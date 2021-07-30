The Orlando Magic selected former Michigan wing Franz Wagner with the 8th pick in Thursday’s 2021 NBA Draft. He becomes the highest-drafted Michigan player since Nik Stauskas went eighth overall to the Kings in 2014.

Wagner earned All-Big Ten second team honors this past season for the Wolverines, averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He excelled as one of the nation’s premier wing defenders, often utilizing his 6-foot-10 frame to jump passing lanes and fluster small opponents on the perimeter.

In Wagner, the Magic certainly know they are getting a potential game-changing defensive player; his offense, meanwhile, remains a work in progress but should improve vastly under NBA tutelage. Wagner took a noticeable step forward during his sophomore season as a playmaker and will look to develop a more consistent jump shot.

Wagner now boasts family bragging rights, as well. He was selected 17 spots earlier than his older brother, Moritz, whom the Lakers nabbed with the 25th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Wagner will now join his brother, who plays for Orlando.