The bulk of this project lives on the Black Hair Series website, developed by Eric Lau, which we encourage you all to explore.

Karis Clark (he/him) Senior – Education – Playwriting Minor – Kalamazoo, MI

Tell me about your hair journey.

Growing up, Clark’s dad would always either cut his hair himself or take him to the barbershop. He used to resist because he didn’t wanna get his haircut at all. Then he got to middle school where his parents left him alone and he didn’t know how to take care of it. Clark says that in school, his peers would call his hair nappy and bully him, taking a significant toll on his self-esteem. “Even white folks were getting on my ass too, that’s how you know (it was bad),” Clark joked. He recalled one day in middle school when a white classmate drew a cartoon character on the board with bushy hair and she wrote “nappy” on it, then someone said, “Oh, that’s Karis.”

In high school, Clark started spongeing his hair and people would call him “Sonic” (the Hedgehog) as a joke. In January 2016, he got a fade for the first time. His sides were shaved and remembers that he felt good for the first time in his life. Later on in high school he tried to do an S-curl, Jheri curl perm style because of social conditioning. His parents told him it was gonna mess up his hair. At the time, half of it was curly, half was kinky; the hair pattern was all over the place.

Freshman year of college, he cut it pretty short. In hindsight, Clark says it looked better than he thought it would. Once the pandemic began in 2020, he loosened his hair maintenance routine because it was hard to get access to a barber. Then, he grew his hair out and got box braids. The maintenance was a lot and he didn’t really keep up with it in terms of quality and moisture. It’s hard to keep braids looking fresh after a while. Once it was getting really long, Clark cut it all off in April of 2022, and he’s been waving since then. Clark attributes an increased attentiveness to his hair throughout college to an active social life and involvement in the performing arts. “I’ve had more time to get (my hair) done which is nice,” Clark said. “I feel like the stakes are also higher here because I have more of a social life here and want to look good while going out. Also, I perform a lot and I’m always conscious of how I look when I perform because I wanna look good in front of a bunch of people.”

He explained a negative encounter he had with one of the first barbers that began cutting his hair on campus. “Sophomore year, this random boy I met at 7/11 started cutting my hair,” Clark explained. “And he was goood. Then he scammed me! He was in Ann Arbor but he would travel around making sports videos. He asked me for $130 for camera equipment. And I sent it ‘cause I’m a nice person and I thought we were friends! And then he never paid me back and I never heard back from him again.” After being scammed, Clark knew that he had to get a real barber. He asked his sister for recommendations because she went to the University, and she recommended Premium Cutz. Clark said, “I liked it there cause it was really chill. I really like the guys there and it’s a nice environment to be at.” He’s been a loyal customer to Premium Cutz ever since then.

Do you have a nighttime ritual or morning ritual for your hair? What happens or how do you feel when this is disrupted?

Clark usually wraps his hair at night with a durag. He cycles between using different brushes, depending on the look that he’s going for. “Favour (Kerobo) put me on to that actually,” he explained. “Depending on the length of your hair and where you’re at in your journey, it requires a hard, medium or soft brush.” He notes that his nighttime ritual might get disrupted if he’s spending the night somewhere else. If he’s spending the night with someone who’s Black, they might both wrap their hair before bed. Clark finds that a lack of routine interrupts his sense of self: “I hate when it gets disrupted. My sense of self is definitely impacted. But fortunately, it resets every time I get a fresh cut.”

How do your skin tone and hair texture inform your sense of self?

“Sometimes I look in the mirror and I’m like ‘Damn, I’m dark!’ Then other times I think that I’ve gotten super light, especially in the wintertime,” Clark said. “I think I have medium-tone skin so it’s always fluctuating.”

Clark recounted that it was hard to enjoy having 4C hair growing up because of the mass programming and condition that favors Eurocentric beauty standards for hair. “A big part of loving myself, my body and my hair have come from my spiritual identity and path,” he said. “It’s about having a connection to God, the Source, and everything that is. It helps me break down a lot of that collective programming.” He points out that Black people play a role in upholding these standards, saying, “These (white beauty) standards are enforced by white society but I also think we as Black people also enforce them heavily too amongst ourselves.”

How does your hair fit into your own broader ideals of beauty?

“Nothing about me is straight,” Clark said. “My face is like asymmetrical as hell. And so is my hair, too. When I would do braids I found that my left side would be bigger than the other. Coming to terms with my body is realizing that symmetry does not have to be valued. There’s power in owning something that is not necessarily a standard. If you believe that you’re not a bad bitch then you’re not going to be a bad bitch. A lot of what makes a person attractive is not even about their appearance — it’s more about their personality and (their) inner light that shines through the soul that makes them magnetic.”

Being healthy has been a recent priority for Clark: “I’m also still very conscious about my body too. In the last year, being physically fit has been really important to me. As a performer, it is important because I’m being perceived on a mass scale a lot. I try to uphold ideals that are important to me. I also try not to focus on things that can’t be changed. I think my hair texture — it’s something I could change but I don’t wanna change it. There’s something beautiful about that thickness.”

How do the politics of identity (skin color, race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, etc) and desire inform how you perceive your hair, and how might we transcend their imposing detriments (on campus and in the world)?

“The Black U-M population is more wealthy than the average Black population in the U.S. and since there’s such a small number of [Black students at the University], we hold each other to a higher standard when it comes to hair,” Clark explained. “Since doing this project, I’ve felt more like myself and more presentable when going longer periods without my fade just because I wanted to see how it felt. It helps me just focus on other things.”

Clark said sometimes we become too focused on our hair: “We are so judgmental of ourselves way more than anyone will judgmental of us. We spend too much time in the mirror and they’re not even an accurate depiction of how we actually look. We place value judgments but we don’t have to. Sometimes you just gotta take something as it is. What we deem desirable heavily stems from what we’ve been conditioned to deem desirable but you don’t have to adhere to that condition.”

What is the relationship between your hair and spirituality? Or do you have any thoughts on the connection between Black hair and Spirit in general?

“There’s this idea that the curl pattern of Black hair is on a higher frequency in the energy because of the spiral shape and it acts as an antenna in a way,” Clark said. “I think that it really helps us connect with our spirituality in that sense. We do originate from the Source and motherland of Africa and it’s about that going back to our roots, literally. Our hair is very otherworldly. It’s cool and you can do so many things with it. And it really does change how we feel about ourselves. There’s a neurophysiological difference between how you feel before and after you get a cut.”

Clark also said he believes that there are a lot of merits and much to be gained from covering your hair as well: “When you cover your head, you’re grounding your energy in a way. My spiritual practitioner taught me (about this). In an environment where you might want to cover yourself and protect your head, you might want to wear a hair covering. And it’s interesting because as Black people we already do cover our heads for both practical and aesthetic purposes.”

How has our increasingly globalizing and technological world impacted your hairstyles or perceptions of Black hair? What are the affordances and drawbacks of Black hair operating under late-stage industrial capitalism in the 21st Century? “I’m not too good with entertainment media because I don’t partake in a lot of it. I definitely wanted to get braids though because many icons had them,” he laughed. In terms of retail, Clark said he thinks it is much easier to get products because of Amazon. “However, you don’t really know what you’re gonna get (from online vendors) ‘till you get it,” he said.

Clark talked about the shift in barbershop culture as a lot of the booking experience has become digitized: “Before, you used to have to be loyal to your barber. Now, there are apps that can connect you to a new barber in seconds. You don’t really have loyalty. It’s like a dissolution of community because of that.”

Clark continued the conversation, specifically referencing the role social media plays in the standards of upkeep that we hold our hair to. “With social media people are only putting their best selves on there,” Clark said. “You go to somebody’s page and the pictures are all of them on only their best hair days, which is deceiving. Social media has warped our sense of hair in that way.”

What is healthy (Black) hair care? Why should we or should we care about our hair?

Clark said that healthy Black hair is about finding a style that works well for you and learning how to properly maintain that style. He said that it’s important to choose a look that makes you feel good. He also noted that patience is an important virtue in the process because cultivating a signature style takes time. “Haircare is important because the body is a part of the soul and exists as a piece of your higher self,” Clark said, “and how you take care of your hair impacts how you perceive and interact with the world, seen and unseen. You have to take care of it in a way that is manageable and healthy.”

He said he believes that comparison to others can come from a place of insecurity for the purpose of getting an ego boost. “Compulsion and contrasts happen because a lot of times we live in this mind matrix with a false sense of separation because we have these egos that we want to hold onto and when we feel insecure about our hair we might want to go and compare ourselves to others,” Clark said.

Victoria “Tori” Wilson (she/her) Freshman – Biomedical Engineering – Detroit, MI

Tell me about your hair journey.

Growing up, Wilson’s siblings all had hair tighter than hers, so her mom would only use perms on them. She would get comments from people asking, “What are you gonna do with that?” Now, she’s used to having her hair out and wild. She learned to do her hair on her own because when others did her hair as a kid, they tended to be too rough. Upon entering college, Wilson explained she’s gotten a little bit lazy with doing her hair, preferring protective styles when she’s at home.

How does your skin tone and hair texture inform your sense of self?

“I get a load of comments — first, being dark skin, people don’t expect us to have long hair,” Wilson said. People are often surprised she hasn’t permed her hair. Being adopted into a Mexican family and having spent time around lighter-skinned Latino people, she says she’s received comments, both positive and negative, on her dark skin and the big size of her hair.

How does your hair fit into your own broader ideals of beauty?

Wilson said she doesn’t think too much about her hair routine (beyond water and coconut water), since that’s “just the way it grows out of (her) head.” She likes to stick with the idea of freedom in her hair and let it be just the way it is. “You are beautiful as you are,” Wilson said. “You shouldn’t have to change or conform so much.”

How do the politics of identity and desire inform how you perceive your hair, and how might we transcend their imposing detriments (on campus and in the world)?

“Black women are always held to a standard that our hair has to be immaculate all the time,” Wilson said. “I feel confident in my afro hair and that’s fine, but I also feel alienated when not taking part in the bundle culture. I think I get sectored off as a certain type of Black woman. People will think my hair is a statement — like Black Power. When it’s really just me being me. I could be the same as the girl wearing the bundle and people will look at me like I’m Black Panther just cause I have an afro and she doesn’t.”

How has our increasingly globalizing and technological world impacted your hairstyles or perceptions of Black hair? What are the affordances and drawbacks Black hair operating under late-stage industrial capitalism in the 21st century?

Wilson said she believes that while this increase in globalization has been good for accessibility, it has also made Black culture easier to manipulate and appropriate as a byproduct. “It can be really degrading in that we’re shamed for the things we do, but they’re also glorified by consumerism and cultural appropriation,” Wilson said.

Choose an excerpt from “Hair Story” and note a remarkable passage or quote that resonates with or interests you.

“There’s a part where they talk about how Black women carry a frustration for their hair sometimes. As a kid, I would always allude to the fact that I wanted my hair to be straight because it was easier,” Wilson said. “I didn’t really realize what I had was special because it wasn’t like everybody else’s. Instead of wanting (my hair) to be like theirs, I should have chosen to embrace it more. I think there’s a larger learning curve with Black hair that not everyone gets over. At first, it seems like it’s so hard to do my hair, but once you learn to embrace your hair and discover a certain relationship with it, it doesn’t have to be as hard.”

What is healthy (Black) hair care? Why should we, or should we care about our hair?

“Whatever routine works for you and makes you feel and look good. We should care about (our hair) more and emphasize that not everybody’s path is the same. I think it’s important to create an understanding of Black hair in that it can be way more individualized.”

Nova Brown (she/her) Freshman – Music Theatre – Miami, FL

Tell me about your hair journey.

“I’ve been natural my entire life. I’ve never had any relaxers or anything like that,” Brown said. She has very rarely straightened her hair. When she was little, her mom would do her hair in either three puffs or braids. Brown was a competitive swimmer for seven years and wore her hair in twists because she thought the chlorine damaged her hair, even once considering shaving her head to be faster. “I love the water … (but) it’s kind of a challenge at times,” Brown said. “I kind of have to choose between having my hair how I want it to look or going to enjoy myself in the water. It can cause a lot of damage to your hair whether it’s salt or pool water.” Brown said there was a time when she almost shaved her head since it was a hindrance when competitively swimming since the goal is to be as fast as possible. For swimming, her hair had to be in braids or twists or an altered natural state to put it under a cap and swim normally.

Having gone to a predominantly white school her entire life, Brown felt ashamed of her hair and straightened it in middle school. “My hair in middle school was like the worst time ‘cause I was swimming and if I wasn’t swimming then my hair was straight,” Brown said. She started wearing braids in high school after learning how to do her own hair during quarantine. Upon coming to campus, she found that she has had less time to do her hair and struggles to find products she needs or braiders she can trust.

What are the most significant factors in choosing your next hairstyle?

Brown said she is influenced most by the seasons and circumstances. Coming from Miami, there’s a lot of humidity, but here in Ann Arbor it is dry and cold and “you cannot go outside with your hair wet.” In Miami, Brown would never straighten her hair due to the high temperature and humidity. “Nobody really wears their hair straight unless it’s relaxed,” she said. “Humidity is water so it’s the equivalent of sweating your hair out, even if you’re standing there.” If she is extremely busy, Brown will wear braids, as they take less time than her natural hair.

Do you have a nighttime ritual or morning ritual for your hair? Does anything ever complicate these rituals? What happens or how do you feel when these rituals are disrupted?

Brown admitted that, sometimes, she is a bit lazy with her hair, but tries to follow a nighttime ritual — stretching her hair with rubber bands before bed, making sure it has moisture, putting in a leave-in conditioner and water and sleeping with a bonnet on. She disclosed that when the ritual is disrupted, like when she forgets to do her routine, it does disrupt the planning of her hair, and her vision and aspirations for it.

How do your own hair(styles) and perceptions of Black hair fit into your own broader ideals of beauty?

“My hair is definitely the most important aspect in me feeling beautiful,” Brown said. She said she believes Black hair is the most beautiful hair a human being can have because it is the most versatile. “We can do anything with our hair; it just takes more time or energy. The extent of what we can do with our hair is pretty unbelievable in comparison to any other phenotype of human hair.” Brown admitted she didn’t always think this way, though. When she was young, she detested the amount of effort it took to maintain her hair. However, over the years, she has confidently come to feel otherwise.

How do your skin tone and hair texture inform your sense of self?

Brown said she believes her skin tone and hair texture to be her most defining traits as a (Black) human being. In her nuclear family, she has the darkest skin and the kinkiest hair. Although Brown still sometimes struggles to love her hair, she has unlearned the tendency to dislike something about herself that she cannot change. Influences like Anok Yai helped Brown accept her skin, hair and beauty. Brown also said she believes her hair has helped her stand out as an actress.

What is the relationship between Black hair and perceived socioeconomic status?

Brown said she believes there are a lot of nuances in how Black people of differing socioeconomic status wear their hair. She explained she has seen many representations of different types of hair throughout different socioeconomic classes of Black people. She said she feels like her mom is a great definition of the change in perception of Black hair over time, since her mom often used to straighten her own hair using Keratin but later transitioned to wearing it natural when the natural hair movement was coming into full force. More recently, she has gotten more modeling contracts geared towards upper-class people with natural hair, whereas with straight hair, she received more work geared towards middle-class people, the adverse of what has historically held true.

How do the politics of identity (skin color, race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, etc.) and the politics of desire inform how you perceive your hair (and Black hair in general), and how might we transcend these imposing detriments (on campus and in the world)?

There’s been a shift in acceptability in the Black community since the beginning of the natural hair movement when it comes to how we wear our hair. When Brown modeled as a child, she would have to straighten her kinky hair or get hair extensions. Now, however, mentors and potential agents have told her to keep growing her hair and not change it at all. Brown acknowledges the privileges of having very long hair and being natural her entire life, and feels that people with shorter hair but a similar texture might not have the same advantages.

What is the relationship between your hair and spirituality? Do you have any thoughts on the connection between Black hair and Spirit in general?

“I really thank my mom for not allowing me to do anything to my hair — not chemically altering it — and keeping it in its natural state its entire life,” Brown said. She said she believes her hair is the most connective to her ancestral history. She likened Black hair to halos, positing that “because Black hair naturally defies gravity, it elevates us as people when we wear it naturally. We are literally being lifted up from the crowns of our heads to the Heavens to God. It’s an expulsion of love and beauty.”

How has our increasingly globalizing and technological world impacted your hairstyles or perceptions of Black hair? What are the affordances and drawbacks Black hair operating under late-stage industrial capitalism in the 21st Century?

Brown said she believes that Black hair is now seen as a new commodity by a lot of companies. As a result, however, she said she believes there has been more visible representation and that this globalization has been mostly positive.

“I’m thinking of Target and TikTok,” Brown said. She alluded to the growing range of Black hair products that have become accessible in mainstream markets over the years. In addition to seeing more products at places like Target, she also believes that Tik Tok and other social media platforms have provided a venue for a lot more creativity and collaboration, increasing accessibility.

What is healthy (Black) hair care? Why should we, or should we care about our hair?

Brown said she believes that having healthy hair is a form of self-care. “Even though I slept on my hair last night, not wrapping it up, I know it still feels good. I know it’s clean. I continue to do what I need to do to make it feel good on my head,” she said. She also asserted that “our hair is such a significant part of our lives. Even if you’re bald, that baldness is defining.” Brown posited that it’s been programmed into us as a population to compare ourselves to our white counterparts: “As Black people, we’re praised for our proximity to whiteness.” She said she believes that being free comes from a lack of comparison, maintaining that we must “live in the fullness of what you deem to be beautiful for yourself.”

Niles Boothe (he/him) Senior – Computer Engineering – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Tell me about your hair journey.

Boothe explained he kept his hair “a lil basic” when he was younger and that if he could have gone back in time, he would’ve tried different things. “I grew my hair all the way out til I was 5,” he said. “I had cornrows up until then. Both my parents love them. I remember going to the barber for the first time with my dad and getting a typical fade. It felt so weird cause I had never gotten my haircut before. After that, I just had a typical high-top fade. I tried waves when I was in middle school too.” Going to a predominantly white high school compelled Boothe to keep his hair short, but after entering college, he is finding more freedom with his hair.

Do you have a nighttime ritual or morning ritual for your hair? What happens or how do you feel when this is disrupted?

At night, Boothe regularly washes and conditions his hair, making sure to leave a little bit of conditioner still in when he’s finished. He sleeps with a silk pillowcase and then wets his hair in the morning, putting in a curling product. “I’m always in between curling products,” he said. “My mom is always trying to recommend me more.”

How do your skin tone and hair texture inform your sense of self?

Boothe said he believes his curls are beautiful and unique. “I think it’s kind of cool that Black hair is a part of Black culture,” he said, likening going to the barber to getting therapy. When coming to Ann Arbor, he had the challenge of finding a new barber. He used to go to @edwardtcuts on IG. Now that Edward has graduated, Boothe goes to Galaxy Barber over on Stadium and gets cut by Marcus (You’re welcome, Marcus).

How do the politics of identity (skin color, race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, etc.) and desire inform how you perceive your hair, and how might we transcend their imposing detriments?( On campus and in the world)

Boothe strives to not let other people’s perceptions impact how he styles his hair. “What’s so awesome about Black hair is how creative you can be. I feel like our hair is kinda like a canvas — we can do whatever we want with it and (thus) be whoever we want,” Boothe said. “Not that it’s never questioned cause people always be curious.”

What does it mean to be virtuous with your hair?

Boothe noted the necessity of being diligent in regard to picking his hair out. “Lately I been picking it out like every couple weeks,” he said. “Back in freshman year, I don’t think I picked it once in the two years I was growing it out from scratch, and that was one of the worse experiences I have ever had to the point where I had to just restart … it was also Covid times so I was just kinda letting (my hair) do its own thing.” He said he believes that by maintaining the responsibility of caring for your hair, it can be really beautiful.

What are some hair vices you are aware of or find yourself apprehended by?

“I’ll be jealous of my friend with box braids or dreads,” Boothe said. “I just know myself, and that I’ll never get to that amount. I wish it was just like GTA where I could just switch on the hair.” He hopes to try out those longer styles eventually and doesn’t want to have any regrets when he’s older about what he could have done with his hair now.

How has our increasingly globalizing and technological world impacted your hairstyles or perceptions of Black hair? What are the affordances and drawbacks of Black hair operating under late-stage industrial capitalism in the 21st century?

When Boothe was growing up, he didn’t have to call his barber to make an appointment; he’d just show up. Now, he says that you often have to book and pay online. While it is not necessarily worse, he believes that without the wait for the walk-ins of the past, there is less of a therapeutic nature and close connection formed. “The barber just kind of feels like you’re in your living room. Like the barber’s your uncle,” Boothe said. “I feel like every time I leave the barber I’m always learning something. I’m always leaving smiling. I always feel so much better about myself when I leave versus when I come in. It kind of feels like a second family in that everyone can kind of relate to each other.” He tries to get his cuts every three weeks to stay fresh, especially in the summer. He typically gets mid-fades now, but used to get a bald fade. Boothe believes getting a fade has become an essential part of the culture, though he’s uncertain exactly why, other than because it looks slicker.

What is healthy (Black) hair care? Why should we or should we care about our hair?

“Make sure you’re using the right shampoo and conditioner cause not every conditioner shampoo is good for black hair or even made for black hair or even tested on Black hair,” Boothe said. He believes that Black hair is important, since it is a big part of Black culture, and though it shouldn’t necessarily matter, people do perceive you differently depending on how your hair is. “You gotta treat your hair depending on how you wanna be treated,” Boothe said. “The whole world is watching.”

