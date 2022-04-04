It was a ceremonial and cinematic day in Santiago Papasquiaro, Durango. The streets were flooded with families observing the ceremonies taking place throughout the city. At every angle of our peripheral, there were bandas playing corridos, food trucks selling elotes and raspados and a desfile full of mariachi bands accompanied with young women dressed in folklórico attire. We were making our way to the feria, which for many was the main attraction of the festivities. Though the cloudy weather may have discouraged many from being outside, there was no denying that the people of Santiago Papasquiaro were not going to miss the first day of their esteemed and most anticipated fair.

Since I was in the sixth grade, my family and I traveled to my parents’ hometown in Mexico every year. The month of July attracted not only a lot of domestic visitors, but a lot of other Mexican-American families that had ties to the state of Durango. I felt immensely joyous to be standing on the soil where generations of my family had grown up.

Except in 2016, I wasn’t really there. I was in the middle of nowhere Montana.

The date was July 16. The frightening noise of my phone’s alarm jolted me awake at 4:30 in the morning. Reality quickly sank in, and I was upset that I was not a part of the vibrant crowd marching down the streets of Santiago Papasquiaro. Rather than spending the summer in Mexico visiting my abuelitas and primos, my dad insisted that my brother Oscar and I spend a couple of months with him in Montana to work at his construction site—the very opposite of Durango. The wind blew loudly through the many valleys and mountaintops of America’s ninth least populated state. Within those blue, green and gray valleys was scattered, sparse and rundown infrastructure. The very limited civilization seemed so insignificant when contrasted to the vastness of the state’s nature. People displayed classic American cordiality, of course, but rarely the hospitality and colors I had witnessed in Mexico just a year prior.

At 15 years old, the thought of making my own money seemed promising and offered some financial freedom my peers were not afforded. After doing my own research on the up and coming state, I learned that many other construction workers ventured to the Great Plains state of Montana and made really good money. Hell, I was excited! Little did I know what I was getting myself into.

After two months of working with my dad, I somehow failed to get used to the monotonous routine he went through every morning. The pesky alarm, pungent smell of the drywall and joint compound boxes scattered throughout our temporary apartment competed with my overwhelming drowsiness from my lack of sleep. We had returned home from the construction site at 1:30 a.m., a few hours prior, so it was extremely difficult for me to find some sort of motivation to keep my eyes open.

On the other hand, my dad had no problem with getting less than three hours of sleep. He somehow managed to wake up in a radiant mood every morning. Every other day, he would wake up earlier than the rest of the crew and buy us all donuts from the nearest 7-Eleven. It annoyed me so much in my tired grumpiness. How the hell did he do it? He urged Oscar and me to hurry because he did not want us to be late on our last day of work.

My dad has worked in construction for more than 30 years. In those three decades, he has mastered the craft of drywall finishing. Construction workers who specialize in this are referred to as tapers. Though the task of a taper is considered by many other construction workers to be one of the least physically demanding, the monotonous task of smearing joint compound across hundreds of different units still felt extremely strenuous. I had no idea how my dad, at the age of 54, remained poised through these conditions. Although my dad is nearing the age in which he becomes eligible for the plethora of benefits all elderly Americans are entitled to, my dad’s citizenship status deems him ineligible of receiving these perks.

Both of my parents are lawfully permanent residents. My dad first came to the United States in 1988. One of my uncles, who had migrated to the states before my dad, was in Chicago at the time and informed my dad of the rapidly expanding employment opportunities. Eventually, my dad returned to Mexico and got married to my mom. My parents both agreed that if they wanted to start a family, moving to the United States was the right thing to do because of the seemingly limitless upward mobility and the ultimate allure of the American Dream. In 1997, both of my parents crossed the Mexican-American border and headed back to Chicago.

One year later, my parents moved from Chicago to Las Vegas because my dad was aware of the surplus of jobs available for construction workers there. But when the boom subsided in Las Vegas, my dad was forced to leave his workers union. Because of this, for a very long period of my life growing up, my dad struggled with keeping a stable job. Since I was in elementary school, my dad has traveled to other states experiencing similar booms to that of Las Vegas in order to find work. I can still remember the first time he went away when I first started the first grade. We were all weeping because, for the first time, my dad was going to be so far from us and we wouldn’t see him until the next summer.

Neither of my parents were aware of the struggles they would blatantly face in trying to start a new family in a new country. Because of their citizenship status and lack of English proficiency, my parents have been hindered from the opportunity to live the life akin to that of the model white American family. Even to this day, my parents struggle with understanding mainstream American lingo and etiquettes and thus have rarely formed relationships with anyone else that didn’t experience the same immigration experience as them.

Nonetheless, my dad has put our entire family on his back. Growing up, my mother had to watch over me and my four siblings so it was very difficult for her to go out of her way to contribute to my family’s income. Because of this, my family relied solely on my dad to put food on the table. Although my dad would continuously get his checks postponed, work in the coldest and most rural states in the nation and work an arduous amount of time every day, he never overtly displayed his exhaustion or dismissed us as a result. He was truly inspirational. My time working with him made me think of all the sacrifices he has made for the literal survival of my family.

The location of our worksite was in Bozeman, but the apartment the rest of my dad’s work crew and I were staying at was in Belgrade. It takes 30 minutes to get from one city to the other and we were expected to arrive by 5 a.m. As brain fogged as I was, I swiftly slipped on my murky brown Wolverine work boots, stained white Dickies, ripped white Hanes T-shirt and headed straight to my dad’s white 2001 Chevrolet Astro van to wait for the rest of the crew.

The skies remained gloomy from the night storm’s heavy showers. Though it was the middle of the summer, it felt as if I was stuck in a time loop in Montana and every day was replicative of that one overcast morning. My dad, dressed in his all-white work uniform, briskly maneuvered his way to the van. His silhouette, despite the backdrop of somber surroundings and nasty weather, maintained rhythmic footsteps trotting toward the van. Though my dad was noticeably older than the rest of the crew, there was something about his upbeat demeanor that made everyone else come off as downhearted.

For one final time, Oscar and I were on our way to the construction site. When we arrived at the muddy construction site, my dad put Oscar and me straight to work. For the entirety of our 12-hour shift, we were required to cover up all of the mistakes made by other workers by concealing the flaws on the drywall. Though no one ever explicitly acknowledged it, my dad was the most talented in the crew and always ensured that he would turn in his assigned project to the construction site manager in the most pristine condition possible.

Unlike my dad, Oscar and I constantly sat down to take breaks from the exhausting labor. My back ached, my stomach grumbled from hunger and my head was spinning like the insomniac that I was from my lack of sleep. Truly, the only thing that got us through the grueling work was the thought of sleeping the entire 12-and-a-half-hour drive back home.

When we got back to the apartment, I went straight to our plain bedroom to lay down on the beat-down bed that workers before my father and his crew slept in. I stared at the dreary and crumbling ceiling and began to think about my dad and what his motive was for dragging us out to Montana with him instead of letting us visit our familia in Mexico like years prior. Although he had previously explained that he took the both of us with him so we could earn our own money, I knew there was more to it than just that.

As I started packing my things in the car of another worker who was also returning home, I indulged in the sunset. I never really noticed just how beautiful the Montana sunset was since we’d always arrive at our apartment once the sky was pitch black. While I was basking in the exquisite view, my dad wobbled near and plopped himself next to me with a deep sigh. We both went a couple contemplative minutes without saying anything.

My dad eventually broke the silence and said, “Mijo, you have no idea how proud you guys make me.” He sat, picking the dried sheetrock filaments off the nooks and crannies of his fingers. Every time he twisted his body slightly, I would hear a crisp popping sound around some joint somewhere in his body. As I observed him, I suddenly got the sense that he had truly sacrificed his life, body and soul, for the prosperity of my family. His invitation for us to work with him was a proclamation of the fatherly love he had for me and my siblings: he did not have a care in the world if his labor had strained his body or even taken years of his life; he needed to sustain our happiness. We were his pride and joy. He had offered us freedom that was never readily available to him because he was too busy working just to keep us all alive all while teaching us to chase our unique ambitions. He ended our special moment with: “You can do whatever you want in life, just work for it. Échale ganas. Te quiero un chingo, mijo.” As he got up and left, I turned my head the other way to conceal the swirling tears at the corners of my eyes.

At that moment, I realized my dad’s true intention for bringing us to Montana. My dad wanted to show Oscar and me that there’s so much more we can accomplish if we put in the work now. I could tell what my dad was hoping that this trip would teach Oscar and me: never be okay with settling when there is an opportunity to achieve something even greater.

Whenever I catch myself slacking off during the hours leading up to my midterms, I am reminded that my sheltered existence in air conditioned school libraries is nothing compared to the swampy conditions of the construction site in Montana. Reflecting on these pivotal memories drives me to strive to be a better version of myself. My dad taught me the most important thing in life: being still is how the soul dies, for the world both internal and external is in need of constant transformation.

The next time you drive by a Latinx construction crew in work cargos, gleaming in sweat under the unforgiving sun, before you dismiss it as a stereotypical and ordinary site, just know that, behind every worker, is an Irving, Meztli, Oscar, Isis and Nadia who are solely depending on their father to provide for their family. Te quiero un chingo, pa.

