation these shifts have created. Additionally, she noted that there is a sect of appropriation having arisen from this more widespread exposure: “It becomes a question of how good is globalization in terms of exchanging culture?” She said she thinks her understanding of what Black hair is, what it can be, what it takes to take care of Black hair, why it is beautiful and valuable and the ways in which it can be profited off of are all expanding as a result of social media.

What does it mean to take care of your hair? What is healthy (Black) hair care? Why should we or should we care about our hair?

Skoko said she believes we should take care of our hair and that this can look different depending on where you are in your life, your week or your day. She explained we must embrace what stage our hair is at and how we can serve it accordingly. She said that sometimes even once we’ve identified the needs of our hair we might not be able to fulfill them right away, but having that understanding is crucial to our growth. Skoko maintained that our hair is an integral part of the spiritual process citing the phrase “cleanliness is the closest thing to Godliness.”

“When you’re going to your scalp, when you’re going to the crown of your head, it should be with intentions of care, with intentions of offering strength, a chance for that head of hair to be healthy, to be clean,” Skoko said. “You’re setting a precedent for yourself at your crown so you need to respect and nurture your crown.”

She ended, saying there is so much to learn outside the bounds of our own individual experience with our own hair journey. She encouraged everybody to think about these questions themselves and wonder how they can apply to their own lives.

Lindsey Azu (she/her) Senior – Ross School of Business – West Bloomfield, MI

Akash Dewan/MiC Akash Dewan/MiC Akash Dewan/MiC Akash Dewan/MiC

Tell me about your hair journey.

Azu said she began having autonomy over her own hair in middle school. Back then, she had it pressed for the majority of middle school, transitioning into more braided styles over the summer. She began wearing her hair natural more in high school, citing the influence of her peers embracing their natural hair as part of her decision to embrace hers. “It was definitely a journey because my hair was not in great shape,” Azu said. “But I learned slowly and did more things with my hair then and started wearing more protective styles.”

Azu said she still straightened her hair for formal events, but since high school, has only straightened her hair twice. Now, she wears protective styles for her natural hair, having been natural during the “COVID year,” her sophomore year, in which she explained she had more time to explore her hair in different styles.

When considering how her hair’s changed in college, Azu asserted that although it’s been hard, especially in terms of finding people to do her hair, being on campus has exposed her to a lot of different styles and colors. “I felt a lot less judged here,” Azu said. “I really started exploring with color. I’ve always wanted to dye my hair but have never been committed to it, so getting colored braids or locs has been a way for me to explore that without committing to it.”

What are the most significant factors in choosing your next hairstyle?

“Probably cost,” Azu said. “‘Cause some protective styles are quite expensive which means I have to keep them in for a long time, so then also time factors in: how long I’m gonna have the hairstyle? Is there an event I have coming up where I would wanna get my hair done before that? So should I just ride this one out until then?” Azu said her hair maintenance doesn’t play too much of a role, considering she only gets protective styles, so she doesn’t have to do her hair day-to-day. Time-wise, she tries to have her hair done for a month and a half so she can afford the next appointment.

How do your own hair(styles) and perceptions of Black hair fit into your own broader ideals of beauty?

Azu said that growing up, natural hair and braids weren’t something girls were allowed to wear for formal events, since it was not viewed as “professional” or “beautiful.” She attested that she is still trying to move away from this notion and compulsion to straighten her hair for birthdays or special events: “It’s been hard to associate my natural hair with something I can do as a formal or professional thing because that’s the opposite of what I’ve been seeing my whole life.”

How do your skin tone and hair texture inform your sense of self?

Azu discussed her apprehension to wear her natural hair due to skewed perceptions of beauty standards and not having seen it as often growing up. “I loved my natural hair and it reminds of my roots,” she said. “I really appreciate it, especially taking care of it more and seeing my curl pattern. It’s been hard to wear it proudly but I do when I have time (to maintain).”

How do the politics of identity (skin color, race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, etc) and the politics of desire inform how you perceive your hair (and Black hair in general) and how might we transcend these imposing detriments? (On campus and in the world)

Azu said it’s easier at a PWI to get away with not doing your hair. She said that when around other Black people, there’s more pressure to have your hair done. “(In terms of) desirability it’s pretty easy to tell (that) if your hair is straightened or in a weave it’s a lot more desirable than braids, and then natural hair is dead last.”

She said that for some people, when around a majority of white people, natural hair might be perceived as more desirable since it’s different, but in her experience, it has been the opposite. Azu said she feels as though the representation of natural hair in the media has been helpful in changing rigid attitudes in society. She maintained that “the more you see it, the more you’re comfortable doing it.” Yet, admittedly, Azu said she still feels a lot of pressure, especially in going into business, that natural hair is not appropriate in a professional field.

How can we deconstruct the dichotomies between nappy versus curly hair, short versus long hair, natural versus straightened hair, real versus fake hair, good versus bad hair, and even Black versus non-Black hair?

“I think the way we talk about Black hair is important,” Azu said. “If you always say nappy in a negative way, we’re always gonna assume when someone says ‘nappy’ that that’s bad, so I think changing the way we use language is important when we talk about natural hair.” She discussed that with protective styles a lot of the hair used is Kanekalon hair, which helps hold the hair together for a long time. “I think that it’s not a bad thing when people don’t have real hair in their hair, but it’s the way you talk about it,” she explained. “There’s nothing wrong with having ‘fake’ hair in your head. For the majority of protective styles that’s what you’re doing. If it is just sew-in or a wig or something like that there’s nothing wrong with that.”

How has our increasingly globalizing and technological world impacted your hairstyles or perceptions of Black hair? What are the affordances and drawbacks of Black hair operating under late-stage industrial capitalism in the 21st Century?

“I think you get exposed to a lot of creativity which is amazing,” Azu said. “When people get new hairstyles or try new things with braid(s) it spreads quickly and people are able to copy that.” Azu cited heart cornrows as a new trend that was appealing to her.

Azu also stressed the importance of finding communities online to inspire her hair care: “Youtube tutorials were essential for me in learning how to do my natural hair. Finding people whose hair looked like mine and understanding what they’re doing was really important … though on the flip side of that, it does feel like a lot of pressure to have your hair done. People are only presenting their best selves on the Internet so it feels like everybody is always getting their hair done.” Azu also described finding people to do her hair on the Internet as being a struggle with the inquiry process and online communication being a hassle. “It’s just so hard to find people who provide hair and will wash your hair,” she said. “It feels like I’m doing 90% of the things except for braiding my hair … which is fine, but I think that has moved to the norm, which wasn’t the case when I was growing up.”

What does it mean to take care of your hair? What is healthy (Black) hair care? Why should we or should we care about our hair?

“I think we should care (about our hair) because it’s an extension of who we are,” Azu said. “There’s a lot of history and importance in Black hair. It has a lot of culture behind it.” Azu said she believes healthy Black hair can mean a lot of different things. She explained that health cannot be equated with length. She thinks healthy hair is more along the lines of understanding our hair types and what works for our own hair is crucial in terms of taking care of it. She said going to professional hairstylists can help us learn best practices for our hair in order to make sure it is healthy and not damaged, able to grow and get thicker. These are both goals she ascribes to but maintains are not necessarily requirements to having healthy hair.

MiC Columnist Karis Clark can be reached at kariscl@umich.edu.

MiC Columnist Udoka Nwansi can be reached at udoka@umich.edu

MiC Photographer Akash Dewan can be reached at abdewan@umich.edu.