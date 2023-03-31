Summer of 2019: the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in Union Square Park. The parade started in Madison Square, swam past us, went down to the Stonewall monument in Greenwich and then flowed back up through 7th Ave to the AIDS Memorial Park. I don’t remember much, only that the pride flag cost $5 while the Bi flag was $7; I don’t get why it’s more money for less colors, someone had said to me. Nor do I remember the floats or the processions, because I didn’t see any. We were too early — there were only narrow streets filled with people in rainbow corporate wear waiting for a cue.

That summer I was green: fresh-off-the-boat kind of green, kissed-a-girl-and-I-liked-it kind of green, green like summertime ginkgo, like wet lawns and tender daffodils. Green as I was, just being there — sitting in the park and licking the vanilla ice cream that melted onto my fingers — filled me with self-importance. Back then, I would’ve preferred the word “confirmation,” but it didn’t really matter. Self-importance comes from confirmation, confirmation in the image of oddly-priced flags, rainbow prints and whoever, whatever else came before me.

Exhibits that summer: The MET had “Camp: Notes on Fashion” and the Brooklyn Museum “Nobody Promised You Tomorrow: Art 50 Years After Stonewall.” The color pink became a confirmation. So did Oscar Wilde’s portrait (his actual portrait; not to be confused with that of Dorian Gray) and Bjork’s swan dress. Then we went to Brooklyn. After walking past paintings of mangled bodies, Judy Chicago’s porcelain dinner plates felt warm to the touch. Echoing in the halls, the tables and the plates, someone sang: We have always been on fire / We have always been let down / We have always been an island.

Confirmation comes from precedent: and as I walked out with too much pocket money to spend, I bought something for myself from the museum store — a Queer of Color poetry anthology, with big names like Audre Lorde and James Baldwin and Ocean Vuong. I don’t remember reading it because I didn’t think I understood poetry. But I still kept the book on my bed stand, because the list of names that line the back cover proved that I have lineage.

Though I do remember one: Richard Blanco’s “Killing Mark.” I had read it in the gift store, with the final line echoing in my head as I made the decision to buy the book. I die each time I kill you. And no writing on difference or exclusion or discrimination recognized me as clearly as a line about loving too much.

So: I modeled a poem after Blanco’s in high school. He wrote about a man he loved, and I wrote about a woman I missed. But I ended up scrapping it, because he said it better and in words that weren’t my own.

Some words that aren’t my own: Judith Butler thinks that gender is built from citations, and Maggie Nelson cites Butler in “The Argonauts.” Nelson also cites Michel Foucault, Elizabeth Weed and Anne Carson. Anne Carson cites Sappho in the most literal form — by translation — in her 2002 collection, “If Not, Winter.” Shakespeare came up with 1,700 words that we still use today, and Gunnhild Øyehaug writes (400 years later) about how words are only words because we use them, and we only use them because they create meaning. When we stop finding those things meaningful, the words become obsolete.

In my journal: I recorded a line from a Fredrik Backman novel. That’s the power of literature … it can act like a love letter between people who can only explain their feelings by pointing at other people’s. Below, I wrote how none of my feelings are original; I learned courage from “Water Margin,” jealousy from “Dream of the Red Chamber” and pride from my father’s emails to myself. Maybe these emotions existed earlier, but they were only realized within me when someone wrote it down, and when I read those words. Maybe all of our feelings are secondary and borrowed, I wrote, though I borrowed that idea from another book I read a couple months ago.

To keep borrowing: I am constructed from words. Words that aren’t my own — I only know that I am a writer because a professor called me one; I only know that I can like girls because another girl bravely declared, in the attic of a sleepover long ago, that she was in love with the female character in a video game. To cite Nelson, I think of citation as a form of family-making. I come from a long line of people who have recognized themselves in others, and that fills me with warm, warm self-importance.

Last in a long line: Now it is winter, many years later. Some things are still new to me, though I am not as green as I was that summer. Once in a while, I come across another line in a book that I jot down, pen on paper, and what was alien is alien no more. With ink, I eat myself full. It is winter but snow is thawing. The soft, wet soil underneath sprouts young tulip stalks, tender and green.

