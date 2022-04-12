I’ve done the most writing ever in my life these past few months. A combination of the gut-wrenching, hair-pulling academic essay writing and the equally gut-wrenching, hair-pulling creative writing. Both are stressful, but the latter is tremendously more satisfying and rewarding. I was first exposed to creative writing back in fourth grade. Then, I would write vigorously with my wooden pencil; now, that wooden pencil has been traded for a keyboard. I scribbled away on pages upon pages of fiction and non-fiction stories in my back-to-school black Meijer composition notebook. I was in class, doodling up characters, places and adventures that accompanied the words to an engrossing mystery or great journey through space. I was small, but with a big imagination fueled by episodes of “Dragon Ball Z,” “Adventure Time,” “Invader Zim” and “Pokémon.” After a long day of school, my mom would pick me up from the bus stop and my imagination would run wild in the comfort of my home playing video games, riding bikes and creating tree forts in the backyard.

Within Michigan in Color, I’ve been reintroduced to this form of writing I learned years ago, powered by my own child-like wonder and imagination. I’ve re-entered this vast world of storytelling and I’ve rekindled my fourth grade mind. And in a sense, I’m still that same fourth grader fascinated by school, friendships, playtime and family. But unlike a fourth grader, I now have a variety of stressors and adult worries occupying space in my head. The homework I should be doing, the friends I should be texting, the dinner I need to be cooking, the floor I need to be vacuuming, the clothes that need washing, my mom who I should be calling, the unanswered texts that need replying and the text I didn’t send my brother or sister. While I continue to stress about my days, I’ve created pieces that come from the same fingertips that click away through the night — despite whatever they should be doing.

The lively words I write become tear-jerkers to my tío’s and mom’s ojos. When I do get to call my mom during my hectic day, she’s asking me about what my next piece will be about, telling me how much she loves my last article and how she’s always ready to send the link to the family Whatsapp chat.

I’m thinking about all the things I wrote this school year. Understanding my Mexican identity through visiting Mexico, reflecting on my family’s beginning in Los Angeles, my love for mi abuelita, the racial struggles my dad faces on a daily basis, my complex relationship with my wardrobe and the music that inspires me.

I’ve written about these beautiful things that make me, me. Warming, tearful, joyful, pieces that make up my Mexican-American identity, what it means to be the son of immigrant parents, that are a reflection of who I am. These are some of the stories I’ve shared with my closest friends and family, and now I’ve written these for anyone to read. People who have read my pieces have joined me in understanding my position in this world.

But, there’s one thing I didn’t write about: the one person who’s been on my mind a lot this year.

Mi Madre

La Jefa

So here I am. Writing this piece that will stand the test of time as it will live on forever online or in print. It’s an everlasting memory that has come from my mind as I wrap up my seventh semester here at the University of Michigan. One last piece of the semester dedicated to my mother, a true champion who provides for my family day in and day out. A story I want to share that isn’t coming to a close, one with many chapters of which this is only the introduction. She is here. Forever. Alive and well in this piece and in my life.

I’ve written a lot this year in Spanish, more than I thought I was capable of, and I’ll do it one last time this semester for my mom.

Hola Ma

Voy a tratar de escribir esta letra en español. No es perfecto pero lo quiero hacer. Te mando textos en español pero nunca he escrito páginas y cuando te llamo, hablamos en español y un poquito en inglés. Las conversaciones no son muy largas pero siempre me encanta escuchar tu voz y la voz de mi papá y por FaceTime mirando a Frida y como se sienta en el sofá. Son los momentos que me hacen sonreír durante un día estresante.

Sé que no te llamo cada día. Trato de encontrar tiempo para llamar pero el día se va muy rápidamente. En un momento me despierto y en otro momento me voy a dormir. Me despierto temprano, a veces a las siete y media de la mañana y enseguida me preparo para mis clases. Voy a mis clases, como mi lonche, termino mi tarea y paso tiempo con mis amigos y amigas. No hablo tanto con mi hermano ni hermana tampoco. Están trabajando y cuando tengo un poquito de tiempo, no los puedo cachar. La misma cosa pasa con mis amigos en Ann Arbor y Grand Rapids. Debo de crear el tiempo porque tú eres muy importante.

En los días cuando no te llamo, todavía estoy pensando en ti. Pienso en ti cuando estoy lavando mi ropa y cuando limpio mi cuarto. Me enseñaste cómo ser un niño responsable. Pienso en ti cuando estoy cocinando. En las mañanas hago huevos con chorizo y pongo dos tortillas en el comal a calentar. Y con mis manos, los agarro y los pongo en mi plato. Y ahí estoy, desayunando. Recuerdo los días durante la pandemia cuando me quedaba en casa tomando mis clases por la computadora y cocinamos juntos.

Nosotros nos despertamos temprano para sacar a Frida. Voy a regresar pronto.

Estoy comprando comida en Meijer porque Ann Arbor no tiene supermercados como Grand Rapids. Las tortillas que compro son de Meijer. Sí me gustan, pero no saben nada como las tortillas de El Milagro. Solamente son tortillas pero es una de las cosas que yo extraño.

Cuando este artículo se publica, yo pienso que tú y mi papá van en camino a Ann Arbor para celebrar mi cumpleaños. ¡21 años! Vamos a celebrar este miércoles. Ya mero termina el semestre y voy a regresar a casa para completar mi internship y cuando tenga tiempo, te voy a ayudar a limpiar casas. También les quiero decir hola a toda la familia que está leyendo esta letra en California y México, ¡voy a regresar y visitarlos muy pronto también! ¡Muchos besos y abrazos!

Gracias por todo Ma

Te quiero muchísimo

Pablo

* ¡Unas fotos de Yellowstone! ¡Mis favoritas!

