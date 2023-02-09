I discovered my womanhood through Amy Dunne’s “cool girl” monologue from the movie “Gone Girl” (arguably pretty late in life). The “cool girl” monologue didn’t tell me I was a woman as such but instead taught me what it means to be a woman.

“She’s a Cool Girl. Cool Girl is hot. Cool Girl is game. Cool Girl is fun. Cool Girl never gets angry at her man. She only smiles in a chagrin-loving manner and then presents her mouth for fucking.”

In many ways, this monologue is an implicit way of exploring womanhood through women’s internalized perceptions of femininity. While Amy Dunne addresses the “cool girl” as a man-made caricature, it isn’t purely a consequence of misogynistic cliches. Words like “cool girl” and “pick-me,” or even the phenomenon of not being like other girls, originate within female relationships. Words like “cool girl” intrinsically create a standard of womanhood because they conditionalize what is “uncool” for women to do. The monologue unexpectedly sheds light on what most truly helped me discover womanhood: female friendships. When we imply that desirability is a competition, we internalize the idea that friendships with women are superficial.

My media consumption reaffirmed this notion throughout much of my childhood and even my adulthood. Although the importance of female friendships has become more intuitive over the years, whenever I delve into media from the ‘90s and 2000s, I am reminded of the frivolous portrayals of female friendships. Regina George’s Burn Book in “Mean Girls” or the “guy’s girl” trope of women preferring “drama-free” friendships with men perpetuated the idea that befriending a woman was inherently perplexing.

The quintessential “complexity” of female friendships in media boils down to superficial interactions that are just another manifestation of misogyny. The mean girl friendships that rely on social clout and backstabbing behavior exist in a man-made fantasy land. In this fantasy land of “cool girls” and “uncool girls,” men continually visualize female friendships as a compilation of shopping sprees and pajama parties. Women are thought to only interact with other women as a means to compete for the attention of men. Portrayals of female friendships are limited to “mind games” and secret social cues, reducing such relationships to just another way women become puzzles to men.

Having gone to an all-girls high school, one would think I would be well-versed in female friendships. However, my high school experience was overtaken by that very unfortunate need to not be “like other girls.” I was the socially awkward brown girl freshly moved to LA, and I disguised the fact that I did not fit in by acting like I actively chose not to fit in. College redefined the importance of female friendships for me in more ways than I can count.

While all of my friendships in college have taught me a myriad of lessons, my friend Jinan is the one who taught me how to actualize all of those lessons. Jinan burst my self-important, agonizing bubble and showed me that the world was truly more than feeling sorry for myself. As a naive college freshman, she was my idol. Although just a few years older than me, it seemed that she was in control over every part of her life in ways I could only imagine for myself. I was fascinated with the way she did her hair, the way she spoke and the divine grace she carried herself with. In ways, I wanted to be her, in another sense I just wanted to know her.

She became my brown girl safe space as I navigated various all-white spaces. She taught me to never attach my worth to the way a white man sees me.

“He doesn’t look at you because you’re brown, not because you aren’t beautiful.”

I never knew how bonded my soul could be to someone until Jinan. Female friendships are the most intimate and soul-bearing human relationships. I can be at my most vulnerable, and the women in my life will lift me back up while celebrating me at my best. Every time I cry at parties, Jinan holds me in her arms and makes sure my mascara doesn’t run. I call her after class to tell her all about the dumb, ignorant thing someone said in a discussion. We lie in bed with facemasks on, discussing everything from our disagreements on philosophy to anime recommendations.

“I love being a cunt,” she says.

“So do I.”

She has healed me in ways a man never could.

Jinan broke down a lot of the misconceptions I held about befriending women. Beyond the comfort and beauty I found in our friendship, she showed me so much about growing into my womanhood. Instead of “blah blah blah” she would say “blasé blasé blah” so I started blasé-ing my way through life as well. I learned how to style myself, how to make my presence known and how to love things that other women loved as well.

Although Jinan helped me embrace my femininity through my bimbo-ish ways of talking, dressing and plainly existing, I am critical of the way I have been socialized ever since. I am often met with comments that place my interactions with certain women directly under the scope of male perception.

We all have “friends” that are tangentially connected to our actual friends but have a tendency to act like they were born in the same womb as you. I have a decent amount of such “friends,” and many of my conversations with them, no matter how short, have a propensity of becoming solely about men. Even when the subject isn’t about men, they are likely to change their behavior in the presence of men.

When getting ready to go out with a large group, I often hear, “I could never do as much makeup as Shania.” Most often this was said to the men in our group with a scoff.

“What man are you dressing up for?” they ask. “Are those your real lashes … no? Oh they’re fake aren’t they.”

As a woman, I have become accustomed to reading through these jabs.

These interactions, however, are part of the larger “cool girl” phenomenon that is by no means isolated to the 90s and 2000s. Scrolling through TikTok, I find that social media discourse has become overwhelmed by caricatures of “pick-me” girls — women who choose to stray from typically feminine traits to appease the male desire for censored femininity. While the implications of “pick-me” behavior and its depictions could be analyzed in depth on its own, I think it reveals a lot about female friendships.

The comments that I mentioned are likely to be labeled as “pick-me” since they cater to femininity in the sense that is palatable to men. Often, stereotypes of female friendships are furthered by women themselves as we subconsciously cater to men’s preferences. Admittedly, this is something I experienced and contributed to during my own teenage years. However, after much self-realization, my expression of womanhood has changed greatly.

I won’t give a sanctimonious spiel on how I am unaffected by such comments upon reaching the highest level of feminist enlightenment. That would be a lie. I get pissed off, as I am sure many other women do as well. At the same time, I can’t bring myself to identify women as the cause of “pick-me” behavior. I have been one of the women to further such stereotypes in my teenage years. Still, it is vital to realize that this behavior is an internalization of our interactions with patriarchal structures.

Even in the moments that social media portrays female friendships isolated from male appeasement, it becomes a stream of aestheticized galentines picnics fixated on conventional standards of femininity. Pointedly, taking wine glasses out to scoop cake while wearing luxury brand dresses is not a sufficient representation of the female friendships we deserve. That’s not to say I hate picnics and wineglass cake, but rather that glamorized femininity is just another way of branding female friendships as something to attain rather than live in.

One may argue that there is no “correct” representation of female friendships. After all, there isn’t a uniquely singular female experience, and any implication of such would give legitimacy to the gender binary. I do not desire to see the “perfect” representation of female friendships, but rather I hope that one day, representation isolated from the male gaze will become commonplace instead of a rarity.

My day-to-day life is full of moments that depict what befriending women is truly about. The petty arguments, the silent side eyes, and the meaningless laughter. Female friendships are maternal, sororal and wholly familial.

Just as I once sat in front of my mother as she combed my hair, I now sit between my roommate’s knees as she pulls strand into strand to French braid my hair because I never learned. It could be the middle of the night but she sits there in our familiar silence and each pull on my scalp feels like home. Ava has been in a relationship for seven years now, but as I lean my head back, I hear her say, “a man will never know how to play with your hair the way a woman does.” Female friendships are also sapphic.

I like to think that I have evolved from my “cool girl” mindset, but in actuality, it proves difficult to center myself as a woman who doesn’t need to be different or special. In writing this piece, I find myself searching for niche and obscure takes to ensure that I don’t blend in with something that has already been said. However, loving women as a woman does not rely on searching for an esoteric identity. There is a world that exists between burn books and beers with the boys, one where our friendships with women challenge us and teach us to love.

My sense of self expands and contracts in the palms of women. I find myself and lose myself in the palms of women. It is by existing within the palms of women that I have become a woman myself. Female friendships are both the antithesis and culmination of my womanhood and my love.

