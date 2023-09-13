Barber and beauty shops were always embedded so deeply into the media my household consumed. My dad played all three “Barbershop” films — featuring Ice Cube and Cedric the Entertainer — on a loop. My siblings and I rewatched Queen Latifah’s “Beauty Shop” until the DVD scratched. “Everybody Hates Chris”, a staple sitcom following a Black teen growing up in 1980s Brooklyn, also used a barber shop as a pivotal setting. Chris lived both in brownstones and on my TV screen. Julius (Terry Crews, White Chicks) reminded me of my cheap ass father. Rochelle (Tichina Arnold, Martin) had a mouth only my momma could match in an argument. Chris (Tyler James Williams, Let It Shine) also had a barber named Manny (J.B. Smoove, Real Husbands of Hollywood). Occasionally, Manny gave Chris life advice shrouded in comedic relief. Manny was the one thing I didn’t have, and as a kid, I begged for my own.

My father gave me the first haircut I remember. My parents never wanted their boys’ hair to get too long — too feminine. So every seven days, my Dad tried to cut us into men. He dragged a plastic fold-out chair into the middle of our yellow-tile kitchen and unplugged the blender in exchange for his clippers. He’d cut me and my brothers in age order, so I was always last. As I tinkered with my beat-up Nintendo DSi, awaiting my turn, I listened to my father and brother’s high-energy conversations with intense interest. I watched lovingly as my dad asked questions he should already know the answer to. “You’re in ninth grade, right? If you were married to your mom, what would you buy her for your anniversary? Are you still dating that girl your momma don’t like? Your birthday’s coming up. Is that like something you’d want a gift for?”

In his defense, he didn’t spend much time with us. He had his first child at 18 and held his sixth newborn nine years later. Six children meant six heads of type-four hair that don’t listen to nobody. Six hair appointments were never in the budget for 23-year-old food pantry frequenters, so they were forced to make something out of nothing. My dad squinted, hoped for the best and made a mess of our hairlines. When he wasn’t carving himself into a makeshift barber, he was spending his days and nights on the clock. He punched in and out of whatever job would hire a father of six with no degree. It is easy to lose track of a man that makes money but never time. This made our weekly haircuts all the more special.

He finished my brothers’ cuts. They left the chair walking different, rubbing their hands together in confidence. For three to five business days, nobody would be able to tell them nothing. It was my turn. Maybe my father used up all his questions on my brother’s because he never spoke to me during this process. This forced me to try and sew silence into sentimentality. I let the buzzing of the clippers run through my being, the white noise transformed into an alluring melody. My dad encased my tiny body in a warm towel meant to catch freshly fallen coils. I inhaled deeply, savoring the sensation of the metal pick caressing my dry scalp. My father’s hands pressed into my temple — his sacred temple. He looked at his work, and only his work, with pride. I smiled into our bathroom mirror at the shitty finished product. I have mastered the ability to hand-mold this silent and cold act of necessity into an act of love.

Years later, a man from my church opened up a hole-in-the-wall barbershop. This was it… my moment. No more filling in spotty fades with my mom’s eyeshadow or “yo hairline ain’t straights” on the playground. Finally, a barber who wasn’t made of pixels or obligation. Here is where Black boys could become Black men, here recipes were traded and created. Were the pseudo-players at the barbershop gonna tell us about their new fake girlfriend or one-night stand? Was the nigga who hasn’t seen his kids in six months gonna complain about his overbearing baby momma? Was I going to find my Manny?

My father led me into this new sanctuary. My lifesaver’s name is Moses, but his friends called him Mo. Dedicated to seeming cooler than I was, 11-year-old me had no choice but to hop into his chair and shout, “What’s up Mo?!?!?” Mo smiled, pulled up a booster seat, wrapped me in a cape, and asked me how I wanted my hair cut. No one had ever asked me that before. My father spoke for me: “Low taper, faded down to a one, nothing off the top.” Since when was there math involved in haircuts? Mo nodded, shut on the clippers, and asked me if I played any sports. With a smile on my face, I confidently declared, “Well no, but I cheerlead with my sisters sometimes.” He looked at me as if I had told him a dark secret. It’s the same look teachers gave me whenever I befriended girls on the playground or discussed the pink Power Ranger being my favorite. He went silent.

No, not the silence. Not again.

The buzzing of the clippers grew louder. I buried myself in my skin. I shifted my vocal cords into a ghost town. The little boys with fresh fades littering posters on the walls began to look less and less like me. My barber broke the silence and choked out the buzzing. “You dating any girls at school? I know they going crazy over these curls.” He’s digging for a truth I’ve spent years burying. I was prepared this time. “I’m not dating any girls, I’m practically dating all of them.” He full-belly laughed and dapped me up, a sign of approval. Is this what it meant to be a man? To lie? To shave at pieces of yourself until you’re as clean cut as the others around you? Chris Rock never told me that masculinity was required to sit in this chair.

A taller, more self-assured high school version of me moves cities. This forces my family and I to commit one of the greatest Black men betrayals of all time:

switch barbers.

The new barber is a short, dark-skinned man in his early 20s. His cut is alright. (Okay, his cut is immaculate, but he will never be Mo!) My dad is in his 40s now. Gray has crept into his beard, and the years of graveyard shifts are etched into his skin. He’s approached “unc” territory. The barber sees it too, so he asks him for advice. He tells my dad about his newest entanglement. In between effortlessly switching metal guards, he verbalizes an entire list of her pros of cons. Pros: she’s kind, she’s got her business, she don’t got no kids and he is allegedly madly in love with her. Cons: she’s not his usual type, she is “plus size” and “too dark”. I learned a lot of bad from men who hold knives for a living.

The same father, who has never asked me if I’m dating anyone, looks into this vile stranger’s eyes and tells him he should not be afraid to settle down. The same father who has never asked me about a crush tells a piece of shit stranger, “Looks matter to you now, but that’s just immaturity. That’s young love. It has an expiration date.” The same father who knows no details about my first kiss asks a stranger, “What does your heart want?” My dad seems to be a master in the art of love. If his creative stewardships even extend to men who don’t deserve it, why does he always run out of brush strokes when it concerns me?

Maybe he doesn’t.

Maybe he doesn’t offer me love lessons because he has pulled the shovel out of my closet and dug up every secret I tried to bury. Maybe my dirt all over his hands scares him. Maybe he doesn’t ask me questions because he is afraid of what my answers may be. We are always silent together, but I swear I can hear him screaming. He’s shouting with a closed mouth, putting his foot down, and telling me to be a man. At the top of his lungs, he’s biting his tongue and wishing he had pumped testosterone into the veins of my heart. With no sound at all, he yells that the bond of masculinity is stronger than the bond between a father and his son. He howls that brawn is thicker than blood. I hear rebuke in his reticent.

We have always gone silent because the disdain we share for each other is too loud to articulate.

He truly is a horrible barber. All those haircuts and still he could not carve me into a man.

I get my hair cut in Ypsi now. I go alone. I pulled up last week wearing a cropped shirt and a cross-body bag over my shoulder. Multiple heads nod at me when I step in, a sign of approval. My barber’s nephew walks in behind me. He looks no older than 18. My barber looks me in the eyes and tells me his nephew is getting married at 17. He begs me to talk his nephew out of it. He rationalizes that maybe his nephew will listen to me because I’m young, in college and go to Michigan, so I must be smart. I raise my eyebrows and immediately ask the kid if he’s sure about this. I ask him what his parents would think. I ask him if he loves his alleged fiancée. I ask him things my father has never asked me. He answers my questions in great detail while his uncle laughs with his entire belly. They’re fucking with me. He isn’t getting married. We all laugh. We laugh until the buzzing clippers are the most silent thing in the room.

MiC Columnist James Scarborough can be reached at jscar@umich.edu.