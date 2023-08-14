Thesis: Why do I write and why do you read?

I find that I write best in the solitude of the night. There’s this tranquility and comfort in being able to sit with your thoughts and know that the bustling world around you has slowed down to a peaceful slumber. While everyone else consumes dreams and fantasies, I focus on my craft. That way, when the world awakens, they can entertain themselves in the adventures and new perspectives of my imagination.

There’s something uniquely mesmerizing about the connection shared between a writer and their readers, though that magical connection doesn’t always exist. It requires empathy and, more importantly, honesty. So if I’m being honest, it’s 3 a.m and I’m still awake because I’m desperately trying to write the perfect column. The truth is, I’m quite the opposite of a perfectionist. I simply crave the validation that perfect things receive, especially when it comes to writing.

Growing up in a household where multiplication tables seemed holy in the way they were hung in every room, STEM was the clear front runner when it came to academic priorities. Choosing to fall in love with writing was my way of breaking off that path — my way of being authentically me — and I needed to prove that my decision was right. To this day, I long to prove that I’m alright, just as I am.

Considering my major is psychology, I should know better than to desire praise and use it as fuel for my self esteem. It’s the perfect recipe for an unstable self-worth and the fear of falling short of personal expectations. The reality is that I’m just a sophomore and it’s a lot easier to take psych notes than apply them.

So I long for perfection within my writing. I constantly write and rewrite, jot a note down and delete it, maybe 100 times over until I end up ruining my backspace key. It’s a cumbersome process, but sometimes it leads to that magic moment. Other times, it leads to me where I am now: hours from my deadline with an empty page except a silly question I jotted down earlier and my only progress since has been labeling it “my thesis.”

While the quiet may surround me, there are a million different voices within, each participating in a screaming match to gain my attention. For hours, stress has grown like ivy in the walls of my mind. The outside world seems frozen in its place, yet the grains of time continue slipping through my hands. I hear the beat of my heart harmonize with the ticking of the tableside clock, each thumping faster and faster until they reach a crescendo.

Miraculously, amongst all the chaos, a soothing sound presents itself like a gift from the beyond. Within the labyrinth of my thoughts, a lesson from eight summers ago echoes and navigates through every turn and chamber until it glaringly rings in each ear: Patience is a virtue.

It was the first time I heard the phrase in nearly a decade, yet I couldn’t help but melt at the thought of it. One of my favorite parts about humanity is our ability to attach so much weight to the simplest of things. How is it that a Biscoff cookie can taste like a sweet breeze of peace as it reminds me of quiet tea parties with my Nani? How can a single note of an A. R. Rahman song bring me back to road trips when I’d watch my parents infectiously smile and sing their hearts out? These moments feel like lifetimes ago but have such power that they can elicit those very same emotions years later.

The phrase “patience is a virtue” takes me back to lessons I learned with my peers, on an enormous magic carpet. We were frequently taken around the world and through history via our marvelous genie. You could easily be tricked by her thin and modest frame but her words shook the frame of Room 200 like the dawn of a storm. Think of a mentor who has forever altered the course of your life, a grandparent who both scolds and teaches you with love, a hometown pal who nudges you to pursue that passion project or a visionary who’s commemorated with awards. Mrs. Weiss, by status, was just an elementary school teacher. Yet for all who knew her, she was well and truly all those descriptions and more.

While she altered my life in a plethora of ways, in fifth grade she molded me into a writer. As mentioned earlier, it’s essential for a writer to be honest. While I had written stories before, I never believed in the power of my words prior to Mrs. Weiss. Before having her as a reader, I could claim to be a writer just as I could claim to be a master chef after heating some ramen on the stove. But it was the moment when I heard my mom praise my cooking, the feeling of blood rushing up my cheeks as I couldn’t help but blush: That was the moment I became a chef.

In that sense, Mrs. Weiss was my first reader. She made me feel as though my emotions were real and necessary to describe in words. She not only validated my pen, but also all those screaming thoughts I was once ashamed of. When asked about my emotions, I’m often speechless — not because I feel empty, but rather because the right words never fall off the tongue. Anxiety trails closely behind these conversations as I know I’ll be further questioned and criticized if I say the wrong thing. Writing isn’t like that, though. It’s a rare opportunity for me to search through the world’s beautiful languages and anecdotes to perfectly capture how I feel. Through Mrs. Weiss, I learned that writing can be a form of therapy and a way to find tranquility. For the first time, I had a burning hunger to write and her proud smile served as fuel to the orange blaze.

So to return to the “thesis,” perhaps Mrs. Weiss is why I write. Perhaps I pour my emotions in columns as a dedication to my first reader, to preserve her memory since she has passed away. But I’m not sure of that, nor am I of many things since she has passed on.

I’ve always been doubtful about where I’ve been and where I’m going. I feel lost in the forest of life, aimlessly wandering without a north star to follow. Mrs. Weiss was many things to me: a mentor, a friend and my first reader. Most importantly, she was the moral compass in my life — the one who would point me in the direction of what is right. Her words would stand out amongst all the chaos of my mind. She was the voice of reason and clarity in every hardship.

Yet here I am with salt streams trickling down from my tired eyes. The truth is I can no longer hear her voice. I can’t remember how she sounds. When I suddenly remembered that phrase of hers, “patience is a virtue,” it wasn’t her voice, but rather my own. The salt streams have become monstrous floods, carving out hills and canyons beneath my eyes. It’s a devastating reminder that every day, more of her fades away.

However, the experience of honestly grieving was a necessary moment of catharsis. There’s always been a tension within me surrounding Mrs. Weiss’ farewell, because I didn’t get one. The author of our larger story took her away without giving me the chance to say goodbye. There’s been a hole in her chapter of my story since Aug. 9, 2019, but the pain that I’ve experienced since was because I was the one to blame. Every summer and winter break, I’d write emails to Mrs. Weiss. They were like pen pals between two distant friends. Yet the one summer I forgot to, the letter lost in the trenches of false promises and to-do’s, she passed away.

It’s taken me a long time to accept that this beautiful world that we exist within is inherently cruel: for within everything is a tension of opposites. We fight in order to attain peace. We know to be grateful yet we can never be grateful enough. We spend our lifetimes tirelessly working on ourselves, our relationships and careers to build toward something greater. But in one breath, that’s all taken away from our grasp.

One can easily lose themselves within this everlasting tension. But perhaps the magic is in understanding that amongst this enormous floating rock, there are eight billion wandering souls, each one navigating the same tension of opposites. This shared human experience is an invisible string that connects us all. It’s why we listen to music, why we watch films and it’s also why I write. Maybe it’s also why you read: to find comfort within each other, within the beauty of our shared struggles and glories. This shared human experience is the sacred, unwavering north star that can guide any lost soul out of the woods.

And to my first reader, my eternal compass: Though with each passing day I lose more of you, your guidance and the unwavering confidence you had in me despite all of my inadequacies, that is how I hold on to you.

“Love is how you stay alive, even after you are gone.” — Professor Morrie Schwartz

