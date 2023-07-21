Step one:

Go upstairs and collapse in bed, still in your outside clothes, with the smells of the day wrapping around you. Sink into your mattress and your feelings, letting the past 16 hours wash over you. Reach for your nightstand and grab your phone, switching between all your social media apps in an effort to prolong the inevitable. Scroll so far through your Twitter timeline you begin seeing the same tweets from weeks ago about trends and news that have long passed. At this point, you decide that you’ve got to get on with the rest of your night.

Step two:

Debate whether or not you want to brush your teeth and wash your face. On the one hand, you do have to get out of bed to change into your pajamas, and you might as well just do the rest. On the other hand, you are bone tired after the day you just had, and the thought of having to spend five extra minutes taking care of your personal hygiene sounds truly exhausting. Continue mulling over this question while you scroll through your Instagram Explore page as an excuse to not get out of bed for 15 more minutes.

Step three:

Finally, get out of bed, the query of whether to tend to your personal hygiene still marinating in your mind. Pick up your sweatpants on the floor and a fresh shirt from your closet. Slide out of your only pair of jean shorts and ratty T-shirt and then throw them on the ground. Feel a little bit guilty about the state of your room before telling yourself that you’ll clean it tomorrow (you will most definitely not). Stare at the bathroom door for a second, about to just let it go and sleep with the residue of the day still on your face, before you feel all the sweat and sunscreen clogging your pores and the grime covering your teeth.

Step four:

Brush your teeth while staring at yourself in the mirror, your eyes tracing the limp curls you’ve thrown in a bun and the new pimples that have sprouted on your face. Take in the dark purple rings around your eyes that make you look like a raccoon with sunken eyes and the hairs that have grown wildly around your eyebrows, before pinching out your contacts, tired of only seeing your flaws every time you look in the mirror. Scrub until those teeth are pearly white, getting rid of traces of your dinner and the three cookies you had after. Stare at the mouthwash for a couple of seconds before closing the cabinet door. You’ll start using mouthwash tomorrow (you will most definitely not).

Step five:

Grab some face wash and scrub your face until it feels raw. Your skin is starting to crawl thinking of all the sweat, moisturizer and sunscreen that has been there for hours, and you just need to get it off. Look up at yourself in the mirror, water dripping down your eyelashes so that you can’t see the tears flowing down your cheeks, and make sure the soapy suds are gone. Dry your face off before grabbing your sister’s lotion and slathering it all over your face. There is no such thing as too much moisturizer. Dab some acne cream over the blemishes that dot your skin, the ones that are inflamed from your constant picking and popping, in hopes that they’ll be gone by tomorrow morning (they will not). Stare at yourself after you’re done, your face blurry because of your awful eyesight and the absence of your contacts. Feel the exhaustion in your bones. It’s time to go to bed.

Step six:

Crawl under the covers and close your lamp, the light giving way to darkness as you ready yourself for a long-awaited good night’s sleep. Close your eyes, letting some silly fantasy wash over you as you ease yourself into a dream. And then cue the thinking. Not on purpose — definitely not on purpose — but let thought after thought bombard you until your heart is racing and the knot in your chest that you thought was finally loosened, gone even, tightens to the point of extreme discomfort and your eyes flutter open. Think about all the unanswered texts on your phone, the ones that you read but put off answering until it’s been one day, two days, one week, one month. Think about all the friends (can you even call them friends anymore?) that have reached out to ask how you are, how your summer is going, only to never get an answer from you because you are incapable, for some stupid reason, of giving them a timely response. Think about the dumb summer class you’re taking, the same one that you convinced yourself would not be that bad, and dread having to act like you give a shit. Think about going back to college and being away from everything and everyone you know and love. Think about having to pretend constantly that you love it there and that it’s the best time of your life when you know instead that you will be miserable and spend every waking moment wishing you could go to sleep (except you probably won’t be able to if this night hasn’t made it clear). Think about the upcoming day, how lonely it will be, as you jump from class to work with no time to think, no time to feel. Think about the piles of clothes around your room, the ones that you tell yourself every night that you’ll pick up and inevitably never do. Think about the spare cups and plates that have piled themselves on your nightstand, the grime on them having crusted over days ago. Think about how fucking awful you feel, day and night, 24/7, your mind a constant whirlwind of negative thoughts, your heart overworking itself to death, the knot in your chest so tight that it feels like a dull ache all the time. Think about how alone you are, how the world is passing you by.

Step seven:

Watch the sun come up from beneath the trees, its rays slowly brightening up the mess of your room. Close your eyes, disappointed that you let yet another night slip from your grasp. Say goodbye to sleep as you check your phone: there are only 15 more minutes left until your first alarm is scheduled to go off. You can literally feel the circles under your eyes getting darker and deeper as you sit up in bed. Time to start another day.

