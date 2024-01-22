A name has the unique ability to encapsulate human identity, denoting the very specific context its owner exists in. Names act as a historical record-keeping mechanism; not only do they literally trace lineage and convey a specific meaning, but they also carve out a people’s place in this world, documenting their existence, their livelihood, their homes, their personalities, their values and so much more.

Arabic names, like my own, are composed of many different elements that distinctly define a person’s identity. The first name is chosen by the parents and can represent an important symbol or quality. The middle name is usually patronymic, tracing someone’s lineage based on their male ancestors. The last name is traditionally a family name and can come from one of three sources: a nasab, laqab or nisba. A nasab reflects a family’s pedigree, designating the son or daughter of someone using the terms ibn and bint. A laqab is an epithet that describes a family; for example, the last name al-Rahman means the Merciful. A nisba can refer to a family’s historical occupation (e.g. Hakim denotes doctors), family descent from a tribe or other group (e.g. al-Quraishi), or a geographical location (e.g. Baghdadi).

My name, د١نة امير حامد العبيد, follows the same construction. My first name, د١نة, is followed by my father’s name, امير, his father’s name, حامد, and my last name, العبيد, named after El-Obeid, the capital of the Sudanese state of North Kordofan.

My last name traces my family’s history in Sudan: They were natives of North Kordofan and El-Obeid, specifically. But the name does more than that; it contextualizes more than 30,000 years of Sudanese history. From the ancient kingdom of Kush to Egyptian-Ottoman rule to British colonialism to the current Republic of Sudan, the nomads of El-Obeid find themselves a predominantly Muslim, Arabic-speaking population. Thus, the name العبيد itself, printed neatly in six Arabic letters, is not only a testament to the persistence of the Sudanese over Western colonization, but also a reflection of a different kind of imposing force: the Arabization of Sudan that’s divorced its people from our indigenous culture and languages, the vast majority of which I’ll never get the chance to know.

See, names can also represent something much more sinister: the erasure of a people’s history, which is oftentimes done purposely. The deconstruction of a name is a violent affair, whether baked into societal norms, imposed through forced assimilation or systematically stripped by the killing of a people left unable to record their own history. To say a name is to speak power into the name, to recognize its significance and honor the history it carries. Conversely, to remove someone’s name is to disempower them, forcibly detaching them from their cultural roots — and on a larger scale, ripping the roots themselves out of the ground.

An obvious example of this is the patronymic nature of names. Yes, my name encodes significant information about my dad’s family and their heritage. But what of the other half of my lineage — my mother’s side of the family, so rich with Nubian history and culture, complete with an indigenous language, too (albeit endangered)? While my mother retained her maiden name after marriage — as is customary in Sudan and the rest of the Islamic world — naming children strictly after the father’s family effectively erases the mother’s history from the narrative, leaving it up to her male relatives to carry on their family’s history. In many Western cultures, women adopt their husband’s last names after marriage, essentially fusing their own experiences from thereafter to a man’s name and getting absorbed into someone else’s story.

Throughout history, the removal of names has been employed as a tool to erase specific populations’ cultures and make room for a colonizing entity. In the late 19th century, for example, the U.S. government forced Native children into boarding schools with the goal of assimilating them into American culture and effectively erasing their Indigenous heritage. As part of their assimilation strategies, these schools forbade children from using their given names or speaking their languages, instead assigning them American names and enforcing English-only policies. Uttering an Indigenous name legitimized it, honoring the individual’s tribe, language and naming practices. An American name, on the other hand, was a blank slate — albeit a violent, bloody one — which allowed American settlers to impose their customs onto Indigenous children without acknowledging, and thus, legitimizing their original cultures. From then on, these children’s Indigenous roots were overwritten by a new, colonial history that accompanied their new, colonial names.

Further, the destruction of a people themselves, through genocide or ethnic cleansing, eradicates entire groups of names en masse. As the death toll in Gaza surpasses 15,000, I’m reminded of a figure I read in mid-October: 47 families were completely wiped out of Gaza’s civil registries. Forty-seven families — meaning 47 entire family trees, totaling more than 500 individuals — were killed, erasing them from history in one fell swoop. With the number of Palestinians killed increasing almost eight times since that first figure was released, I can’t help but think of how many more families’ histories have been suddenly cut short. On a broad scale, this mass eradication of names removes living, breathing records of Palestinians’ lives and familial traditions and pedigree and occupations and epithets throughout history. The names of the dead pile up alongside their bodies, leaving unspoken an archive of Palestinian memories and culture.

As I type this 6,700 miles from El-Obeid, the city’s residents continue to suffer under siege by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces amid the country’s ongoing war. Every time I read my own name in news about the city, I feel inextricably linked to the people there, my people, and their pain. Despite being continents away, transliterating my name to fit into the foreign Roman alphabet, I’m forever tied to my roots in Sudan, unable to escape my people’s collective grief and suffering. But with every “Dana Elobaid” I scrawl onto a piece of paper, I’m also struck by my people’s history and strength, of our steady and ever-changing existence through millennia, of its proof that we will persevere yet again. At the same time, I’m sobered by the fact that this hopeful picture is incomplete without the acknowledgment that others have been stripped of the ability to resonate with their names and histories in the same way. I’m reminded that in the fight for liberation, we must say the names and share the stories of those unable to do so themselves.

