Upon walking into Kim Fung, I’m greeted by a parade of silver dish carts and the tantalizing smell of char siu bao, or barbeque pork buns, and glistening dan tat, flaky egg tarts, wafting through stacks of bamboo steamers. No matter where you go, you’ll find that dimsum, a Chinese family-style meal composed of tea and traditional small plate dishes, is a cultural staple in countless Chinese upbringings. As a child, dimsum seemed akin to a separate world with its own gravity; time slowed to a dreadful stop whenever I was dragged out to eat with a crowd of family. Given the repetitive nature of dimsum — its menu of predictable dishes and lack of exciting entertainment quickly made the experience incredibly boring and unappealing to my younger self. The fact that Kim Fung’s restaurant interior never evolved didn’t help my reluctance to attend the family’s outings; for decades, warm rays filtered in and illuminated the same faux red velvet walls and stained dark floral chairs, and twin golden dragon sculptures hung proudly at the forefront of the establishment, their watchful gazes scolding my small slouched figure.

My many years of childhood dimsum outings forced me to gain fluency in the subtle language of dimsum, from knowing the way you properly greet the waitstaff and tap the table twice to thank someone for pouring tea to the way one positions a teapot’s lid to indicate a request for refills. It’s a visceral, vibrant experience — an ever present boisterous clash of different dialects being spoken, the sounds of roaring laughter from a table of middle aged uncles, the shrieks of children bickering or a cluster of relatives bonding over the usual family gossip. I can still recall my aunts piling the best pieces of tripe onto the youngest children’s plates, or my father’s smile as he poured my grandparents’ tea and even the way my non-English speaking grandmother lit up in this place of social gathering as she made her rounds to converse with other Chinese patrons. As mundane as these dimsum outings were, they held all the monumental milestones of my life. Dimsum has seen my family clinking teacups in glowing celebration of the arrival of a baby brother, and it has also bore quiet witness to a memorial dinner honoring the life of my matriarchal great grandmother, the restaurant uncharacteristically stoic and draped in near silence as I gazed upon family sharing food in a collective moment of remembrance.

After growing older, regular family dimsum outings became less and less frequent due to a combination of inevitable life events. Cousins grew up and quickly became preoccupied with new jobs, family members passed, relatives moved or became busy with children. Eventually, the family dimsum outings faded altogether. As I have outgrown childhood, I realize now how much I miss the familiarity and community of dimsum, how sharing those plates felt like a cultural grounding, a sort of homecoming. I’m able to recall memories that I could not fully appreciate as a kid; I delighted in playing table games with my older cousins as we waited for har gow, and regularly watched good natured arguments play out amongst the adults over which party would get the honor of footing the morning’s bill. I grew to love the taste of chrysanthemum tea and to miss the periods my little brother and I spent running wide-eyed to the lobster tanks tucked away in a corner of the restaurant, staring shamelessly at the dinner candidates for entertainment. There were countless beautiful moments folded into the seemingly monotonous experience of dimsum. For all the encounters I had with it, my younger self never stopped to think about what the term “dimsum” really meant — in Cantonese, dimsum directly translates to “touch the heart.” It’s fitting because here are the golden moments where your family gathers and the food nourishes you in more ways than one. Here is where you take care of your grandmother and pluck the flakiest dan tat for your siblings and fight over who gets the last rice noodle roll with your cousins. At dimsum, you pour tea into your mother and father’s cups and it means “I love you.”

