Dr. Ng,

Beginning this letter might be the hardest thing I do as a student here at Michigan. I cannot find an introduction that does justice to my intention in publishing this, no matter how many revisions I go through. I recognize that even writing these few sentences is vaguely self-serving and yet another mild underperformance of mine, but I want it to be known just how much this letter (and you) mean to me. I am incredibly thankful for each and every opportunity I’ve received to engage with you and your work. I am inspired by every conversation we have, and my only regret is that I didn’t transfer earlier to become one of your students sooner. I promise that in my future endeavors I’ll do the best I can, [COPY: move comma to after “endeavors”] with the courage you’ve given me. Thank you for being my mentor.

–Cedric

If you are in any way a part of the campus community, you’re familiar with Dr. Tiffany Ng. You may not recognize her name, or know her appointment(s), but there is no doubt in my mind that you have at some point experienced her artistry. Dr. Ng wears many, many hats on campus, but she primarily serves as the university carillonist here at Michigan. She usually performs for the Monday and Tuesday Baird Carillon noontime recitals, as well as many of the holiday and special event recitals year-round. Dr. Ng is an incredibly accomplished performer, scholar and professor, in addition to being an activist, volunteer park steward and conservationist. She dedicates much of her time to equitable causes, such as commissioning and debuting Indigenous composers and compiling an anthology of carillon music by Black composers. There is not much I could say about her here that is not captured in Dr. Ng’s tremendous (and simultaneously terrifying) CV, but I’d like to give the reader a small snapshot of her impact with this letter.

I joke about this in my inner circles, but I really had no idea what I was doing when I came to Michigan. I made the educated guess that I wanted to be a Black American music scholar after some timely upsets in music academia because I thought it would make sense to ride that wave. The second best decision I made in my first year was enrolling in the Undergraduate Research Opportunity Program’s section for transfer students: I thought that I could get some practical archival research experience or something similar to kickstart my career as a musicologist. When Dr. Ng’s project was listed, I jumped on it. I wrote in my opening email to her that “My strength as a musician is my ability to critically think about and analyze music, both at the physical and metaphysical level,” whatever the hell that meant. I was stressed about landing a position nearly a month into the semester, as I discovered that UROP was primarily utilized by STEM researchers, and was ready to take whatever project I could get that was related to the humanities. I happened to know of the carillon — I had attended one recital at Ball State during their Welcome Week celebrations my freshman year — but didn’t know much about it. The best decision I made my first year was joining Dr. Ng’s research team; what followed was the single most impactful year of my life to date, and I mean that with absolute seriousness.

Dr. Ng’s research project, A Century of Women and the Carillon, [COPY: quotes instead of italics] is an amazing and inspiring work with the potential to be a field-altering development in campanology (the study and practice of bells). It is a free-to-access repository of histories of roughly 50 women with significant contributions to campanology, including performers, composers, donors and bellfounders. She and her first UROP student, Emmet Lewis, built the website and completed the majority of the necessary research. Dr. Ng then invited authors from around the world to contribute biographies and appendices for these women, so that even more people could participate in the process of acknowledging these figures. She has since expanded the project’s focus with more students and researchers joining the team, continuously involving more people in redefining the history of campanology.

Dr. Ng’s deliberate choice to offer opportunities to others is a common theme across her professional career, and one that has made being her mentee incredibly rewarding. When she was invited to present her project at the Guild of Carillonneurs in North America’s summer conference at the University of Chicago, Dr. Ng extended the opportunity to me. Knowing that I had no experience presenting at an academic conference, she made sure that I would succeed by assigning me to speak about Nora Violet Johnston — one of our most prolific and well-researched women — as well as proofreading my slides. From a three-minute-long presentation that Dr. Ng could have absolutely done herself with little effort, I received practical experience, networking opportunities and my name and biography in a program that will be archived for decades to come. Later, when asked to do a last-minute lecture on her project at Yale, Dr. Ng once again invited me to participate by recording my portion of the presentation so that I wouldn’t have to travel on short notice.

No matter how small you might perceive your contribution to be, Dr. Ng will never forget to recognize and credit her students, even in passing and seemingly inconsequential conversations. Her commitment to being a mentor does not end conveniently after classes do. Dr. Ng is also very genuine with her carillon students during instruction. I’m by no means her top student, but I’ve never been made to feel insignificant, unsatisfactory or neglected. A quintessential experience for every Music Major[COPY: lowercase] is the day you break down in a lesson; most of us will be able to tell you about our first (or most recent) time, and while I have loved every instructor I have worked with along my journey, I’ve cried in front of each one. Working with an instructor so closely is a unique experience that pushes many performers into unhealthy relationships with success and pride, often represented to us by our instructor. However, Dr. Ng was an exception to this rule that I had accepted would be a constant for me. Lessons with Dr. Ng are growth-focused and never centered around output or accomplishment. My desire to become a better carillonist is derived purely from how much she has taught me to enjoy the process of learning to play the instrument, not from the unbearable pressure of reaching some hypothetical level of ability. I’ve definitely cried leaving lessons with her, but exclusively tears of joy and comfort.

It goes without saying that my trajectory as a musicologist, and also as a person, has been dramatically shaped by Dr. Ng. She has guided me through an incredibly uncertain and strenuous period in my academic career with grace and compassion, never missing an opportunity to celebrate me and my achievements. We’ve also shared frustrations over the oppressions of Western Art Music and music performance, laughs over the experience of me driving a red Ford pickup to Canada for a student carillon guild trip and hopes for brighter futures. Dr. Ng has, on more than one occasion, offered me advice that I didn’t even know I’d need. Dialogues with her are insightful, but she never speaks down to her students from her positions of knowledge and expertise. Her mentorship is holistic, honest and invested. She creates safe and welcoming spaces, like her studio[COPY: add comma] where I’ll stay until 1 or 2 A.M. [COPY: a.m.] after practicing to catch up on work and emails. For as much pain and frustration Michigan has caused me, I would spend another two years here just to continue working under her.

I’ve had to leave out many details and stories of my year and a half with Dr. Ng in this letter, and there’s only so much I can tell you about her astounding career in 1,400 words, but I hope that my immense respect and appreciation for her has come across clearly. I had hoped to have some more time with this, but Dr. Ng will be on (a well-deserved) sabbatical for my last semester, and[COPY: delete “and”] so I felt that I had to finish it before then. A bittersweet ending, but one that would have been so regardless. I’m not sure where either of my musicologist or carillonist careers are headed just yet, but I know for sure that whatever I may accomplish, I have Dr. Ng to credit as my inspiration and role model. Her just and inclusive approaches to pedagogy, scholarship and performance will resonate with me as long as I study music.

