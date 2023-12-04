Each time I lend out a book I am saying: Here is a piece of my soul– I do not mind if you stain the edges with your coffee fingerprints, dog-ear a corner, accidentally tear the paper as you turn a page. I used to harbor anger Meticulously inspecting the covers upon a book’s return, Searching always for the carelessness I knew was hidden there. Creases telling me half a story, A crumpled cover horrifically filling in the gaps. I did not understand, while I tucked my book in every night careful to slide it into place on the shelf, never shove, They cracked its spine, dragged its broken body across the floor: a violent end for a pampered prince. Just the sound of it made me shudder. One day I realized– the ripples on the pages mark where teardrops fell, A friend’s now-immortalized sorrow. A smudge means the book made its way to breakfast sat next to the pancakes and the chocolate sauce, was devoured ferociously while a stomach rumbled. And of course the crime of all crimes–a torn edge– indicating a desire so strong to race to the end wildly flipping page after page after page, the thin paper could barely be expected to keep up. Knowing this, I now say: Weave yourself into my story Do not be afraid to splash some water, to trickle in reminders of your existence. I want to to know the source of your joy, of your grief, of your fears. I invite you to press your sticky hands into the words. Tell your story in the echoes of mine– I will smile when I read it.

