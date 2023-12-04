Isabelle Fernandes/MiC.
Each time I lend out a book I am saying:
	Here is a piece of my soul–
		I do not mind if you 
		stain the edges with your coffee fingerprints,
		dog-ear a corner,
		accidentally tear the paper as you turn a page.


I used to harbor anger
Meticulously inspecting the covers upon a book’s return,
Searching always
for the carelessness I knew was hidden there.
Creases telling me half a story, 
A crumpled cover horrifically filling in the gaps.
I did not understand,
while I tucked my book in every night
careful to slide it into place on the shelf,
never shove,
They cracked its spine,
dragged its broken body across the floor:
a violent end for a pampered prince.

Just the sound of it made me shudder.


One day I realized–
the ripples on the pages mark where teardrops fell,
A friend’s now-immortalized sorrow.
A smudge means the book made its way to breakfast
sat next to the pancakes and the chocolate sauce,
was devoured ferociously while a stomach rumbled.
And of course the crime of all crimes–a torn edge–
indicating a desire so strong to race to the end
wildly flipping page after page after page,
the thin paper could barely be expected to keep up.


Knowing this, I now say:
	Weave yourself into my story
	Do not be afraid to splash some water,
	to trickle in reminders of your existence.
	I want to to know the source of your joy,
		of your grief,
			of your fears.
	I invite you to press your sticky hands into the words.

	Tell your story in the echoes of mine–
I will smile when I read it.

