When I looked around and caught love’s eye, I almost didn’t recognize it. I had spent practically my whole life grasping at straws trying to understand it, yet nothing could have prepared me for its tangible form.

Love was named “her” and it was sitting at the movies.

Letters to Love

June 20

The faint smell of childhood, of the starch to keep the pleats of my mother’s saree straight, the ring of the bell from the temple across the street, the rhythmic honks of the routine traffic jam outside my grandmother’s house. I am in India.

June 21

Today I am 20. My grandma married at 16 and her grandma at 14. As my mom walked through the worn wooden doors, the reflective mirrors scattered on the pink and gold lehenga caught the living room’s fluorescent light.

Growing frustrated, my mom clasps the hooks that always seem to slip out of my fingers. Mothers have a way of knowing what is expected of them.

I caught a glimpse of myself in the glass encasement that surrounds the familiar Ram statue. They said I finally looked like a “real” girl. They say it will look good for him.

Though they speak of arranging me a marriage at 21, the pink hue drowns out their applause.

We were under the streetlamps, the lights reflecting in your eyes.

For a moment, I am wearing it for you instead.

June 23

I saw an Indian wedding for the first time today. As the couple made their fifth round around the fire, a tear fell into my palm. Not because I am particularly close with the groom, but because I saw my fate etched into the banana leaves being placed on the lunch table.

When a baby is born, their fate is settled, and their family’s love is conditional. Any deviation from the system is a flaw that must be erased.

After you, I was destined to choose, burdened with choice. Becoming painfully aware of what could never be mine.

As the wedding progressed, the fire that would bind our souls, as it did for generations before, turned into a minister’s altar. Suddenly I am chanting, bound by a god that isn’t my own.

June 25th

Today I prayed. Though I have been to the temple many times, today I prayed. I was told that the temple by the Kaveri River, Chunchanakatte, was the temple of my ancestors. Their gaze was stronger this time as I approached the deity with my fingers intertwined. They say a prayer won’t come true if you tell it to anyone.

When they ask me what I prayed for I will say “good health.” Me and the river know it was for you.

As I stare at my palms, I know this will be the last letter I write to you.

Guilt followed me to the bus, and the ghosts will applaud when they take your spot in my bed.

I will bask in their routine blessings till we meet again, maybe somewhere unsuspecting.

MiC columnist Bhavana Iyengar can be reached at bhavanai@umich.edu.